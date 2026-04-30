When a woman has a truly beautiful soul, she glows from the inside. Her eyes light up when she greets her loved ones and she always seem to lift the energy of every room she enters.

Meeting a woman with a rare, beautiful soul is an enlightening experience. She is simply magnetic, which is why almost everyone who meets her thinks she's gorgeous, even if her physical features wouldn't normally attract so many admirers. Here are a few of those signs.

10 rare signs of a woman with a truly beautiful soul

1. They forgive others but maintain boundaries

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One of the rare signs of a woman with a beautiful soul is that she doesn't hold grudges; it's just not in their nature. Instead of being cold and closed off towards those who did them wrong, they forgive. And forgiveness isn't easy.

That doesn't mean they allow that person to hurt them again. Forgiveness isn't a free pass access the

Research indicates that forgiveness positively affects both physical and mental health, leading to less anger rumination, and improved self-esteem and hopefulness for the future. Beautiful souls understand the weight of harboring resentment, so they avoid it altogether.

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2. They're compassionate

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When talking about women with beautiful souls, we can't help but mention how compassionate they are. Their compassion is contagious, infecting everyone around them.

Being compassionate isn't always easy; when dealing with a mean or disrespectful person, it's difficult to want to stay kind. But the best thing about women who emphasize a beautiful soul over other, more shallow, virtues is their ability to look within. That's why these individuals are always understanding and empathetic, no matter what.

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3. They go out of their way to be kind to strangers

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It should come as no surprise that women with beautiful souls have tender hearts. Overflowing with kindness and joy, their gentleness is used to uplift those around them.

And while we all have bad days, unlike most people, kind-hearted individuals don't allow those days to dictate how they treat others. They keep things consistent, no matter what storm they face.

And staying kind benefits them in the end, with one study determining that kindness alleviates depression, and another concluding that kindness increases happiness.

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4. They're authentically humble

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Humbleness and humility are incredible traits to have, but are often mistaken as weakness, due to their reserved nature. However, there's nothing more beautiful than authentically humble people.

According to research, people who "humblebrag" about themselves are actually disliked more than those who just brag outright. As for humility, there are benefits for those women with beautiful souls.

One study found that humble people tend to have greater social bonds with those around them. And another study reports that humble people also have greater self-esteem in crisis because they're more likely to remain positive. It shows that a little humbleness goes a long way in the grand scheme of things.

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5. They never give up on themselves even when it's hard

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Women with a beautiful soul have a fierce spirit. And part of that fierce spirit is their stubborn commitment to their own values. They want people to have good lives, to be treated fairly, and to prosper. They want this for themselves, too.

Their ability to bounce back from difficult situations is both admirable and praiseworthy. Not only does it fuel their heart, but it also gives them the courage to keep going. They use this mindset to inspire others and be more empathetic. According to research, people who have gone through the most tend to be more empathetic, and beautiful people like this use it to their advantage.

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6. They recognize where they need to grow

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We all have flaws that we don't want to admit to. Maybe we're too harsh or maybe we're inconsiderate of others, or tend to spiral into shame or darkness. But women with beautiful souls do something that others refuse to do: they own up to it.

Instead of taking it as a sign they should give up, they choose to work through those flaws and come out stronger. Research also suggests that when we see ourselves for who we truly are, we are more confident and creative. Additionally, doing this allows us to make better decisions, as well as build stronger relationships by becoming more self-aware.

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7. They're the first to celebrate another's success

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To find out if someone has a beautiful soul, look at their reactions to other people's success. Do they make passive-aggressive comments or do they genuinely feel happy and say kind things?

People who have beautiful souls don't feel intimidated by other people's success, because they're secure within themselves. Instead of throwing shade, they choose to uplift those moments and celebrate them with genuine enthusiasm.

As for those who react negatively to another person's success, there are downsides. People with low self-esteem tend to be jealous and insecure, as opposed to people with beautiful souls who lift others up and are genuinely happy for them.

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8. They're selfless

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Through their kindness and consideration, rare women with beautiful souls earn the respect and praise of those around them, and rightfully so. Whether we want to admit it or not, selflessness is necessary, especially when in a relationship.

As psychologist Bernard Golden, Ph.D. notes, things like compromising are an absolute must for conflict resolution, and are growing more and more rare. So, those who are selfless compromise without throwing a fuss, and it makes them truly beautiful inside and out.

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9. They're buoyant

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One of the rarest signs of a woman with a truly beautiful soul is their ability to be buoyant even in rough times. Because everyone has rough times.

Everyone faces challenges, but not everyone does the work to be buoyant so they can rise back up when life pushes them down. These rare women don't necessarily feel buoyant naturally, they do what they can to cultivate it doing things like therapy, meditation and even prayer.

That's just one of the ways in which women with truly beautiful souls set themselves apart from others: they do the work to live up to their values.

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10. They're grateful

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Women who are grateful are among the people who have the most beautiful souls. Why? Because they appreciate what they have, from the people who love them to the jobs that help them feed their families.

When someone is full of gratitude, they almost glow with goodness, especially if they don't need attention for their gratitude. It's not a show, it's authentic, and they don't do it to achieve any external goal outside of living true to their values.

With all of these qualities in mind, it's no surprise women like this are rare. The good news is that others can work toward these traits so they, too, can cultivate this level of inner beauty.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.