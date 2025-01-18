Resilient people are known to be aware of their emotions, are compassionate towards themselves and others, and fully embrace failure as a growing experience. They don't let any minor inconvenience stand in between them and their goals and have incredible problem-solving skills.

To encourage themselves, there are certain phrases resilient people say often, according to psychology, that help propel them forward. They tend to remain positive and push themselves to succeed, keeping in mind that staying positive will get them a lot further than putting themselves down.

Here are 11 phrases resilient people say often, according to psychology

1. 'I can handle this'

Every person has gone through their fair share of trials and tribulations. But the difference between most people and resilient people is how they handle these challenges that come their way. When someone is in the middle of a tricky situation, they might find it easy to allow their emotions to get the better of them.

However, resilient people see the brighter side of things and reassure themselves that they can handle difficulties. According to a study from the journal American Psychologist, a positive outlook greatly benefits a person's mental health. Researchers found that being self-assured and having high self-esteem leads to more satisfying relationships, better academic performance, better mental and physical health, and refraining from antisocial behavior.

People shouldn't feel intimidated by including this phrase in their day-to-day vocabulary. Though it might seem nonsensical or unimportant, having confidence in oneself is the greatest way to become healthier and resilient.

2. 'I'm not alone in this'

It's hard to see the brighter side of life when difficulties constantly arise. Whether it's family stress, relationship problems, or work issues, life has a way of piling things on without ever allowing others to catch a break, and it can make people feel lonely in the process. That said, resilient people know how to gracefully juggle these issues, and instead of allowing their negative thoughts to creep in, they tell themselves they aren't alone.

And it's a good thing, too, because feeling isolated can damage a person's mental health. According to a study published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, experiencing social isolation often leads to a decrease in life satisfaction. To avoid this, resilient people remind themselves that they aren't the only ones experiencing these feelings and can seek support when times get tough.

Though this might sound counterintuitive, being resilient isn't about independence; rather, it's about the ability to recover from setbacks, which sometimes requires help and understanding from a friend or two.

3. 'I'm proud of who I am'

When people work hard to accomplish their goals or fully embrace themselves, it can also become easy for them to feel insecure or degrade themselves, all due to a fear of failure or not measuring up against others. But "I'm proud of who I am" is one of the phrases resilient people say often, giving themselves the confidence they need.

Many don't realize how crippling negative thoughts can be. According to a study in Cognitive Therapy and Research, negative thoughts that include worry or stress-reactive rumination are significantly associated with depression and anxiety. While people can't always control where the outcome of their hard work leads to, it's important they spend less time focused on the outcome and more time focused on lifting themselves up.

4. 'No matter what, I'll keep on trying'

After facing one instance of failure, it's hard for individuals to pick themselves up and try again. And it's not surprising, considering how humiliating and humbling failure can feel. Even so, failure has its own set of benefits.

Research from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that individuals who keep trying are increasingly likely to achieve their goals. An additional study from the same journal determined that embarrassed people tend to be more pro-social in their behavior.

Regardless, at the moment, failure can be a tough pill to swallow. However, by reminding themselves that failure isn't the end of the world, and that no matter what they'll keep on trying, resilient people are likely to keep moving forward, generating favorable results compared to those who don't.

5. 'I've been through worse'

The difference between someone who lets challenges consume them and a resilient person is the way in which they react to the situation.

One of the phrases resilient people say often, according to psychology, is "I've been through worse," and while on the outside it might seem like they're dismissing their emotions, they are using this moment as a reference point. They are recognizing that they've weathered the worst and can get through this one, too.

According to a study from the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London, something known as the broaden and build theory says that positive emotions such as joy, interest or contentment help people to discover new thoughts, ideas, or social connections. These new resources act as a reserve that people can draw upon during difficult times.

Someone thinking about their past struggles through a positive lens can make it easier for them to draw on that inner strength during difficult times. This effectively turns their once bleak thinking into an effective coping strategy, showing how their resilience helps them move forward.

6. 'Let's take it one step at a time'

When someone lets their emotions get the better of them when faced with setbacks, it's easy to panic or give into anxious thoughts. They may try to speed-run their failures to avoid the uncomfortable feeling that comes with self-reflection. However, resilient people tell themselves to take it one step at a time.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, practicing slow living can decrease stress, increase mindfulness, and improve social interactions and productivity. Taking things slow when making decisions can also lead to self-reflection, which can improve someone's resilience for the better. So, when faced with stressful situations, it's best to move through it in pieces, taking time to push through the difficulties.

7. 'I'll figure it out'

Nobody is born with a guidebook for how to navigate tricky life situations. But if resilient people find themselves not knowing how to approach a setback, they convince themselves that they will figure it out. Because they will.

It might seem insincere or too optimistic, as nobody has it all figured out, and to simply say that they will is careless and dismissive. Yet resilient people aren't just uttering this phrase for the fun of it; they're saying this phrase because they understand just how important positive thinking is.

According to a study from Scientific Reports, positive thinking leads to greater life satisfaction and resilience in older adults. So, actively choosing to believe in oneself is the only way to move in a positive direction without allowing those negative "what ifs" to set them back.

8. 'Mistakes are part of the learning process'

While it's normal to not like making mistakes, as it can erode confidence in oneself, a world full of people with zero self-awareness of their own wrongdoings is even worse. If the goal is to be more resilient, saying "Mistakes are part of the learning process" can catapult you forward to a place where making mistakes is a way to grow.

Though resilient people hate to admit to their wrongdoings, they also understand that self-reflection and redirection are the best ways to increase their success. According to a study published in the journal Nature, people who fail don't necessarily work less than people who succeed; rather, they make more unnecessary changes as a result of not learning from their mistakes.

9. 'Well, look at the bright side'

The phrase "Well, look at the bright side" has a bad reputation, because when people are feeling down and need support, and a confidant uses these words, it can feel infuriating. But this phrase isn't meant to make people feel upset; it's a resilient person using their past experiences and what they've learned to encourage others to face their failures.

While it may not be something people want to hear right away, sometimes seeing setbacks and challenges from a different perspective can be just what people need to get back up and try again. Because if you don't look at the positive parts of struggle, you'll be stuck in a negative mindset, unable to grow.

10. 'I need some time to myself'

Even the most resilient people feel overwhelmed from time to time. Maybe it's difficulties in their career, relationships or family life; no matter what it is, they need time to retreat and process. As such, a phrase resilient people say often is "I need some time to myself."

Even the strongest people understand that decompressing is the best way to get back up. According to a study in the journal Healthcare, mindfulness-based practices are effective in treating burnout, as it's often viewed as a form of self-care. Knowing this, people should follow in resilient people's footsteps and take time to meditate or self-reflect.

Though some might view this as a waste of time, people who actively show up for themselves find it easier to be productive when it counts the most.

11. 'I believe in myself'

Just because a resilient person says "I believe in myself" doesn't always mean they believe it. Resilient people are still humans who feel insecure or unsure of themselves. However, sometimes faking it until they make it is the best thing for them.

According to rational emotive behavior therapist Daniel Fryer, resilient people who fake it until they make it can unintentionally improve their mood. Fryer explained that when people force a smile, it can unconsciously improve their mood, in the same sense that forcing a frown can make someone feel sadder.

"Your mind actively monitors your behavior to determine your mood. And so, if you are feeling sad, but you force a smile, your mind will conclude that you can't be that sad after all and will order the release of more happy hormones," he said.

If someone is truly struggling, however, they should be open and honest about their emotions. Neglecting one's mental health can be incredibly damaging. However, if a resilient person is feeling down and wants to reassure themselves, saying this phrase will do more good than harm.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.