Although today people have more information than ever about how to be happy and healthy, it can be a little overwhelming to try to keep track of it all. Naturally, too much information makes us feel confused and over-saturated.

It's easy for anyone to lose sight of their authentic path and what they require to lead a satisfying, balanced, and happy life. Researchers looked at healthy lifestyle behaviors like nonsmoking, avoiding alcohol, being physically active, and eating a healthy diet, and found that adopting a healthy lifestyle is associated with a longer life and a reduction of health care costs as you age. Coupled with healthy lifestyle behaviors, those who are unusually healthy rely on a few rare skills — rarer with age certainly — that help them make decisions and handle stress.

Advertisement

Here are 9 rare skills of people who are unusually healthy in ways most people don’t even notice:

1. Unusually healthy people get enough shut-eye

Ah, sleep. Your entire well-being (including your relationships) depends on it. Many studies have made it clear that sleep deprivation is dangerous. Research has shown that "sleep-deprived people who are tested by using a driving simulator or by performing a hand-eye coordination task perform as badly as or worse than those who are intoxicated."

"Start a sleep journal," suggested psychologist Judith Tutin. "In it, keep track of the time you go to bed and wake up, daily. Identify nights you awaken often or can't get back to sleep, and find the pattern. Is it every day you don't get enough sleep? Only some days? Which days?

Advertisement

2. They regularly break a sweat

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Here's the deal: exercise (i.e., elevating your heart rate and breaking a sweat) is Miracle-Gro for the brain. Regular, aerobic exercise remodels our brains for peak performance by decreasing stress, lifting our mood, and sharpening our intellect, studies tell us. Overall, it simply helps you function better as a person.

Advertisement

"The secret to creating lasting change is to build habits," recommended wellness coach Anna McKinlay. "And the secret to building habits is starting small — and I mean really small. Start with a new choice that's so small that it’s easy to do every day, no matter what. The secret to lasting well-being is to create habits that support your well-being. When healthy choices are a habit, there's no need for willpower — the choice feels automatic."

3. Unusually healthy people have deep, connective relationships

Research confirmed we are all social animals and we crave positive and connective relationships. A healthy relationship helps increase one's confidence and ability to grow as a resilient person. So, if you've finally entered a healthy, loving, stable relationship, that experience can shift the brain's old negative beliefs, allowing for a tangible shift in your core self.

"You can’t change the past, but you can change your approach to future relationships," encouraged couples counselor Brittney Lindstrom. "Instead of thinking about the shouldve's, couldve's, and wouldve's, think about the little changes you can make that will strengthen and enhance whatever will be next. Focus on the now and your future. You can have great relationships if you can learn from your history, then put it aside, and remain mindful and open. I guarantee it!"

Advertisement

4. They do activities that stimulate their brain

Just as exercise and sleep are building blocks for your brain, so is stimulating the mind. Whether it's via work or creative hobbies, a study explained how using your mind to meet specific goal-driven tasks not only helps the fibers of your brain to connect more deeply, but it also helps you feel accomplished as a human being.

5. Unusually healthy people have playtime

Photo by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash

Advertisement

Children are not the only ones who need playtime. Adults need playtime, too. When was the last time you got so lost in the moment that nothing else mattered? Allowing yourself time to be creative and spontaneous and soak in new and innovative experiences is essential to the human spirit and gives one a sense of balance in life.

"The critical quality work and play have in common is creativity," said life coach Patrick Williams. "We need to be creative at both work and play in the way we approach new relationships, learn and hone our skills, and do what's needed to make things happen. Play helps us deal with difficulties, handle challenges, and tolerate boring routines and negative emotions such as frustration. Play provides a sense of expansiveness that promotes the sense of mastery that is absolutely vital to the creative process."

6. They know the importance of physical touch

I'm not talking about being intimate. I'm talking about a hug, a caring squeeze of the arm, a holding of the hand. Research stated that we are born with the need to be touched. If a baby or child is not held or cuddled enough, he or she will not thrive. A warm, safe touch releases oxytocin (the bonding hormone) as well as reduces levels of the stress hormone, cortisol. In effect, the body interprets a supportive touch as someone saying, "I am here for you."

Advertisement

7. Unusually healthy people are part of a community

There's a reason for the old saying, "It takes a village." Like children, we all need a village, or in other words, a community, which helps us to feel a part of something, a sense of belonging. The American Psychological Association said having strong social connections and close friends is a significant factor in achieving happiness.

We are all social animals, so our value of self is strengthened by the support of a team, a tribe, a village, or a group. Being a part of a community via shared interests (i.e., work, church, synagogue, sports, a club) is what brings the most meaning to our lives.

Advertisement

8. They know what they need to recharge

Giulio_Fornasar via Shutterstock

Just like a battery needs to recharge, so do you in the simplest non-stimulating ways. No, you will not turn into a puddle of mush by recharging with your People or Us Weekly magazine. Mindless downtime to wind down is just as essential for your well-being as anything else. Remember, it's all about moderation.

Life coach Susie Pettit suggested, "Start including some blank time in your days. Yep, slow down. Better yet, just stop. At some point in your day, do something aimless that doesn’t involve your phone or have a purpose. Look at the trees. Count the tiles on your floor. Hug your child. Snuggle your dog. Breathe. Find time each day to stop doing and just be. We are human beings, yet spend our time as human doings."

Advertisement

9. Unusually healthy people understand themselves and their ego

This means taking the time to understand and observe you. Without a connection to you, satisfyingly living your life is impossible. How can you learn what your growing needs are without truly understanding you? How can you learn to trust your instincts and make decisions without reflecting on what drives your behaviors? Harvard University research tells us that having a strong sense of self can make us happier.

Learning to comfortably observe your steps in the world is one of the most invaluable gifts you can give yourself, and there is no better time than now.

Advertisement

Carin Goldstein has been a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist for over 10 years. She also writes about relationships and marriage and has shared her expertise in various magazines and websites such as Cosmopolitan, Women's Daily, and Redbook.