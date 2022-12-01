Quantum Entanglement: How Lady Gaga, Jim Carrey, And Steve Jobs Used This Force To Change Their Lives

We are powerful beyond belief.

There is a force of energy connecting us; powerful electromagnetic waves run through us at all times.

Sometimes, if our hearts and minds are aligned, we can catch a riptide carrying us out to the outer edges of human achievement, beyond what we thought possible — an unstoppable force of creation and possibility.

Jim Carrey said in an interview with Oprah in 1997 that for years in the ’80s when he was penniless he would drive out to a vista every single night and visualize his future successful life as a famous, millionaire actor.

Lady Gaga repeated mirror affirmations, looking herself in the eyes and repeating mantras, reaffirming how important music was to her and that she was going to write a #1 record.

There is an unstoppable force that can turn dreams into reality.

Many of our favorite public figures have been able to tap into this force. Lady Gaga, Jim Carrey, Steve Jobs, Oprah, Picasso, Albert Einstein, and others swear by the ‘power of imagination' for catapulting them to the upper echelons of creative achievement and success.

What is the science behind this ‘magic’ and why is it so powerful? Looking at imagination through the lens of Quantum Entanglement, of which researchers recently won the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics, might provide new insights.

What is Quantum Entanglement?

Quantum entanglement is the phenomenon in which two or more particles become linked together, sharing information or influencing each other's behavior instantly despite being separated by unfathomably large distances (beyond the edges of the galaxy, even).

This means this information is “transmitted” faster than the speed of light. We don’t believe the transmission is happening at all, but instead, some force exists inside both particles that have an instant “knowing” when a change happens.

Over the years, philosophers and physicists have used quantum entanglement to attempt to explain a wide range of strange and seemingly magical phenomena, including how animals can migrate over long distances by having a protein in their eye that is quantumly entangled with the earth somehow; how some people appear to have a "sixth sense" for knowing when someone they love is in danger; and even operating as the engine behind the ever-popular belief in the manifestation.

Imagination and the emotional signature of joy and play

The emotions of joy and play are higher on the Hawkins vibratory scale, which establishes a de facto scale matching emotion with vibrational frequency.

Play, imagination, and creation all contribute to the feeling of joy, which is near the top of the Hawkins scale.

In the world of frequency, the phrase like attracts like is poignantly true.

Living in the frequency of joy through a moment of imagination and play amplifies this frequency all around you. By amplifying this frequency of joy, we are magnetizing situations that bring us greater joy. And a large snowball effect begins.

Beethoven, composer of “Ode to Joy” said, “To play without passion is inexcusable!”

The power of imagination is one of the great mysteries of the human mind. In recent years, scientists have begun to unravel some of the secrets of imagination by studying its neural underpinnings.

When we pair the neuroscience of imagination with the emotional signature of play, we create a powerful crescendo of energetic beauty that has the power to transform our lives.

Simply observing can bring matter into existence, according to physics

Meet the ‘Observer Effect,' one of the key principles of quantum mechanics discovered during the double-slit experiment.

The observer effect showed that the presence of an observer in the room during a wavelength/particle experiment had a direct impact on the outcome of the experiment. The very act of observing changed the behavior of the wavelength, and it became a particle.

In other words, the simple act of observation was powerful enough to bring the matter into existence.

The brain cannot tell the difference between real and imagined events.

Neuroscience studies show that the brain can’t tell the difference between a real experience and an imagined one. So whatever you think or imagine, the brain sees it as real. Pablo Picasso wasn’t far off when he mused, “whatever you imagine is real.”

For anyone able to take advantage of this knowledge, it presents life-changing potential.

For example, skiing Olympian Eileen Gu credits the power of visualization for her recent gold medal in the 2022 winter Olympics.

Visualization constantly puts our world into perspective.

More than 50% of the entire human brain is comprised of the visual cortex, an area of the brain that processes visual sight.

This shows that nature, via evolutionary biology, places a keen emphasis on the sense of sight. And because the same regions in the brain light up when we imagine vs when we are really seeing, we can infer nature values our ability to imagine, too.

This is why visualization exercises can be as effective in professional athletic performance as the actual exercise itself — and why the most successful people on the planet are great visionaries.

Musicians, Olympic gold medalists, actors, innovative captains of industry, and elite performers of all types have been visualizing their way to success for decades, giving them a distinct competitive edge.

Creativity, Imagination, Power of Play and Quantum: Tying it All Together

If the brain knows no difference between real events and imagined events, coupled with the power of quantum entanglement, then it’s not a stretch to say that an imagined perception has an immediate impact on any particles that are quantumly entangled with the very things you’ve imagined.

Second, engaging in the act of imagination is another way of engaging in the act of observation. And observing events in the mind's eye, which the brain cannot distinguish from reality, may be enough to bring events from the field of infinite possibility into existence, or at least give them an initial spark of life.

Play gives us the power to tap into the infinite field of possibility, the great ether that connects us all, and to shape our dream life into reality through the power of imagination, quantum entanglement, and the frequency of joy.

Understanding that in the world of frequencies, like attracts like, the easiest way to attract feelings of joy, happiness, and love from the universe is to engage in activities that raise your frequencies to a state of joy, play, imagination, and creation. This may be enough to stoke that spark of life into a flame.

As Paulo Coelho said, “when you want something, all the universe conspires to help you achieve it.”

Or in Thoreau’s famous words, “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.”

