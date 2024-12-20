People With These 11 Quiet Traits Are More Beautiful Than Other People

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but what about those people that we all admire? Is it purely appearance or something deeper that crafts their magnetic energy and charming personality? Generally, beauty is characterized by this energetic pull — it's a trait that we're drawn to throughout all of our senses, not just driven by someone's external appearance, clothing, or hair.

Of course, there are several quiet traits of people who are more beautiful than others that, while subtle, are still hard to ignore during conversations and interactions. By leveraging their connections, these beautiful people not only combat loneliness, but actively spread positivity through community and empathy in their inner circles and beyond.

People with these 11 quiet traits are more beautiful than others

1. They're open-minded

Being open-minded is typically characterized by receptiveness and how "open" someone is to acknowledging ideas, values, arguments, and opinions that are both alike and different from their own.

Psychology educator Kendra Cherry argues that while open-mindedness is an incredibly admirable and important personality trait, it's also difficult to learn, especially in adulthood. When we learn things that conflict with our beliefs and experience cognitive dissonance, figuring out how to reassert our own values into our lives can be a challenge, but the most beautiful people are self-aware enough to achieve it.

While beauty can be personified in a physical sense, the mindset, values, and self-commitment truly beautiful people share genuinely comes from the inside.

2. They're kind to everyone

Connection is easier for empathetic people that lead with compassion in their daily lives, because unnecessary critique, judgment, and insecurity doesn't keep them from meeting new people. Not only are empathetic people generally more self-aware — beautifully emulating their individual identity and advocating for their own needs — they're also more intuitive to the needs of others, and are easily able to identify the way to lead a conversation.

Being kind doesn't need to be a huge venture for the average person; it can be encapsulated by a few passing moments with a stranger or a glimpse at gratitude with a partner. Taking time to express kindness is considered one of the quiet traits of people who are more beautiful than others for a reason.

3. They ask engaging questions

According to the Harvard Business Review, the secret to being more likable towards others is to ask engaging and relevant questions. Essentially, the better active listener you are in conversations, the more likely you are to be perceived as engaging, beautiful, and interesting.

Especially amid our loneliness epidemic, when we're all yearning for connection a little bit more than normal, meeting something that genuinely takes an interest in your life, interests, and words — making you feel heard — can make all the difference.

4. They're confident and self-assured

Finding a balance between confidence and arrogance, as it's perceived by others, can be difficult in a society that's bred to be competitive and envious. However, according to the American Confidence Institute, we still find confidence more attractive than other traits, not just in our romantic encounters, but also at work, with new friends, and interacting with strangers.

We find it easier to trust people that believe in themselves, listen to people that are self-aware, and find beauty in people who clearly already see it in themselves. Of course, it's not easy to craft the kind of subtle self-confidence that magnetically draws other people in, but it's possible with introspective practices, mindfulness, and healing.

5. They're self-aware

Self-awareness isn't just about knowing our own emotions, needs, and identities; it's also about how we connect with other people. When we have an awareness of our place in the world and our lives, we can seek out better connections, set better boundaries, and preserve our emotional and physical wellbeing much more efficiently.

According to a study published by the Journal of Managerial Psychology, self-aware people are also more likely to be consistent than others, giving them the tools to cultivate healthier and more trusting relationships with the people in their lives. It's these interpersonal skills that serve truly beautiful people well, filling their lives with purpose, love, and affection — things that other people are yearning for, yet struggling to achieve.

6. They invest in their authentic interests

Our personalities, general mood, emotional health, and identity are founded upon our ability to craft and best utilize our alone time throughout the day. Are you investing in personal hobbies, spending time solely with a partner, or wallowing in uncomfortable thoughts and emotions? Truly beautiful people, who harness the power of their self-awareness and motivation, tend to use their spare time pouring into their interests, leveraging the benefits of hobbies that add value to their lives.

One of the most foundational quiet traits of people who are more beautiful than others is their passion — not just for the world around them and their connections, but their passions for their own interests and genuine goals.

7. They focus on positivity

Healthy, beautiful people celebrate the success of others, cultivating a sense of positivity anywhere they go. From the biggest life milestones to small moments of gratitude, beautiful people don't mind working attention away from themselves to help someone else feel special, heard, understood, and appreciated.

According to a study by Harvard Health, these kinds of positive people who aren't afraid to express gratitude often live healthier, more fulfilled lives. Even if it's entirely internal by mentally expressing thanks, their emotional health benefits in profound ways.

8. They enjoy a challenge

Rather than repressing uncomfortable emotions, steering clear of conflict, and staying stagnant in their lives, truly beautiful people find positivity and growth in challenge. Without struggle or change, there is no growth — and beautiful people recognize that, whether it's in their intimate connections or their careers.

While they might embody a competitive spirit, they're more likely to resiliently lead others, bring positivity to hardship, and connect with people even in difficult times.

9. They speak kindly about others, even when they're not around

While empathy and kindness amid connections are incredibly important to building healthy foundations for relationships, beautiful people also speak highly of people when they're not around. The integrity they bring to connections and interactions tends to be refreshing for others on its own — steering away from unnecessary drama or gossip — but it's also a marker of their general likability.

According to a study published by the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, when people say something about another person in conversation, whether it's good or bad, the person they're speaking to often associates that trait with the person who made the statement. So, if you're speaking negatively about a friend behind they're back, be careful — you might be sabotaging your own connections and perception over anything else.

10. They're great listeners

Active listening is a skill that not everyone is great at learning, but it's essentially to making great connections and being positively perceived by others. Whether it's mastering the art of comfortable eye contact, body language, or verbal communication, actively listening in conversations is the key to making people feel heard and understood.

According to a study published by Harvard Business Review, we spend 70-80% of our day engaged in some form of communication and 45% of that time listening. Yet, many of us find ourselves distracted during conversations or inadvertently trying to speak about ourselves without truly listening to others.

11. They don't pass unnecessary judgment

In addition to staying positive, people with great emotional intelligence who are perceived as beautiful also don't pass unnecessary judgment on other people. Author of the book "Emotional Intelligence Habits," Dr. Travis Bradberry argues that empathy is the key to connection. We can't be likable if we're not willing to see the world through someone else's eyes and give grace when it's needed.

Judgment only alienates us from others — whether it be our co-workers, our partners, or our families — and sabotages our ability to maintain healthy and fulfilling connections.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.