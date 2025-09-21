While old-fashioned manners, dining etiquette, and respectful habits are all very important for having good meals and conversations with guests, focusing on them too intently can distract you from what truly matters. In fact, the polite habits of going out to dinner that are actually disrespectful can interfere with good conversation and unintentionally create a divide between guests.

Next time you visit someone’s home for dinner or go out to eat at a restaurant with friends, focus on being present, engaged, and respectful to them rather than being strict about policing their behavior or how they interact with service workers.

Here are 11 polite going out to dinner habits that are actually disrespectful:

1. Correcting someone’s manners mid-meal

Tom Wang | Shutterstock

Even though having the right manners and etiquette is generally a good thing — like chewing with your mouth closed, keeping elbows off the table, or being deliberate about using cutlery – correcting someone else at a dinner is more disrespectful than polite.

Not only does it cause embarrassment—calling someone out in public and around close friends—it also comes across as a sign of entitlement and self-centeredness. If you’re so preoccupied with manners that you ignore empathy, connection, and conversation, it might actually indicate that you’re harboring a superiority complex rather than demonstrating genuine respect.

Advertisement

2. Stacking plates while people are talking

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Even though stacking plates and consolidating dishes at dinner often feels helpful to make a server’s job easier, the truth is that it often causes them more confusion, frustration, and extra work than it appears.

Not only is it often disrespectful to a more upscale restaurant, which invests heavily in dishware and prides itself on excellent service, but it also distracts the guests you’re with from their conversations and even rushes them through their meals.

So, the next time you’re tempted to stack dishes and pile trash in the middle of the table, consider leaving it for the servers. It’s often more disrespectful and annoying to deal with, especially in fancier high-end restaurants.

Advertisement

3. Staying quiet, then complaining later

frantic00 | Shutterstock

Not speaking up when something goes wrong at a dinner, but still making space to complain later, is one of the polite habits that are actually disrespectful. Even if you tolerate bad service or an incorrect meal to be polite or for the sake of conversation and comfort, you’ll inevitably dismiss and distract people later when you complain.

Since emotions tend to spread among people and chronic complaining rewires the brain toward negativity, it’s better to speak up when something isn’t right in the moment rather than sabotaging connection and conversation by complaining afterward.

Advertisement

4. Paying without checking the bill

Jose Calsina | Shutterstock

Even if paying for the check or covering a friend’s tab is a gift, make an effort to at least glance over the bill before handing over your credit card. When you don’t, others may see it as careless, arrogant, and thoughtless.

Although it’s a simple and seemingly harmless habit, it can still come across as disrespectful to others at the table.

Advertisement

5. Leaving the table without saying anything

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Even if getting up without warning prevents you from interrupting someone’s conversation or vibe at the table, it’s respectful etiquette to let people know why you’re leaving. Whether you’re using the restroom or taking a phone call, keep them in the loop.

That’s why getting up without warning is one of those seemingly polite habits when going out to dinner that actually comes across as disrespectful – it makes people feel unseen and uncomfortable when they’re left alone without warning.

Advertisement

6. Ordering for someone without asking

TimeImage Production | Shutterstock

Ordering for someone or a whole group without asking first is one of those manners when going out to dinner that actually comes off as disrespectful. Not only does it make people feel ignored and disrespected, but it also tends to sabotage genuine connection with guests before the meal even begins.

In fact, many people are already influenced by what you’re ordering and may even feel happy or proud when someone unexpectedly chooses a similar dish, as a study from the Food Quality and Preference journal suggests.

So, if you don’t need to or aren’t getting an enthusiastic response to the idea of group ordering, maybe just focus on your own meal to keep things comfortable and connected for the group.

Advertisement

7. Rushing the meal to “help the server”

mavo | Shutterstock

People who are overly adamant about “helping” servers and minimizing their impact on a restaurant often overlook the value of being present with their guests. When they’re rushing through a meal to turn the table, they only pressure their guests to do the same – creating barriers to genuine connection and conversation.

Yes, be mindful of the time, how long you’re sitting at a restaurant, and how you treat a server, but don’t do so at the expense of enjoying your time out.

Advertisement

8. Asking the server what they like

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Even if it seems like a kind way to acknowledge the server and involve them in your night out, asking questions like “What do you like?” or “Can you surprise me?” often creates unnecessary pressure on workers. Additionally, it can slow down the service, causing others at your table to feel annoyed or frustrated—especially if it happens repeatedly.

Of course, entitled customers can impact server well-being, as a study from the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology explains, but choosing not to ask these questions doesn’t make you a “bad guest” or a rude person.

There are ways to show kindness and empathy to a server without ruining the vibe for your guests, so it’s all about finding the right balance.

Advertisement

9. Paying for everyone without checking first

Jose Calsina | Shutterstock

Even though paying for everyone at a dinner or covering the bill for friends can seem like a polite and kind way to show appreciation, doing so without offering first can come across as subtly disrespectful.

Especially with people who are uncomfortable accepting financial gifts from others or feel uneasy about the unclear terms of someone else’s financial kindness, they may create more tension and frustration rather than gratitude. So, if you’re going to pay the bill, make it clear early on that you don’t expect anything in return.

It’s okay to be stubborn, but be cautious about pushing people who are very uncomfortable accepting financial gifts and respect their boundaries.

Advertisement

10. Chatting nonstop with the server

theshots.co | Shutterstock

Even if it seems like a kind gesture, making constant small talk with the server is one of those polite dining habits that can actually be disrespectful. It distracts from the conversations at the table and can sometimes cause servers to slow down their work flow for the sake of appeasing a conversation.

Of course, making occasional small talk and being patient in restaurants is often linked to more empathetic personality traits, according to a study from the Frontiers in Psychology journal. However, being too engaging and making small talk every time a server comes over can slow down service and seem dismissive to the people you’re sharing a meal with.

Advertisement

11. Helping yourself at someone's home

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

When you’re in someone else’s home, avoid getting up to get your belongings without asking first. If you’re thirsty, politely request a drink. If you’re hungry, speak directly to the host.

Don’t cross boundaries to lighten the host’s load unless they explicitly say you can “help yourself.” It’s a common dinner etiquette that’s actually disrespectful, especially when someone invites you over and wants to host on their own terms.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.