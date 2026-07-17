You Can Tell Someone Has A Rare Personality By 8 Phrases They Say In Casual Conversation

Having a rare personality isn't about believing you're better or more special than everyone else.

People with rare personalities tend to stand out because they combine qualities that aren't always found together, including confidence, humility, empathy, independence, and self-awareness. They're comfortable admitting when they're wrong, listening to different opinions, and setting boundaries without putting other people down. They may not even realize how uncommon their behavior is, but the way they speak during casual conversations can reveal a lot about who they are.

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You can actually tell someone has a rare personality if they say these 8 phrases:

1. "I could be wrong"

Confident people don't need to be right all the time. However, admitting uncertainty can be difficult because people naturally want to defend their opinions. Open-minded people understand that intelligence doesn't mean having all the answers. People with rare personalities know they can't be right all the time, so they make an effort to listen to people whose opinions differ from theirs.

This shows up in conversations. They say things like, 'I could be wrong,' and genuinely mean it, even when they feel confident in their opinion.

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2. "What do you think?"

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Like people who admit they could be wrong, those with rare personalities don't try to dominate conversations. In addition to voicing their opinions, they try to be active listeners because they are genuinely curious to hear other people's perspectives.

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This can be difficult for people who are more focused on expressing their own opinions than hearing someone else's. But that curiosity can help them build stronger relationships.

3. "That makes sense."

People with rare personalities know how to validate others. Saying ‘That makes sense’ doesn't mean they agree, but it shows they understand where the other person is coming from. This is a quality that some people don't naturally have, but it can be learned.

Empathy helps people build stronger relationships. Everybody wants to feel like they have somebody that they can go to. Being that person will set you apart from others.

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4. "I need some time to think about that."

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As an indecisive person myself, I sometimes get criticized for taking a long time to make decisions. While taking too long can hold me back, thinking before I react can also be a strength.

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You can tell someone has a rare personality when they don't react impulsively. They like to think things through to make sure they are making the right decision, especially when it affects others. They are also comfortable being uncertain.

5. "No thanks, that's not really for me."

Knowing yourself is a very important quality. Some people develop a strong identity with support from their families, while others have to figure out who they are on their own. Without that security, it can be harder to understand what they truly like, want, and need.

Being able to set boundaries politely is a skill valued in interpersonal relationships as well as in professional settings. Not constantly seeking approval and learning to respect your own needs are important parts of setting healthy boundaries.

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6. "I changed my mind."

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Being able to change your beliefs when met with new information is a wonderful skill to have. It indicates growth rather than stubbornness. The ability to consider new information and look at problems from different perspectives is called cognitive flexibility. It helps people keep learning instead of stubbornly clinging to what they once believed.

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7. "I'm happy for you."

It's natural to be jealous. When we see someone get something we wanted, it can be painful. However, learning to manage jealousy without resenting someone else is an uncommon sign of emotional security.

Some people say that to avoid being jealous, it's important to work on yourself. Know your skills, what you're good at and bad at, and what you want out of life. Then, go try to get it. Learning to recognize your own accomplishments can make it easier to feel genuinely happy when someone else succeeds.

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8. "It's not worth getting too upset over."

Everybody encounters some sort of stress in their life. What sets people apart, however, is the ability to put things into perspective. Emotionally resilient people may still get upset, but they're usually able to regain perspective. They focus on the bigger picture instead of letting every small problem take over.

Although no one can completely avoid stress, people can learn skills that make it easier to handle.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre. She covers lifestyle and human-interest topics.