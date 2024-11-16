3 Strange Habits Of Extremely Likable People, According To Psychology

If you want to create any impact in this world, you need to know at least a few things about what draws other humans to you. Thousands of others are playing this game. You need to stand out, and you need to be magnetic.

If you think people are born charming, you’re mistaken — likability can be learned and honed, just like any other skill. But what is it that makes a person likable? There are three significant components to likeability that I try to incorporate into my life, and so can you.

Here are three strange habits of extremely likable people:

1. They practice strategic vulnerability

People relate to humans. Humans are not perfect beings. We’re flawed. So, by intentionally sharing your mistakes and struggles, people fall in love with you.

Research published in 2021 by Current Opinion in Behavioral Sciences suggests a strong positive connection between vulnerability and likability, indicating that when people show vulnerability by sharing personal experiences, insecurities, or imperfections, they tend to be perceived as more genuine, relatable and, ultimately more likable by others. This is because vulnerability fosters a sense of trust, connection, and authenticity in relationships.

2. They understand the authenticity paradox

Liza Summer | Pexels

They’ll tell you to’ be yourself,’ but that just leads to self-consciousness and bland communication. Instead, focus on enjoying the moment. You can enjoy the dark moments as much as the hilarious.

You’ll open up when you’re engaged in the fun of what you’re doing. You’ll become more creative. You’ll have inadvertently tapped into your authentic, playful self.

Recent research in the International Journal of Hospitality Management showed a strong positive correlation between authenticity and likability, meaning that people generally perceive individuals who are seen as authentic to be more likable. This is because authenticity often conveys genuineness, honesty, and a sense of being true to oneself, which people find appealing and trustworthy in others.

3. They utilize the energy alchemy method

ALINA MATVEYCHEVA | Pexels

I call the process of making others feel more important and happy ‘Energy Alchemy.’ You’re taking someone out of their neuroses and showing them they can do it.

Research from the International Encyclopedia of the Social and Behavioral Sciences showed a strong positive correlation between prosocial behavior and being perceived as likable. Essentially, people seen as helpful are generally considered likable by others, as it signifies positive personality traits like kindness, generosity, and empathy.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.