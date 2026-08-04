People With Zero Curiosity About The World Usually Say 10 Phrases In Everyday Conversation

Curious people who try new things, make bad art just to be creative, have hard conversations about complex topics, and ask thoughtful questions are the ones who form the closest bonds and feel the most satisfied with their lives.

But sadly people with zero curiosity whatsoever tend to stay stuck in their comfort zones, never exploring anything of real depth. So when you speak with them, it can be pretty disappointing.

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People with basically no curiosity about the world often use these disappointing phrases in everyday conversations

1. ‘This is how we’ve always done it’

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When someone’s clinging to comfort, it shows up in all of their conversations. Even subtle expressions like “this is how we’ve always done it” remind people that they’re resistant to change and anything new.

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Discomfort causes us to learn new things and grow as people. When we’re only willing to live our lives one way or cling to one belief without being willing to change our minds, it comes at our own expense. Staying curious about the world, even if it means you have to face things you'd rather not deal with, is what creates a truly meaningful life.

2. ‘Whatever you want works for me’

Accepting the first answer is how people with no curiosity keep conversations superficial and unchallenging for themselves. They don’t have to use their critical thinking skills or come up with thoughtful questions. This means they don’t have to challenge their beliefs or change their own minds, always staying on the easy route.

At work, they’re not interested in why something does or doesn't solve a problem. They just want an answer that’s good enough, so they won’t have to challenge their own ideas by asking “Why does this work?”

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3. ‘I don’t get it’

Instead of asking questions and delving deeper into topics they don’t understand, close-minded people use “I don’t get it” as an excuse to end a conversation or disengage with someone new. They’re not interested in learning, and in most cases, not knowing or understanding something is a threat that they have to avoid.

In their minds, making mistakes or being bad at something is a sign of weakness. It’s this mentality that shuts down their curiosity entirely, because they’re not interested in trying anything new out of fear they might ruin their social image or make them feel ashamed of their ignorance.

4. ‘It is what it is’

Accepting things as they are can be a great ritual for letting go of control or releasing stress around someone or something you actually can’t control. However, someone with little curiosity uses “it is what it is” as an excuse to not challenge or change themselves.

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It’s easier for them to believe that life is happening to them, rather than through them, because it removes their responsibility for the direction of their life. They don’t have to worry about owning up to their mistakes or changing anything about their routine, because they have this excuse to fall back on, even if it’s somewhat subconscious.

5. ‘That’s a weird question’

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If you’ve ever heard the phrase, “there’s no such thing as a stupid question” and rolled your eyes, you probably have a specific, annoying example of someone making a case against it. However, generally, it’s somewhat true. The people who ask questions and put effort into conversations get the most out of them, and end up helping everyone else to feel seen and heard.

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However, someone who doesn’t care about what someone else has to say doesn’t ask questions. They talk and talk about themselves and cling to people who reaffirm their beliefs, while demonizing those who like debates and challenging conversations. They’re much more likely to say “that’s a weird question” than to open up a better conversation with a question like, “What makes you say that?”

6. ‘Whatever’

Ending conversations when something feels uncomfortable, or when a person with a different opinion comes to the table, is common for someone with little curiosity. They’re not interested in hearing out someone’s perspective, especially when it challenges the one they’ve found so much comfort in.

That’s why they don’t get along or mesh well with intelligent people, because their superficial minds couldn’t clash more with the deep and curious mind of someone who wants to learn and grow. “Whatever” is passive. “Tell me more” and “I’m interested” are active.

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7. ‘Did you hear what they did?’

When you’re not curious about anything, you stop having information and experiences to bring to conversations. The most interesting thing about someone with a close-minded attitude is what they have to say about everyone else, hence their gossipy nature.

They’re always inquiring about someone else’s struggles and being critical of someone making mistakes. They ask “Did you hear what they did?” to spread rumors, instead of in an effort to build truly fulfilling relationships. They demonize things that aren’t normal to them, at the expense of trying them out and accepting that differences aren't always a bad thing.

8. ‘That’s just how I am’

When someone says “that’s just how I am,” it’s often an excuse. They don’t want to confront their weaknesses or figure out something new about themselves that they haven’t confronted before. They want to stay where it’s warm and comfortable.

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When you lack curiosity about the world and about yourself, you lose the spark that makes life special. You start passing up on great opportunities and making excuses to people who see the potential in you. These are the same people who struggle to keep long-term, healthy relationships, because everyone in their lives outgrows them.

9. ‘That’s wrong’

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When someone has a rigid way of thinking, they often shut down the kind of conversations that truly bring a flair of humanity and depth to interactions.

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They say “that’s wrong” instead of “tell me more about that.” They say “I’m not interested in that” instead of “I’ve never thought about that before.” They’re afraid of anything unfamiliar, so they steer everything back into their comfort zone, at the expense of learning and growing. Not only does this make them poor workers and close-minded people, but it creates a stagnant lifestyle and worldview.

10. ‘It doesn’t matter’

With a curious perspective, everything matters. Every comment someone makes, and every experience someone lives through, means something, even if it’s not something that’s relevant to the conversation. Of course, not every one of our thoughts needs to be expressed out loud, in the same way that not every passing emotion and feeling deserves our energy and attention, but that doesn’t make them meaningless.

But the most close-minded people, with no curiosity about these things, shut down conversations with “That doesn’t matter.” They’re focused on having comfortable, digestible conversations instead of leaning into the discomfort necessary for meaningful change.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.