Kids Raised In The 80s & 90s Could Handle 8 Pretty Advanced Things Without A Parent's Help

In the 80s and 90s, kids still developed their skills through trial and error. They didn't have parents willing to hold their hands through everything or step in to do chores they didn't want to do.

They had to figure it out for themselves, becoming independent at a younger age. But even though they were young, they could handle all sorts of pretty advanced things without asking for help from a parent, compared to kids today who have grown dependent.

Advertisement

For kids raised in the 80s and 90s, they could handle these pretty advanced things without a parent's help

1. Cooking for the family

Cavan-Images | Shutterstock

Kids learn how to cook by doing, which is why so many millennials and Gen Xers are more likely to cook for themselves rather than going out or ordering food. It was part of their responsibility at home.

Advertisement

Whether they were packing a lunch for school or getting started on dinner before their parents got home, the things that today's parents worry about in the kitchen were things kids in the 80s and 90s had to learn to be safe around by practicing.

2. Babysitting young siblings

While parents today often stress over hiring a babysitter and being able to afford childcare, kids in the 80s and 90s were expected to watch their younger siblings from a young age. Especially for eldest daughters, this was a responsibility they couldn't get out of.

From cooking meals to managing bedtimes, so many of these kids spent a lot of time at home alone, caring for siblings and becoming a "third" parent of sorts, often before they even entered middle school.

Advertisement

3. Washing a car by hand

The convenience of a car wash today is what most people opt for, but a few decades ago, kids had to wash their parents' cars by hand. With a hose and a bucket of soapy water, this Saturday afternoon activity was hard to get out of.

If you were brave enough to admit that you were bored to your parents, this was one of the first chores they'd send you outside to do.

4. Walking to school alone

liuli01 | Shutterstock

Advertisement

So many kids in the 80s and 90s walked to school on their own. It was an expectation, but also a social experience. Everyone from the neighborhood would go together. There'd be a swarm of kids on the streets after school, which is why crossing guards were so essential.

While it might seem outrageous and impossible for a parent today to offer their children that kind of independence, in this era it wasn't typically second thought in most households.

5. Mowing the lawn

Letting kids operate machinery and even be out in the lawn alone seems like a nightmare for protective parents today. With all the access they have to horror stories online and unpleasant experiences from their own childhoods, it's no surprise.

Advertisement

But in the 80s and 90s, this kind of household labor was often expected of kids. Before having the freedom to play outside or go to a friend's house to play, these were the activities they had to finish first. Even if it meant figuring out the lawn mower on their own, it was an obligation.

6. Running errands in town

When their parents would ask them to run errands, kids would ride their bikes to take care of it. When it came to errands, with two parents working full-time jobs, kids were responsible for grabbing groceries or getting to a friend's house on the weekend without the help of anyone else.

Safety precautions and social shifts started happening around this time, but for the most part, they did as their parents said and roamed free.

Advertisement

7. Riding public transportation

Many kids, especially those in cities and urban areas, were responsible for leaving the house without parental supervision. Whether it was getting to school or running errands, public transportation was often essential. They had to learn to read directions and ask for help, all before they were of age.

Some people even suggest that young Gen Xers and millennials' use of public transportation as adults, often much more than older generations, is partially because of this freedom as kids. They figured out how to get where they needed to go and how to respect social etiquette, and they're better off because they did today.

8. Doing homework

Denis---S | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Without having to be asked or having anyone around to ask questions to for help, kids in the 80s and 90s were almost entirely responsible for their homework. They didn't have parents who spoke to their teachers all the time, so they were forced to do their assignments by themselves.

Parents in this era might have gone to parent-teacher conferences and checked report cards, but managing most things about their school routine, including packing their lunch or getting to school, was a kid's responsibility.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.