Woman Dumps Boyfriend At The Airport After His Mom Humiliated Her

What should have been a delightful trip with her boyfriend's family ended in tears for one woman — all thanks to his cruel mother.

She shared her story on Reddit's "Am I The A--hole" subreddit where users from across the internet ask for advice on a conflict in their lives.

The woman has taken to the subreddit to ask if she’s in the wrong for dumping her boyfriend after being humiliated by his mother.

Her boyfriend's mom has never liked her but her actions before the trip were the last straw.

His mom, Becky, paid for her, her husband, her kids and their significant others to all fly to Cabo for spring break — an exciting trip if it wasn't for how Becky had treated her over the years.

"She always makes snide remarks about my parents' blue-collar jobs and my field is nursing," she writes.

She went along with the trip anyway — it was free after all — but even that proved to be a backhanded gesture from Becky. While everybody else got first-class tickets, the woman was the only one left with a coach ticket.

“She told me I was used to it and she had a free coach ticket so I should be grateful [to be] going," she writes.

At the airport, everyone headed off to do their express check-in while she waited in the long economy line, struggling to hold back tears.

When she got to the top of the line she realized she would have to pay a baggage fee herself since her ticket didn't include a checked bag.

"I looked over at his mom’s smug face as I was about to pay the checked baggage fee. And I let all of my frustrations out on the attendant and started crying," she writes.

The flight attendant ended up telling her not to go with a family that doesn't appreciate her and that was all the encouragement she needed to finally speak up.

"I was so upset [about] how I was treated and started crying at my boyfriend in the airport about how his mother was treating me,” she writes.

She dumped him right then and there and called out his mother for her behavior.

“My boyfriend has been blowing up my phone saying how could I do that to his mother and just back out of a vacation very last minute and [how I] wasted everyone’s time and money,” she said.

Reddit has agreed she’s not wrong for her actions.

One of the top comments pointed out how the bag check worker was completely right for telling her to leave.

“NTA, the check-in lady was correct. If you would have [gotten] on the plane, you would have been treated like this for the entire vacation. It was absolutely the right decision to stand up for yourself,” they wrote.

But in terms of ‘wasting money,’ the commenter disagrees that the original poster did any of that.

“As far as wasting money, she said the ticket was free and I'm sure she didn't spend much on your hotel accommodations. As far as wasting time, you wasted enough of your own time on a relationship with your boyfriend if he isn't going to stand up for you."

"They are going to say that you should be happy for any kind of vacation and not look down on a coach ticket, but his mother was being pointedly rude to you.”

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news