Some people love going out every weekend and look forward to it all week long, while others want nothing more than to stay inside and not talk to anybody.

Those people who truly prefer to spend their weekend doing absolutely nothing tend to have hobbies that don't involve anyone but themselves. These activities make them way happier than any party or crowded event ever could.

People who actually like weekends with zero plans usually have 8 hobbies that make them truly happy

1. Reading great books

As a bookworm myself, I believe there's no better feeling than having a chunk of time where you have nothing to do and nobody to see except for your book. There's even a term for the positive mental health effects of reading, and it’s bibliotherapy. Bibliotherapy is “the therapeutic approach employing books and other forms of literature, typically alongside more traditional therapy modalities, to support a patient’s mental health,” according to psychologist Laurence R. Samuel.

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Reading a book that takes you away from reality can be extremely beneficial for your mental health, often increasing self-esteem and reducing negative thoughts. It's also one of the ways we build empathy. This means people who truly love having no plans over the weekend are smart to catch up on their reading goals.

2. Exercising or hiking

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Many studies have shown that exercise can have a number of positive effects on a person's mental health. Psychologists Ashish Sharma, Vishal Madaan, and Frederick D. Petty found that “Aerobic exercises, including jogging, swimming, cycling, walking, gardening, and dancing, have been proven to reduce anxiety and depression.”

That being said, as much as we all need exercise, it can be hard to find the time. People with busy jobs often find it difficult to make time to work out during the week, and when they do have the time, they'd often rather be doing something else that doesn't take as much energy. This makes a weekend with nothing else planned the perfect time to, at the very least, go for a nice long walk.

3. Catching up on some much-needed sleep

Although sleeping technically isn't a hobby, I personally treat it as one. I love sleep. In a world where everyone is constantly bragging about how little sleep they get, I like to flex that I get plenty of rest. There are many, many benefits to getting enough sleep, such as supporting your heart, keeping your hormones in balance, strengthening your immune system, and sharpening your working memory and critical thinking skills.

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People who don’t plan anything over the weekend are often hesitant to schedule anything because they're looking forward wholeheartedly to not setting an alarm and sleeping in for as long as their body needs them to.

4. Watching TV shows and movies they haven't been able to watch yet

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Recently my aunt told me she binged all 25 seasons of NCIS in a few months. I was genuinely shocked and curious about how she was able to find the time. I get it, though. TV is the ultimate form of escapism (next to reading, of course).

People who love to not have weekends are often looking forward to catching up on their favorite show. Although your parents may have told you to make sure you don't watch too much TV, there are actually some positive benefits to watching it, including reduced stress and increased empathy. Catching up on popular shows is also always a great way to have something to talk about with your friends or when you get back to work.

5. Writing in their journal

I used to journal a lot as a teenager, but I've found that, as I get older, I find I have less and less time for it. The benefits of journaling are huge, though. It increases self-awareness and helps you achieve your personal goals.

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Therapy can unfortunately be hard to access because it's so expensive, but for many people, journaling is the next best thing. It’s important to reflect on your week, and if you have nothing planned over the weekend, you're free to spend some time writing.

6. Catching up with old friends

Although lots of people who usually don’t plan anything over the weekend like to be alone, that's not always the case. They may like to hang out with friends, but would rather do so spontaneously. Or, they may love to use the weekend as time to call old friends or family members they haven’t spoken to in a while. They also may have been putting off responding to people throughout the week, and now that they have no plans, feel some relief that they can finally respond.

Being alone on the weekends definitely doesn't mean you're antisocial. In fact, alone time may be the perfect time to foster deeper connections.

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7. Working on crafts

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Crafting is a hobby that many people have stopped doing since they were kids, but it might just be something you want to bring back.

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According to the University of Arizona, crafting has many benefits. It increases hand-eye coordination, allows us to learn new skills, reduces stress, and increases focus. It's also something you can do with friends or your partner if you want to. Either way, maybe it’s time to start canceling your weekend plans and start scrapbooking instead.

8. Finally fixing things up around their homes

Many of us have home improvement projects that we keep putting off. Making sure to keep your weekends free of plans is a great way to make sure you have time to dig in a bit and get something done around the house.

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If you get the guest room painted or finish clearing out the garage early enough, you'll still have plenty of time to pop out to try a new restaurant with friends. People who make this their game plan on a regular basis know that once they hit the town without that plumbing repair hanging over their heads, they have a much better time than they would've if they had to stick to a plan not knowing if or when it would ever get done.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.