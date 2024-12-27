Woman Says She’s Living In Her 12-Year-Old Self’s Answered Prayer — And It’s Beautifully Humble

There’s no question that we live in tough times. When things are difficult, it can be hard to remember how much we have to be grateful for. But even the smallest things can still be a blessing.

One woman acknowledged the reality of this and recognized that so many of her prayers had been answered.

A woman said she is living her younger self’s answered prayers despite what many would view as humble circumstances.

TikToker Daven Drew shared a sweet message about where she is now in her life and how grateful her younger self would be for how far she has come in a video.

“I am truly living in my 12-year-old self’s answered prayer,” she said. “I am sitting in a kitchen that I am safe.”

Getting emotional, Drew repeated herself twice more, letting the words sink in.

“I am safe,” she said again. “I’m safe.”

“Making myself a personalized egg pie in Le Creuset,” she continued while mixing ingredients together. “I went to HomeGoods and got it yesterday. And I’m gonna eat it.”

The woman shared details of her daily life that explained her appreciation.

“I’m gonna go hang out with my dad, who I used to have a very bad relationship with,” she stated.

She also shared what she would be doing the next day, saying, “I’m gonna go to work tomorrow at a job that respects me.”

Drew said that, although her life would undoubtedly seem humble to many, as would the lives of others in similar situations, that doesn’t make it any less special.

“A lot of us are living in answered prayers,” she said. “A lot of us are living in prayers that our childhood self didn’t even know to pray.”

Because of this, Drew said, we can all have hope, even in the midst of challenges.

“And so, times are grim, but your child self, your inner child, is so proud of you,” she concluded.

Commenters could relate to the woman's feelings about living a childhood answered prayer.

Drew’s fellow TikTokers knew just where she was coming from with the thought of living out answered prayers that you wished for desperately as a child.

“You are so right!!” one person exclaimed. “Our inner child would be so happy for us.”

“The ‘safe’ part made me sob for your inner child,” another person added.

In a follow-up to Drew’s original video, which has over one million views, Drew responded to the commenter who said, “Our inner child would be so happy for us.”

“Girl, I just realized I wasn’t a night owl,” she shared. “I was just scared of that man coming in my room at night.”

“I no longer have a fear of that man coming in my room, harming me,” she continued. “So I can sleep with the door unlocked.”

“I don’t think people understand how much violence people had to go through to get to the peaceful state that they’re in right now. And it is a true blessing,” she said.

Healing your inner child can be immensely beneficial.

Your inner child isn’t just a reference to who you once were when you were younger. It’s actually a part of who you are today.

According to VeryWell Mind, “The inner child is a young part of our psyche that influences how we think and react as adults.”

cottonbro studio | Pexels

The inner child mirrors what you experienced as a child in a way. “An inner child wound refers to a damaging experience or repeated experiences a person lived through as a child,” VeryWell Mind said.

Healing those wounds is a part of your own personal healing. Therefore, going through what Drew has to find the light at the other end of the tunnel really can be a huge blessing, as she said.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.