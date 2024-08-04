5 Bittersweet Ways Dogs Realize They Are Getting Older

A dog parent’s daily life is defined by their pet’s rhythms and guided by what they need. Your pup probably wakes you up in the morning by covering your face in kisses, letting you know they’ve been ready for breakfast for hours. They tell you when they want a walk, snuggles, and treats, which is all the time.

Whether you got your beloved best friend when they were a puppy or adopted an older animal, the love we have for our doggos never fades, even when they’ve crossed the rainbow bridge.

As your favorite furry creature inevitably nears the end of their life, you might find yourself wondering whether your dog is aware that they’re aging.

Here are 5 bittersweet ways dogs know they’re getting older:

1. They have more physical ailments

While dogs don’t understand the passage of time in the same ways humans do, they have their own schedules and routines to guide them through life. Their sense of self-awareness also differs from ours, yet it’s safe to say that they understand the shifts they go through as the years pass.

One major sign that your dog knows they’re getting older is how their bodies change. An older dog is likely to have more aches and pains than a young pup, including joint stiffness and mobility issues.

Older dogs are often affected by arthritis and other conditions that limit their mobility. They might have trouble climbing stairs and jumping onto the couch as they age, which can be supported by using doggie stairs to help them move like they once did.

Veterinarian Amir Anwary shared another physical indication that your dog is aging, explaining that one of the most common conditions that affects older dogs is congestive heart failure.

Congestive heart failure occurs when the heart is no longer able to pump blood throughout the body, which leads to fluid accumulation and less oxygen in essential organs and tissues.

Dr. Anwary noted that recognizing the symptoms of congestive heart failure — coughing, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and decreased appetite — can allow pet parents to get their dogs the care they need to lead a longer, higher quality life, even if they’re sick.

Again, all we can do for our pups is provide a cozy and supportive environment for them to be at peace.

2. They don’t play as much

Another indicator that your dog knows they’re getting on in years is behavioral changes, like declining energy levels. They might not play the way they once did, or playing tires them out faster than it used to.

You might notice your dog showing reluctance to play extra hard, so they might avoid games like chase or fetch. They can also show more caution on their walks, or exhibit lower energy overall.

They also might spend more time alone, which is a definite sign that they know they’re aging.

It might be hard to witness your dog change in this particular way, especially if you remember how they bounded around when they were a puppy. Work on making your dog as comfortable as possible and take solace in the fact that you’re providing them with the best life you can offer.

3. Decreased sensory perception

Older dogs often lose certain senses, as their eyesight and hearing might deteriorate. They may no longer come when called, or they may have trouble navigating around your home.

They may seem to lose interest in the things they used to love, like barking whenever someone comes to the door or eating their delicious kibble. Walks might become more difficult, and they may choose just to rest in one place throughout the day.

4. Changes in sleep patterns

As dogs age, they often experience shifts in their sleeping habits, much like humans do. They might sleep more during the day or grow restless at night.

A dog who’s aware that they’re getting older will seek out cozy spots to rest, something that provides them a sense of safety and security.

It’s also possible that your pup will rely more on routine than ever before, looking for predictable situations to manage the changes they’re going through.

5. They show signs of confusion and anxiety

Being more confused than usual is another indication that your pup is getting older, even in familiar places. They might also be more anxious, especially when they’re in a new environment, or their routine has been upended.

The sad truth is that no matter how much we love our dogs, our time with them can’t last forever. All we can do is take joy in the years we share with them and provide them the support and care they need to live comfortably in their older years.

