There's something you start to notice as you get older: the things that actually make you feel better aren't complicated. They're simple, immediate, and a little unexpected, like laughing so hard your face hurts. What once felt like a random moment of fun starts to feel more like something you need to stay grounded, especially when life gets heavy.

That's because laughing until your face hurts really is the best medicine, and not just in a feel-good, cliché way. It shifts your mood, resets your body, and gives you a break from everything weighing on you. And the older you get, the more you realize just how much those moments matter, which is exactly why these reasons hit a little deeper than they used to.

Here are 5 reasons why the older you get, the more you realize laughing until your face hurts really is the best medicine:

1. It gets your body out of stress mode fast

Rawpixel.com via Shutterstock

We all need this medicine for many reasons, because laughter gets you unstuck! We have all experienced times when we felt stuck in an area of our lives. Those situations usually make us feel stressed, which can increase our heart rate but decrease our breathing.

When we laugh, our bodies take deep breaths that cause our hearts to race. These deep breaths allow our body to take in more oxygen, improving vascular function. Numerous studies have suggested that frequent laughter can improve cardiovascular health.

Advertisement

2. It helps you wind down and sleep better

Lordn vis Shutterstock

Research has shown that laughter increases melatonin production. Melatonin is a hormone that helps promote a good night's rest, and sleep is a way to manage stress. Stress shows up differently for everyone. It can take the form of poor sleep habits, debt, strained relationships, and work-related pressures.

How we choose to respond to stress will make the difference in getting ourselves unstuck in life. Our stress response is directly linked to how happy we are. How we describe our story around what is happening in life creates a huge difference in how we feel and ultimately how well we sleep.

Advertisement

3. It gives you a real, noticeable energy boost

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

There is a very effective way of understanding our destructive habits. Our thoughts make us feel a certain way, and this gets us to do certain things. Doing this can be conscious, giving us choices in life. Or it can be unconscious, which can make us feel like we are a victim of life.

When we feel out of control, we get stuck in destructive patterns. Laughter has this ability to take our most painful events and give us a bit of hope and strength. One of the greatest gifts in moving yourself forward when you feel stuck is laughter. A study explained that when we take in more oxygen while laughing, we release endorphins. This gives you quick and effective energy.

Advertisement

4. It lifts your mood without you having to overthink it

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Laughter is an amazing tool! It instantly turns us around when we feel like life is spiraling out of control. This unconscious way of navigating tough experiences puts us in stressed-out zones, where we see life as difficult. We all should have a laughter button we carry in our pocket to save us from the stressful "curve balls" in life.

When you laugh, your brain releases serotonin and dopamine. These hormones help our brains process emotional responses and boost our mood, thereby enhancing our overall experience of pleasure. Research has suggested laughter is "a kind of cognitive-behavioral therapy that could make physical, psychological, and social relationships healthy, ultimately improving the quality of life."

Advertisement

5. It helps you let go of stress you've been holding onto

Pheelings media via Shutterstock

So what do you use as your "laugh button"? I have a picture of my husband that I carry around in my pocket because it makes me laugh. He normally has a buzzcut, but I convinced him to grow it out for the Richard Gere look. Well, let's just say we didn't quite get the same look, and the disgusted look on his face is evidence of this. It makes me smile!

Laughter releases endorphins, dissipating hormones released when we are stressed or anxious. These endorphins block out negative energy and lower inflammation in our bodies. Laughter is so good for the soul! It is like medicine for your body and soul, helping you get amazing sleep and feel filled with energy. I hope you have a chance today to laugh until your face hurts!

Teresa Brenke is a life coach, speaker, nutrition and fitness expert, and behavior-modification specialist.

Advertisement