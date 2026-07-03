Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What It Means To Be A Good Person

Every generation thinks it understands what being a good person means, but the definition isn't quite as universal. It changes along with the world each person grew up in, and the conditions have radically changed over time. For younger generations like Gen Z and millennials, a good person is defined in a different way from what a baby boomer or Gen Xer thinks.

Basic ideas like kindness and accountability don't have the same meaning across age groups. But it's not about which generation is right, it's about each person following what they believe in their heart and doing their best to leave a positive impact on the world.

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers all have their own ideas of what it means to be a good person

As the generation born between 1946 and 1964, a large part of how baby boomers see a person as "good" is tied to responsibility. You work hard and you don't give up. You take care of your business, even when times get tough. Being someone reliable that others can count on goes a long way in a boomer's eyes.

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On a similar note, a good person doesn't lean on excuses and outsourcing blame when things go wrong. The ideal is to solve your own problems if you can and work hard for what you have. This mindset is heavily shaped by growing up during a period of steady jobs and long-term loyalty to an employer, so independence was practically an expectation.

There's also a strong emphasis on social order. Being a good person is akin to being respectful and following rules. Boomers believe in doing their part for the community, including taking care of their family and friends. Society runs smoothly if everyone pulls their own weight.

After dealing with an age of uncertainty and change, Gen X attributes good people to authenticity.

To Gen X, who grew up in the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, a good person isn't someone who is chasing approval or putting on a performance. They're straightforward and don't pretend to be something they're not. Self-awareness is a huge trait of this generation, and they prioritize low drama and high honesty.

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Like the boomers, independence is still a core value, but not exactly in the same way. There's less of an emphasis on moral duty and more on doing what you need to survive.

A good person can take care of themselves, but also respects other people doing the same, even if their methods are slightly different. They have a mentality of figuring things out, but don't expect any special recognition for doing so.

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Gen X isn't idealistic, and that contributes to their view of what it means to be a good person. They don't care about grand gestures and celebrating accomplishments. They see value in the smaller, more consistent actions that make the world a better place.

Millennials tend to tie goodness to empathy and the impact on those around them.

A big shift happened with the millennial generation, as they prioritize reaching life milestones far less than previous generations. They're more concerned with how they move through the world, specifically understanding other people's perspectives and being emotionally intelligent.

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They look beyond whether someone simply behaves well and scrutinize whether the systems around them are actually treating them fairly. Things like accessibility and mental well-being are a larger part of the picture. Doing your best personally still matters, but you're also expected to think about the footprint you leave beyond your immediate circle.

Communication is also highly valued by millennials. Being a good person means validating the emotions of others and being open to talking about difficult topics like mental health and trauma. Attitudes of "just toughen up" have gone out the window, and letting your feelings show is socially acceptable.

Gen Z believes that good people always match their behavior to their values.

With the rise of social media, Gen Z knows that you have to be a good person in both public and private, because a digital footprint lasts forever. Consistency is the name of the game, and it's so easy for hypocrisy to slip out.

According to Gen Z, being direct and respecting boundaries are big factors in how they define being a good person. They're honest without being cruel, and they don't push other people's limits. Saying "no" really means "no," and needing to step back from draining situations is understood.

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The online layer shapes the good person idea even further. Being socially aware and kind in digital spaces is also part of a person's moral identity.

However, it's easy to spot when someone is being performative, and Gen Z doesn't roll that way. The ideal is having your own views and embodying them even when no one is watching.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.