Having a bedtime routine helps us settle down for the night, bringing a sense of comfort and coziness that eases us into sleep.

Our dogs are also creatures of habit, often making themselves at home on the very same pillow we’ve rested our heads on.

Here are 5 adorable reasons dogs like to sleep on your pillow:

1. Security

Sharing your pillow makes your pup feel safe.

It allows them to be as close to you as possible, whether you’re in bed with them or not.

Dogs use their cute, sensitive noses to understand the world around them, which includes identifying their owners by the way they smell. Your pillow, like your clothes, holds your scent. Cuddling up on your pillow gives your dog direct access to your special smell, which gives them comfort.

If your dog displays signs of anxiety, smelling you when you’re not home can help them soothe themselves.

Your dog thinks of you as their safe place and, by extension, thinks of your pillow as a part of that safe place. Instead of being annoyed that your dog takes your pillow, think of it as a sign of their love: You’re their person, through and through.

2. Imitation

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, and our dogs are no different. Much in the way that dogs and their owners tend to look alike, they act alike, too.

Your dog imitates your behavior, including how you sleep. Copying what you do comes from your dog’s pack animal instinct: They feel a sense of safety and belonging by going along with the pack, which is you and your pillow.

3. Bonding

Using your pillow is your dog’s way of telling you how much they trust you. It makes them feel bonded to you.

Your dog’s desire to strengthen the bond between you is also rooted in their pack mentality. Pack animals sleep together in one delicious puppy pile. Sleeping together provides warmth and safety while providing dogs a way to feel especially bonded to one another.

When they inch up the bed and lay their head next to yours at night, they’re not only seeking the snuggliest spot. Sleeping together, like really together, like on the same pillow, is their way of saying they trust you and want to be as close to you as possible.

Daniel Myjones / Shutterstock

4. Marking their territory

There’s a chance that your dog’s pillow-sharing predilection isn’t as sweet as you might think. It could be an attempt to show dominance and claim the Alpha Dog spot.

When they sleep on your pillow, they mark it with their scent, making the pillow their spot and no one else’s.

If your dog exhibits other examples of aggressive behavior, they might think that they’re the ones in charge. Stealing your pillow is one more way of staking their claim, and it could be a sign that they need more training to curb their dominant tendencies.

5. Protection

Your dog sees themselves as your protector, even when you’re fast asleep. They instinctively want to keep their pack members safe, including you, their beloved dog parent. Our devoted canine companions know that we’re more vulnerable when we’re sleeping, so joining us on our pillow gives them direct access to watch over us.

Przemek Iciak / Shutterstock

If you’d rather have your pillow to yourself, set up a cozy spot for your pup that they won’t be able to resist.

Put an unwashed pillowcase or article of clothing in their dog bed so they’re still able to smell you, even when they’re not lying on top of your head at night.

While sharing your pillow with your pup might not be your first choice, just remember, it’s their way of letting you know just how much they love you.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture and all things to do with the entertainment industry.