Relationships are difficult. It can be hard to maintain a close and healthy partnership with your significant other. Add in secrets kept from one another, and it can be permanently damaged. We often hear about men dodging questions and keeping secrets, but women can be guilty of it as well.

Sure, sometimes women struggle to answer questions for reasons that aren’t linked to secrets. It’s called ‘missing data.’ “In psychological research, refusal to answer questions shows up in what’s called ‘missing data,’” says Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP. “An investigator sends a 40-item questionnaire to an online sample, and, although most people reach 100 percent participation, a stubborn minority provides incomplete data. Why didn’t they want to answer all the questions?” Sometimes it can be innocent. However, there are certain questions that if she avoids answering, she could be hiding something serious.

If a woman avoids these 11 questions, she's hiding something serious

1. 'Who were you with last night?'

Rido

This one is a big one. When a partner asks a woman where she was the night before, he is obviously questioning her actions. When she refuses to answer or dodges the question, she is hiding something serious.

If a woman refuses to answer this question, she may be trying to save your feelings. She doesn’t want to be honest that she’s doing something behind your back that may upset you. When you’re in a committed, long-term relationship, not getting an answer to this question is serious. She could be hiding something that could break his heart.

Advertisement

2. 'Who are you texting?'

Javier Sánchez Mingorance

Texting can be a safe way for people with social anxiety to communicate. “While sending and receiving information via text message has its ease-of-use and time-saving conveniences during the day-to-day, it seems many can unknowingly become so reliant on a text-based message for these day-to-day eases, that they may begin to hide behind a text message to avoid an array of self-disclosure, whether positive or negative, in close relationships,” says Zack Carter, Ph.D.

Women may be communicating through text as a way to hide certain conversations. If she won’t tell you who she is texting or what they are talking about, she is hiding something serious.

Advertisement

3. 'Is there something wrong?'

Milos Dimic from Getty Images Signature

I am guilty of this one. It’s not always because I am hiding something, but when I’m asked if everything is okay, and it's certainly not, it’s just easier to say it is. When a woman is hiding something serious, she may just blow the question off and say she’s okay to avoid the conversation.

There are many reasons why a woman could be blowing off the question and simply saying she’s fine. She could be trying to avoid hurting a man’s feelings by sharing the truth behind her emotions. She could feel uncomfortable being vulnerable with the person.

Advertisement

4. 'What are you doing?'

Alex Green from Pexels

I’ll be honest here. One of my toxic traits is easily getting annoyed when someone asks me what I’m doing. I’m hardly ever hiding anything. I just hate answering that question for some reason. However, when a woman refuses to answer this question or gives a generic answer, she may be hiding something serious.

Even though I get annoyed by this question, I will always be sure to give an answer. If she is avoiding the question, she could be keeping a deep secret she knows will make you angry or upset. Holding her activities close to her chest could be a sign that she’s not being completely honest about what she’s up to.

Advertisement

5. 'Where do we stand?'

RDNE Stock project from Pexels

No one wants to have that awkward conversation. Whether it’s a new relationship and figuring out titles has come up, or one that has run its course, it’s never an easy one to have. If a woman chooses to skip this question, she knows the answer won’t be the one her partner is hoping for.

They can be scared of commitment and don’t want to admit that to him. She may enjoy his company and not want to push him out of her life if he wants something serious. She could also be seeing someone else behind his back. If they never talk about where they stand, she can continue to get what she wants from both parties. It’s important to have an open conversation about this, but when she refuses, she’s hiding something.

Advertisement

6. 'Do you see a future with me?'

Keira Burton from Pexels

Being in a long-term relationship comes with a question that can be uncomfortable: Where is this going? What does our future look like? A woman who may not be ready to settle down or is having second thoughts about her partnership will look for any way to avoid this question.

Society places a lot of pressure on women to get married and have children. There is an outdated one-size-fits-all ideology to committed relationships. She may not feel drawn to the legal or emotional ties marriage comes with, or she could be over the relationship completely. If she’s not ready to have that conversation, she’s hiding something serious.

Advertisement

7. 'Did you get my text?'

MarioGuti from Getty Images Signature

Sometimes a woman doesn't want to have a conversation with someone she's seeing. It can be hard for some to maintain text conversations, which is innocent enough. However, constantly avoiding texts and having to answer for it means she’s hiding something.

She could be doing something outside of the relationship that will be damaging, like seeing someone else and not replying to his texts at that moment. The secret may not be that she’s having an affair, but it could still be bad news for her partner. Avoiding a text message and not wanting to answer why means she is checked out of the relationship, but she’s not ready to say it out loud.

Advertisement

8. 'Do you still talk to your ex?'

studioroman

Former relationships can be nostalgic for some women. If they ended on mutual and kind terms, she may still value her ex as a friend. Or, she may reach out to him occasionally to relive moments from their past. This is often a major concern for men.

Some women want to get back with their ex. Even if the relationship wasn’t great, she may find comfort in and a longing for her previous partner. In the meantime, she could be dating to keep from feeling lonely. If she doesn’t admit to talking to her ex, her main motive may be to get back together with him in the long run.

Advertisement

9. 'Do you have plans today?'

JulieanneBirch from Getty Images Signature

If you’re dating a woman and she does not want to tell you what her plans are for the day, she’s definitely hiding something. Maybe it’s something sweet like a surprise for you, but that isn’t always the case. She is likely up to something she knows will upset you.

If she’s not outright doing something harmful to the relationship, she may be avoiding hanging out with the person. She could be getting bored with the partnership and putting other things first to save herself from having to spend time with someone she’s no longer interested in.

Advertisement

10. 'What is on your phone?'

progressman

Taking a look at someone’s phone can be a major privacy issue. Even if she isn’t hiding anything, keeping the items on her phone to herself could be a boundary she has. However, there are a few red flags that could show that she has something on her phone she doesn’t want anyone else to see.

She could be having conversations with men outside of her relationship. If she quickly closes out of an app or a text chain when she catches a man looking over her shoulder, and then fails to explain why she did so, she’s hiding something serious.

Advertisement

11. 'Are you lying to me?'

martin-dm from Getty Images Signature

If a man has to ask a woman this question, yikes! Her shady behavior may be nothing at all, but when she struggles to answer this comment outright, it’s time to consider what she could be hiding.

The way lies are told varies by gender, according to a study by the National Library of Medicine. Men are more likely to tell ‘black lies,’ or major lies that are damaging, but women are also capable of telling lies, especially ‘white lies.’ When they’re lying with ease, they may not answer this question outright. It is better for her to ignore the question so she can continue her lying ways.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.