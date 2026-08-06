People Raised In The 80s & 90s Consistently Break 10 Rules Gen Z Treats As Non-Negotiable

Because millennials who grew up in the 80s and 90s kids had much different experiences than younger generations, Gen Zers, in particular, tend to have a hard time reconciling those differences. To them, there are certain rules they abide by that are non-negotiable, while millennials aren't afraid to change the status quo.

Gen Zers are incredibly outspoken and tend to be "challengers," but they're also socially cautious and deeply aware of their actions. They would never do the things millennials have no problem avoiding, and tend to see some of these behaviors as disrespectful and going against their mannerisms.

Gen Z treats these rules as non-negotiable, but people raised in the 80s and 90s break them consistently

1. Calling someone without texting first

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Everyone's mindful of their time nowadays. With work and their personal life keeping them busy, the last thing Gen Zers want to deal with is an unexpected phone call. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, 65% of Gen Z prefers getting in touch via texting.

Hating the idea of socializing more than necessary, it's no wonder calling someone without texting is something people raised in the 80s and 90s simply won't do. They were raised in a time where in-person interaction was normal, whereas Gen Z grew up with technology and the ability to send messages instead of talk in person.

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2. Posting photos of loved ones online without permission

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Gen Z was raised in an era where perfection was presented as the standard, not the exception. With perfectly face-tuned bodies and appearances online, they seem to be a bit self-conscious. Perfection is something they strive to, even though those standards are impossible to reach.

But millennials are changing the rules of the game. They grew up with things like acne and crooked noses, and have done the work to overcome their inner insecurities. Meanwhile, Gen Z asks others to post before doing so, because they know how awful it is to look at a picture of yourself and see a million flaws.

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3. Putting people on speakerphone without telling them

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Gen Z has many different rules they follow. They're the most socially aware generation, so they tend to ask permission and give people a heads-up before acting on it. They're sure to let another person know they're on speakerphone, because they don't want their loved ones to say something problematic or rude.

They grew up with high standards and being overly cautious. But for those raised in the 80s and 90s, they were a pretty free generation. Allowed to be human and make mistakes, they don't care what people think. They're rebels, so they aren't scared to keep the speaker on with zero warning.

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4. Showing up unannounced at someone's home

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Gen Z would never show up at someone's house uninvited, unless it was an emergency. They know how busy everyone can get, but unfortunately, they're also one of the loneliest and most isolated generations. Rather than knocking on someone's door to socialize, they'll send a text to ask if it's okay to come over.

While the thought of showing up unannounced gives them anxiety, millennials are used to something like this happening. It was normal for family and friends to come knocking at the door, whether they were invited or not. In fact, they did things that most Gen Zers would consider inappropriate or uncomfortable.

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5. Adding someone to the group chat without asking

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Every Gen Zer knows that group chats are sacred. The group chat isn't something that anyone can join. It's a carefully curated space for very specific people to talk, so allowing someone to join without asking is a huge no-no. Unfortunately, people who grew up in the 80s and 90s tend to break this rule constantly.

They aren't trying to cause problems, but they don't see the issue. Who cares if grandma or their best friend joins? In their eyes, group chats are for bonding. Simply wanting to include those closest to them, they don't realize it's a problem until they're called out.

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6. Cooking on scratched pots and pans

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Most Gen Zers use TikTok religiously, so they've likely seen videos warning them to not cook with scratched-up pots and pans. It doesn't matter if the set is expensive or if their great-grandma gave it to them. They won't use it.

According to AARP, surface coating can become compromised when pots and pans get scratched up. It makes it easier for toxins to get into food this way. However, while Gen Z has been warned, millennials don't really care. As long as their cookware does what it needs, that's what's important.

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7. Answering calls from unknown numbers

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Younger generations grew up learning about "stranger danger." While older people were warned about white vans, Gen Zers were warned about answering unknown phone numbers. With scam and spam calls on the rise, Gen Z is usually unwilling to answer the phone when they don't know who is calling.

Not only do they suffer from phone anxiety, but they also have trust issues. But the same can't be said for millennials, who don't mind spending a few minutes on the phone. Even if they don't know the number, they tend to answer just in case.

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8. Arriving early under the guise of being respectful

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Gen Z is all about respect. It might look different from what older generations are used to, but they're a lot more considerate than people give them credit for. Overly cautious, it's no wonder they'd never arrive at a person's house earlier than what was agreed upon.

However, those raised in the 80s and 90s, and even older generations, tend to arrive early. They don't quite understand that people need time to clean and mentally prepare themselves. But Gen Z is strict about arriving on time, understanding that there's a good reason for the events starting at a certain time and not a moment earlier.

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9. Sparking up conversations with strangers for fun

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While they don't hate talking to other people, Gen Zers prefer using their phones for communication. They may greet others with an awkward smile or the "Gen Z stare," wanting to mind their business for the sake of keeping the peace.

For millennials, they learned that small talk is necessary. Viewed as a sign of respect, they break the rule of not starting up conversations with strangers. After all, small talk is associated with greater happiness.

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10. Never checking restaurant reviews before going

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Gen Z may be anxious, but nobody ever said it didn't work in their favor at times. They aren't about to go to a restaurant without getting all the details first. They'll scan the menu and read reviews people have left, all so they can figure out if they'll have a good time.

If the reviews aren't great, they likely won't attend. However, millennials know what it's like to not rely on technology for ideas. They're willing to take a chance, and they aren't as obsessed with five-star reviews. All that really matters is having good food and good company.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.