Knowing where you stand with someone can be as simple as paying attention to what they are curious about when they approach you. Not wanting to make their intentions obvious, if someone asks you some specific questions, it's likely that they're not really being kind.

If someone asks you these 11 questions, they're not being nice to you at all

1. 'Do you know how to let things go?'

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Is it frustrating to ruminate about the same topic over and over again? Absolutely. While you'd love nothing more than to put it to rest, anxiety has a way of harming the best of us. Urging you to reflect, it's fair that some people in your inner circle may grow tired or frustrated.

That being said, there's a way to be blunt without being disrespectful. When a friend truly cares, they'll never belittle your feelings. Coming from a place of understanding, they'll validate while also making their boundaries known. However, if you're dealing with a mean-spirited person, don't expect the same courtesy.

Entirely too self-centered, they'll always say, "You really don't know how to let things go, huh?" And while they may claim it's coming from a place of care, dismissing one's feelings is a huge sign that the person doesn't value you. As psychotherapist Moshe Ratson, MBA, MFT, said, "Dismissing emotions erodes trust and damages relationships."

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2. 'Are you really going to eat all of that?'

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Let's face it, any criticism involving food is bound to be sensitive. It doesn't matter how 'innocent' someone's intentions are. Monitoring and criticizing people for enjoying food should always be viewed as a no-go. Unfortunately, mean-spirited people don't care, which is why they ask, "Are you really going to eat all of that?"

It doesn't matter how healthy you are. If someone is determined not to be nice, they'll hit you where they know it hurts. Knowing that weight and food are sensitive issues, they'll utter this phrase while pretending that they were just asking a question. Yet, while it's tempting to tell that person off, pause before responding. Rather than coming from a place of anger, express your disappointment and assert your boundaries promptly after.

3. 'Why can't you be more like so and so?'

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There's a common saying that comparison is the thief of joy. Whether it's you doing it or your parents doing it, measuring up to someone else can be an instant bruise to the ego. According to the Headington Institute, "A number of studies have shown that, when people compare themselves to those who are (or appear to be) better off than they are, they feel worse about their own circumstances."

However, while this may be common knowledge for many, it doesn't stop people from unfairly doing it to themselves and others. Brimming with passive-aggressiveness, those who are unkind are quick to humble you into submission. Pointing out all your flaws in one go, they'll measure you up to some impossible standard without considering your feelings. However, rather than entertain them, always disengage. While you could sit there for hours arguing, those who are mean-spirited rarely listen to reason.

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4. 'You're still stuck on that?'

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Some people may not understand why you're focused on something that is bothering you. Feeling as if you should get over it, a question they'll ask you when they're not being nice is, "You're still stuck on that?"

In the moment, it may feel embarrassing and demeaning for you. Knowing that it's silly to be caught up in the past, you may feel tempted to shut down your emotions. However, before you cave in, ask yourself, "How deep was the hurt? Was there an element of betrayal in there? Did they properly apologize and try to amend things?" If the answer is no, don't be afraid to advocate for yourself.

Everyone processes their emotions differently. This is why rushing the process isn't just unhelpful, it's dangerous as well. Not properly healing, you'll continue to hold onto that pain with nowhere safe to put it, leading to the deterioration of your mental health in the long run.

5. 'Do you always take things so personally?'

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It's hard not to get defensive when others criticize. While it may come from good intentions, belittling or mocking someone is never the answer. However, those who aren't being nice at all don't view their criticisms that way, which is why they ask, "Do you always take things so personally?"

They aren't actually looking for an answer. Frustrated, annoyed, and power-driven, they are looking to embarrass you or force you into silence. Yet, when push comes to shove, it's crucial to call them out for their disrespect. As adjunct professor and author Deborah Heiser, Ph.D., said, "Consistent presence — showing up — fosters psychological safety, self-worth, and trust, all of which are foundational to human development and emotional well-being."

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6. 'You actually believe that?'

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Not everyone's belief systems are always going to be the same. From their religious beliefs to political positions, differences in opinions create room for more knowledge. That being said, those who are tempted to be mean don't care about bridging the gap or learning something new.

Fueled by their own self-righteousness, someone being unkind will probably ask you, "You actually believe that?" Once again, they aren't looking for an answer. Already convinced they are right, they have one simple goal: to humiliate you. However, while it's tempting to be weighed down by others' opinions, never allow anyone to disrespect you, and walk away if the disrespect begins to be too much.

7. 'Do you have to make everything awkward?'

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Some people aren't as socially attuned as those around them. Not picking up on how others are feeling or what the best response is, they may say something that makes things slightly awkward. However, rather than pulling them aside and being helpful, a mean-spirited person might ask, "Do you have to make everything awkward?"

Sorry, but criticism rarely helps anyone. As a consultant in family violence, Steven Stosny, Ph.D., explained, "Criticism is an utter failure at getting positive behavior change. Any short-term gain you might get from it builds resentment down the line." This is why it's crucial to be respectful and helpful in your response. As Stosny said, "If you want behavior change from a partner, child, relative, or friend, first show value for the person. If you want resistance, criticize."

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8. 'Do you even hear yourself?'

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No one is perfect. While it's easy to get mad at someone for their behavior, sometimes we may not say or do the right thing as well. Even so, everyone deserves to be met with grace. As nobody in this world is perfect, learning to step away from your own frustration to meet others in the middle is a crucial skill to have if you want to keep any relationship alive.

However, if someone is determined not to be nice, they'll ask, "Do you even hear yourself?" Doing their best to make you feel stupid, they'll belittle you and guilt-trip you. Not caring about your intentions, they aren't determined to understand you.

Now, could you waste your time going back and forth? Sure, but when push comes to shove, it's better to take a break and revisit the conversation thirty minutes later. Not only does it allow both parties to calm down, but it'll give you more time to figure out what you want to say.

9. 'You really can't take criticism, can you?'

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Let's face it, many people can't take criticism. While many may try to say criticism is simply just being helpful, mean-spirited people use it to belittle and tear down others. Being completely unhelpful in their advice, they'll turn it back on you and ask, "You really can't take criticism, can you?"

However, as former psychotherapist Atalanta Beaumont said, "However, being honest does not mean being blunt and rude or volunteering an opinion when you have not been asked. Not everyone needs to know how you think."

So, if it isn't helpful or productive, criticism isn't just unwarranted. It's downright rude, too.

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10. 'Are you really wearing that?'

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It should go without saying that discussing people's appearances in general is always viewed as rude. If someone can't fix it in a few minutes, it's better not to comment than to say something that will make them unnecessarily insecure. That being said, not everyone was raised with good manners, which is why those who are not nice ask, "Are you really wearing that?"

They aren't saying this to be helpful. Knowing they can't change their outfit, most people who say this are doing their best to make you feel small. Uncaring and driven by ego, they'd rather tear someone down than uplift them or, at the bare minimum, keep their unhelpful 'advice' to themselves.

11. 'Wait, you actually like that?'

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Finally, the last thing those who aren't nice ask is, "Wait, you actually like that?" At first, it may feel like they're being curious, right? However, depending on their tone of voice or what they follow it up with, this question can quickly come off as rude and downright disrespectful.

Especially if they're mockingly saying this, it's common for people to shut down. Feeling embarrassed and ashamed, those who are disrespectful don't always realize that their actions have consequences. For instance, according to a study published in 2025, repetitive negative thinking is associated with cognitive decline in older adults.

So, while they may get off on being mean, rude behavior will always bite them in the end. Not just cognitively, but socially as well.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.