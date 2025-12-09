Smart People Refuse To Use Their Phone In The Restroom For These 10 Reasons

Every time a person uses the bathroom, they probably grab their phone before closing the door. In fact, most people feel like they can't function properly unless they have their phone by their side, even when their exposure to germs is at all all-time high in the restroom. But sometimes, individuals choose to keep their phone where it is, and people who refuse to use their phone in the restroom usually have certain smart reasons.

No, they aren't trying to stand out from the crowd or be different; rather, they're doing so not just for hygienic purposes, but to give themselves time away from technology and the constant absorption of media at their fingertips. They understand that always being on the phone isn't a good habit, especially in the bathroom.

The 10 reasons smart people refuse to use their phones in the restroom:

1. They want to avoid germs

While about 75% of people say they use their phone in the bathroom, some don't take it with them. In fact, people who refuse to use their phone in the restroom usually do so to avoid germs. In their eyes, there's no way they'd ever put their phone near a toilet or unclean sink. In no world is it ever acceptable to bring a phone into the restroom.

Restrooms, in general, spread germs. According to the American Journal of Infection Control, bathroom exhaust fans actually pull contaminated air into other rooms in the building, leading to the spreading of viruses and bacteria.

2. They use this time to take a break from technology

Nowadays, people can't go anywhere without being bombarded by technology. It feels impossible to avoid it unless a person is off the grid. But just because it's normal doesn't mean it's right.

According to a study from Harrisburg University, the average person spends seven hours and four minutes looking at their phone a day. And, as most people can imagine, this is bound to cause issues. Whether it's migraines or feeling overwhelmed, taking a break from technology and clearing their mind is the best way to feel more grounded.

3. They don't want to accidentally damage their phone

Phones are expensive, and with bills getting tighter and tighter, people don't want to accidentally damage their phone. It sounds a bit paranoid, but it's way too easy to break a phone while using the restroom. Whether it slips out of their pocket or falls into the toilet, the last thing someone ever wants to do is lose something with such valuable information.

So, people either keep it in their bag or give it to a trusted friend. While having their phone feels safer, the cost of damaging it often leads them to never carry it in a public restroom, or even the bathroom in their home.

4. They want better posture and fewer aches

How long do people spend scrolling mindlessly through social media when they should be hurrying it up in the bathroom? For the average person, it's all too easy to get caught up in scrolling that they forget they were in a time crunch and have already spent too long in the restroom.

After all that time, people experience pain in their back and the familiar aches of sitting on the toilet too long. For the sake of feeling more comfortable, most people might choose to ignore this pain or bad posture all so they can have their phone and be entertained.

But getting into the habit of slouching all the time isn't good, and bad posture can have a negative impact on your physical health. So, even if people don't understand, they'd rather sacrifice their scrolling time than risk hurting themselves.

5. They don't want to depend too much on their phones

While most people may try to deny it, the truth of the matter is that too many of us are highly dependent on our phones. From using them at the movies or on work hours, many don't know how to balance their phone usage and their real life. This might explain why 74.3% of people claim to be dependent on their phone, according to a study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Investigation.

But this shouldn't be encouraged. Phone dependency can ruin relationships, work ethic, and even increase anxiety. So, while it may be difficult at first, cutting off phone usage in small ways has a big impact.

6. They use this time to plan the rest of their day

Whether it's figuring out a schedule for the family or getting their finances in order, people who refuse to use their phone in the restroom usually have these smart reasons, as they want to plan for the day ahead. They use that time to mentally plan what they want to cook for dinner, what they need to buy for their kids, or what time they want to leave work.

Life is pretty chaotic already, so rather than using that time to scroll and detach, the best thing someone can do is strategize. Even if it isn't necessarily fun, those few minutes of planning make their day just a tad bit more peaceful, lowering anxiety much more than scrolling ever could.

7. They're trying to give their eyes a break

Most people don't realize it in the moment, but their eyes are likely stuck on a screen more than they'd care to admit. After all, spending a few minutes a day away from the bright glare of the screen won't do much. However, for many, it isn't so much about the bathroom as it is about finding small ways to limit their phone usage.

Whether it's walking to work or picking up groceries, these individuals are always finding a way to limit their screen time. According to a 2022 study, "Continuous staring at the screen leads to a decrease in the blink rate, causing dry eye-related problems. Smartphone use is more commonly associated with dry eye disease than other digital devices."

8. They don't want to spend too long in the bathroom

There are only so many hours in a day. As much as they'd love to sit there and unwind, there's meals to cook and chores to complete. Rather than spending that time scrolling social media or curating a playlist, people who refuse to use their phone in the restroom usually have these smart reasons.

Even if they're tired and need a break, they're determined to carve out a proper relaxation time outside of the bathroom. This is why they're quick. Despite being drained, they understand that there's a time and place for everything. Sitting on a toilet and scrolling through social media is not the time nor the place.

9. They don't want to bring work into the restroom

From ungrateful bosses to working late hours with zero recognition, it's easy to experience burnout. Work may consume their life, but at some point, they want a break from it all. And the bathroom can give them that piece of solace.

That 10- or 15-minute break is exactly what they need to reset at work and can help them set those healthy boundaries with their boss or colleagues. As clinical psychologist Monica Vermani explained, when we set healthy boundaries at work, it gives us a chance to focus on our well-being and achieve a work-life balance.

10. They need a moment of peace

Life has probably felt pretty overwhelming for many. From issues with family to overworking themselves, most are probably at their breaking point. So, even if it's only for a few minutes, people who don't use their phone in the restroom find ways to gather their thoughts and find peaceful moments away from technology.

Of course, it probably won't be the full reset they need. But sometimes sitting in silence and organizing one's thoughts is exactly what's needed to keep their sanity in check. If not for themselves, then for those around them.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.