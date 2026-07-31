6 Things Gen Z Sees As Basic Rights That Boomers & Gen X Usually Call Privileges

I'm part of Gen Z, and my mom is a part of Gen X. Even though she's the woman who raised me, we've always had different ideas of what counts as a basic right and what should be considered a special privilege.

Gen Z tends to see certain things as the minimum standard for living a healthy, stable life, while people in older generations grew up and built their careers in a world where those same things were considered rewards that had to be worked toward. Understanding their different perspectives can help explain why conversations about work, money, relationships, and quality of life can become so easily divisive.

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Most of Gen Z sees these things as their basic rights even though boomers and Gen X just call them privileges

1. Receiving praise for doing a good job

Boomers and Gen X tend to think of praise as something that should be reserved for a big accomplishment. They think meeting the expectations an employer sets is just doing what they’re supposed to. Even the hardest workers in those generations probably don’t expect praise for doing more than they’re assigned.

Gen Z, on the other hand, expects a reward or at least praise just for doing their work effectively and efficiently. The professional world expects a lot of people nowadays, and it can be hard to keep up with. A lot of people in Gen Z think it's respectful for a boss to reward people for meeting those high standards. Also, if they’re working overtime, they’re probably only doing it if they get paid more. They’ll expect to be compensated for working harder than everyone else.

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2. Work-life balance

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In recent years, mental health has become an increasingly popular topic of conversation. The modern world is making so many people feel stressed and lonely, and there’s been a massive increase in the number of people who report feeling depressed.

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With more people facing mental health issues, a lot of people in Gen Z have experienced those hardships in a way Gen X and Boomers haven’t. They see having a work-life balance as crucial because they know overworking yourself can cause burnout.

While the older generations might think taking time for yourself is bad work ethic, Gen Z believes it's essential so they can have the energy to keep working hard. If someone in Gen Z is really struggling, they’re more likely to ask their boss for time off to go to therapy than someone from the older generations.

3. Personally fulfilling work

Boomers and Gen X viewed the purpose of work very differently than Gen Z does. Gen Z is more likely to prioritize choosing jobs that have a positive impact on others. They don't think of success as how much money they make, but how fulfilling it is.

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Since you spend so much of your life at work, Gen Z thinks a meaningful job is a necessity that leads to personal fulfillment. Boomers and Gen X still tend to see work as a source of income rather than a source of happiness. They think having a job that leads to personal fulfillment is a privilege that not many people get.

4. Getting a college diploma

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Getting a college diploma was a privilege for many boomers and Gen Xers, but many people in Gen Z think it’s more trouble than it’s worth. College tuition prices have gotten incredibly expensive, so much so that even my mom and her other Gen X friends think it's outrageous.

Not all of the people in my generation are as angry, though. To them, it doesn’t seem as important. When Boomers and Gen X were growing up, having a college education seemed essential to get a good job. But, according to a survey of U.S. adults conducted by the Pew Research Center, “roughly half (49%) say it’s less important to have a four-year college degree today to get a well-paying job than it was 20 years ago.”

People in my generation hear from their parents that college has become overpriced and think it’s a basic right they’re being denied. And while boomers and Gen X might have thought getting a diploma was a privilege, Gen Z tends to think that overpaying for tuition and being stuck in student loans isn’t worth it, especially when it’s not essential for employment.

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5. Forgiveness

Because mental health is such a big priority for Gen Z, they try not to get stuck in negative mindsets. They know that it's important to forgive themselves for their mistakes because, if they don't, it can leave them feeling really bad about themselves.

They also don't want to hear people criticizing them for things they did wrong because they want to avoid getting stuck in that kind of mindset. Gen Z therefore usually expects their friends or bosses to forgive them for their mistakes so they can move on and be better in the future.

Boomers and Gen X are more likely to receive and accept the criticism someone gives them for messing up. Just like I was talking about regarding praise, they feel like they’re supposed to meet the expectations people have for them. They don’t always believe they should be forgiven right away when they did something wrong, because they believe that trust is a privilege you have to earn.

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6. Having your own phone

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Boomers and Gen X grew up in a time when having your own personal phone was an exciting privilege. My mom talks about how cool it was that her best friend growing up had one in her bedroom, and she doesn’t get why everyone in the younger generation is obsessed with getting a phone before they even leave elementary school.

Although I understand her concern, I think Gen Z’s belief that everyone should have their own phone makes sense. Having a phone in today's world is important. Most job applications are done online, as well as professional communication. Many jobs are also remote now, so without a phone, it makes a good portion of available jobs unavailable. Not having your own phone in today’s world, or at least your own device, makes getting and maintaining a career harder.

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And while that doesn’t necessarily apply to middle schoolers, many important personal relationships are also maintained online by most people in my generation. While boomers and Gen X might have seen having a personal phone as a luxury, Gen Z thinks of it as a necessity because, in the world they live in, it kind of is.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.