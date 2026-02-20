People who don't try to impress anyone almost always say these 11 high-value phrases when they talk to you

Some people walk into a room and immediately start performing. Others don’t. They don’t inflate their stories or adjust their personality to fit their audience. There’s a quiet steadiness about them that feels different. They aren’t trying to win you over, and ironically, that’s often what makes them compelling.

People with secure self-esteem rely less on external validation and more on internal alignment. When someone doesn’t need to impress you, their language reflects it. The way they speak feels grounded, direct, and unforced. They aren’t calculating how they’re perceived in every moment. Instead, their words reveal self-trust, emotional regulation, and a lack of performance. And those qualities show up in the phrases they use without even trying.

1. 'We can agree to disagree'

People who don't try to impress anyone almost always say, "We can agree to disagree," when they talk to you. It isn't always easy, but during intense conversations, it's sometimes better to let things go. Whether it's with a coworker or a family member, lingering in any intense emotion is bound to have its fair share of downsides. As Jessica Koehler, Ph.D., pointed out, "Exposure to repeated cycles of bad news has been linked to higher stress levels and increased anxiety."

This is why it's crucial to learn how to agree to disagree. It can be hard, but learning to let things go is one of the most important things you can do to improve your mental health and keep your stress levels in check. It's also a huge sign that someone isn't trying to impress others, as they value resolution over ego.

2. 'What do you think'

Most people move through conversations without fully considering how others are thinking or feeling. Whether at work or with loved ones, it’s surprisingly easy to dominate a discussion without meaning to. This usually isn’t intentional. In fact, many people simply default to sharing their own opinions or steering the conversation toward what they believe is best. Over time, that habit can make interactions feel one-sided, even when no one meant for them to be.

People who don’t feel the need to impress anyone tend to approach conversations differently. Because they’re secure in themselves, they don’t have to prove how knowledgeable or capable they are. Instead of centering every exchange around their perspective, they often ask, “What do you think?” They understand that strong ideas are usually built collaboratively.

3. 'I don't know'

There's not much that's worse than being expected to know everything. No matter what someone's position is, even the smartest person needs a helping hand from time to time. This is why people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase, "I don't know," when they talk to you. They don't want to make your life difficult. However, they know that lying is even worse.

This is why they're quick to let someone know when they're stuck. Not feeling the need to be a complete people-pleaser, these individuals have no problem letting others take the lead. According to a YouGov survey, 48% of Americans self-identify as people-pleasers. So, if someone says, "I don't know," it not only shows confidence in themselves but also that they don't feel the need to impress anyone.

4. 'That makes sense'

Some people don't like to be shown up. Feeling prideful, they'd rather eat dirt than ever admit that someone else is smarter than them. However, while some cling onto ego, others are confident enough to give others their flowers.

This is why people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase, "That makes sense," when they talk to you. No, they aren't being sarcastic. In their head, they might not have been able to understand what someone else was saying. Yet, for one reason or another, you were able to explain it in a way that finally clicked, which is why they utter this phrase in the first place.

This isn't just said as an afterthought, though. Only those who are secure utter phrases like this when they talk to you.

5. 'Let's keep it simple'

Let's face it, it's not always easy to keep things simple. For those who are people-pleasers or chronic over-explainers, learning to get to the point without apologizing every second isn't smooth sailing. Thankfully, not everyone struggles with this, as people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase, "Let's keep it simple."

On the surface, this might sound slightly rude. Widening your eyes in surprise, it might catch you off guard to encounter someone super blunt. However, people who aren't in the mood to impress others simply don't care about how they come across. Looking for efficiency, they believe honesty is the best policy. And they aren't wrong: according to a 2021 study, participants who practiced honesty reported higher life satisfaction and self-control.

6. 'You don't have to explain'

When something bad happens, we almost always feel the need to over-explain. Over-explaining and over-apologizing are ingrained in many of us. Never learning to stand on our own and become the most confident version of ourselves, we over-explain because we are terrified of being perceived in bad lighting.

On the flip side, people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase, "You don't have to explain," when they talk to you.

Those who march to their own beat don't care about other people's opinions. Learning how to move freely, their biggest hope is that those around them can achieve the same freedom they have. This is why they're so reassuring. Since they've been in your shoes before, they want to do their best to help you out, even if it doesn't really seem like it.

7. 'I changed my mind'

Most people have heard that it's okay to change their mind. Whether it's changing their mind about their career or who they're dating, learning to move with the punches is simply another part of life. Yet no matter how much people try to normalize it, admitting to changing one's mind isn't as easy as they make it out to be. For one reason or another, many of us feel guilty or ashamed of having a change of heart.

Even so, people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase, "I changed my mind," when they talk to you. Was it always easy? No. However, people who don't care have learned not to care through experience. While they might've been a people-pleaser in the past, their mentality has shifted. Learning to stand up for themselves, they're quick to advocate for their opinion. This is important, as according to a study published in 2023, living authentically leads to greater well-being.

8. 'That's not for me'

Most people struggle to advocate for themselves. Feeling intimidated by what other people may think, they're quick to readily agree if it means keeping the peace. That said, people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase "That's not for me" when they talk to you.

No, they aren't trying to be rude or embarrass you by expressing their opinion. Sure, it may feel uncomfortable to hear, however, letting others know how you're actually feeling is an important part of keeping your relationships alive. While the truth is uncomfortable, it has a way of setting boundaries and helping us understand one another. Effectively leading to more closeness in the long run.

9. 'It is what it is'

Sometimes, there's nothing left to say after something has been said and done. However, in an attempt to fill the space and help, many people do their best to over-explain or comfort others. And while this can be helpful, people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase, "It is what it is." On the surface, it might sound slightly cold and dismissive.

However, people who aren't trying to impress don't care how it appears. In their mind, there isn't anything left to do. Rather than focus on what has been, it's better to continue moving forward in a better direction. It isn't easy, but according to psychologist Jennice Vilhauer, Ph.D., "Research shows that positively anticipating the future is a highly effective way to create positive emotions." So, even if it's hard, finding ways to push forward is crucial for everyone's overall well-being.

10. 'I'm good either way'

Most people believe that, to truly be happy, making connections is crucial. It doesn't matter how someone treats them or disrespects them. Terrified of being alone, many people put up a lot for the sake of love. Of course, this isn't their fault. It's human nature to seek connection and community. However, while this may be human nature, people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase, "I'm good either way," when they talk to you.

It isn't easy to be competent in oneself. While people preach about independence and self-reliance, developing these traits is hard. That being said, individuals who are self-competent often find the most joy. Those who don't care to impress know this, which is why they utter this phrase constantly.

11. 'I'll think about it'

Finally, people who don't try to impress anyone almost always say the high-value phrase, "I'll think about it," when they talk to you. Sure, many people probably say this in passing and never plan to follow through with it. However, those who aren't trying to impress mean what they say. Needing time to think and mull things over, these individuals will almost always get back to you.

Of course, not knowing what their answer is may be slightly annoying. But according to Lixing Sun, Ph.D., "Critical thinking keeps you alive by helping you avoid bad information that can harm your health." So, while it may not be ideal, they're ultimately looking out for their overall health.

