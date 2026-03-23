Southern women often have a reputation of being polite and charming. But underneath their sweet nature is sometimes a unique way to communicate how much they disapprove of someone or something. They can usually express their criticism without ever raising their voice or seeming rude in the slightest. In fact, there are plenty of "polite" phrases Southern women say when they're judging someone but don't want to make it obvious.

She might smile and offer words that seem kind, all while silently passing judgment. Communication researcher Elizabeth Dorrance Hall explained that our brains are pretty much wired to make automatic judgments about people and their behavior. It's so we're able to move through life without spending too much time worrying and using too much of our energy to understand everything we see. The thing about Southern women, though, is that they're able to pass judgment all while maintaining an appearance of pure sweetness.

Here are 11 'polite' phrases Southern women say when they're judging someone but don't want to make it obvious

1. 'Bless her heart'

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Most people are aware of this iconic "polite" phrase that Southern women say when they're judging someone but don't want to make it obvious. They usually say this with a smile on their face, but they're usually just masking their judgment under a bit of sympathy.

Even if they aren't trying to be judgmental, it's hard to resist. As explained by medical expert Dr. David Hanscom, people may understand that being judgmental is unkind but it's still universally embedded in our existence. But anyone who has spent time around Southern women knows that these words carry a lot more meaning.

A Southern woman might say it when someone is going through a hard time or just trying their best when things aren't working out. But it's also the kind of phrase they might say after hearing a questionable decision or something truly baffling that someone else has done. Rather than openly criticizing, they simply sigh and say, "Bless her heart."

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2. 'I never would have thought of that'

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When used in the spirit of passing judgement, this phrase is usually used after someone has shared an idea or action that feels a bit questionable at the time. Instead of challenging that decision, a Southern woman will simply express surprise.

By framing it around her own reaction rather than criticizing the person directly, she's making sure to keep her tone civil instead of starting issues outright. Someone can easily take it as a compliment if they're not looking too deeply into the tone and use of the phrase.

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3. 'Aren't you just precious?'

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A Southern woman might usually say this phrase when someone is acting a little over-the-top or clueless about a situation. The delivery might be dragged out, but the entire time, she still has a smile plastered on her face.

As explained by psychology expert Leon F. Seltzer, sometimes judging from a place of compassion is often better than judging from a place of animosity, which Southern women may have perfected. It's hard for someone to call her out as well, because there's nothing inherently mean about the phrase in the slightest.

There's a term of endearment tacked on at the end to signal that she isn't trying to call someone out, but unless you're seasoned with knowledge about Southern women and their shade, you might miss it altogether.

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4. 'Well, isn't that something'

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A Southern woman might hear about a strange decision that someone has made or an awkward situation and will just use this phrase to show that she doesn't quite understand what is going on. It's a quite noncommittal phrase as well.

She isn't looking for approval, but she also isn't openly disagreeing or confronting someone either. The situation doesn't have to be escalated either because no one will call her out for being rude because, on the surface, her words are not inherently mean at all.

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5. 'You do you, sweetie'

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At first, this phrase might suggest that a Southern woman is letting someone know they should feel free to make their own choices and live life however they want. They're giving off the impression of acceptance, but it can actually mean the opposite. Instead, she's simply stepping back from someone else's choices.

"Disagreement is healthy. A society without disagreement is not a stable or free society. In order for our ideas to be strong, they need to be able to be challenged," pointed out communications expert Melody Stanford Martin.

Rather than openly arguing, she's simply removing herself from the situation. She's letting the other person know they are free to make their own decisions, but she doesn't necessarily agree with those decisions either.

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6. 'You've got an interesting take on things'

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The wording might feel polite and even a little complimentary, but a Southern woman rarely means those two things. Instead of telling someone that their idea just doesn't make sense at all, they'll instead acknowledge that that viewpoint might exist. It's just not a viewpoint they necessarily agree with.

Rather than actually sitting down and debating the point or correcting the other person, they'll simply use this phrase and keep it moving. They aren't really trying to waste their time convincing someone of anything else.

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7. 'You certainly know how to make an entrance'

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Of all the "polite" phrases Southern women say when they're judging someone but don't want to make it obvious, this one can be a bit biting when the deeper meaning is understood. The second that someone enters a room in a way that draws a lot of attention, a Southern woman might use this phrase to express her distaste.

It could be how loud they might have been or even the outfit they've chosen to wear. But instead of criticizing them in a way that might make them feel bad, they will just compliment that person on making an entrance. Part of what makes this phrase not outwardly judgmental is the fact that it technically sounds a bit positive. But in many cases, they're pointing out that the attention might have been unnecessary.

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8. 'You really do march to the beat of your own drum'

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In the context of polite Southern conversation, they're usually not really celebrating someone's independence; rather, they're pointing out that someone's behavior is unusual. Instead of directly saying that someone's actions are strange or maybe not socially acceptable, a Southern woman will frame it as them just being their own individual person.

"As social beings, we instinctively want to feel accepted within a group. We begin to hold ourselves back and dim our light for fear of standing out. We worry that if we step out too boldly, someone might have an opinion. We fear being criticized, judged, or excluded, so we choose to play small," wellness expert Robyne Hanley-Dafoe pointed out.

They're able to do what they want without worrying about anyone else. They don't want to question it and make someone feel outwardly bad either. The message itself isn't harsh, but unless someone is paying close attention to pick up on the critique, they'll never know.

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9. 'You certainly don't follow the crowd'

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Southern women are usually not trying to praise individuality when they use this phrase. Rather, they're judging someone but don't want to make it obvious. They're pointing out how someone's choices are clearly not in line with those of everyone else around them.

To not be outwardly mean, they'll instead frame their critique as a form of independence. The wording keeps the interaction friendly, and they don't have to be confronted because no one will ever think they're being rude at all.

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10. 'Well, I never!'

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The moment a Southern woman hears something shocking or out of place, she might put her hand directly on her heart and exclaim, "Well, I never!" It might sound like she's just expressing shock at something unexpected. But internally, she's definitely judging that other person.

"We must all develop some degree of emotional armor to make necessary decisions in our world. But we harm ourselves as well as others if we become callous," insisted clinical psychologist Charles Harper Webb.

These words allow her to acknowledge the surprise without having to directly verbally attack the person involved. It could be someone sharing a story where they have questionable behavior or making a bold statement, but they'll use this phrase and probably later gossip about it with their close friends rather than say it to that person's face.

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11. 'You always keep us on our toes'

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By just hearing this phrase, you might think that a Southern woman is acknowledging how unpredictable and full of energy someone is. But underneath that is her criticizing how dramatic or hard to read someone actually is being.

Rather than accusing someone as being "exhausting," they use this phrase as a way to keep things socially acceptable while still pointing out that the unpredictability is quite noticeable. The phrase works because she's not directly confronting or shaming the person outright as well.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.