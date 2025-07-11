As someone who has a tendency toward anxiety, I know I have little to no chill in my day-to-day life. I'm also aware that we have moments where we just tend to try to cover up our nervousness or aggression in different ways. My twitchy anxiety is one way of having no chill, but make no mistake about it. There are many other ways a person can have no chill.

A person with zero chill has no restraint. They have no ability to rein themselves in, and it comes out in a wide range of ways. How can you tell if the person you’re talking to has zero chill? More often than not, it comes out in their form of speaking. Let’s talk about some of the major tells of a person who lacks the restraint to actually act like a normal person.

These are 11 phrases people with zero chill can't stop themselves from using constantly

1. ‘I’m sorry’

pixelshot via Canva

Yes, it’s true. People with anxiety, especially social anxiety, tend to be stuck in an apology loop. They are constantly apologizing, primarily because they are often used to being stuck on the defensive rather than the offensive.

A lot of people who lack that calm tend to be victims of abuse or people who perceive themselves to be unwanted. So, all the apologies come out. And sometimes, they also have to say sorry because they actually did something totally uncalled for.

Advertisement

2. ‘It’s YOUR fault!’

Keira Burton from Pexels via Canva

People who have no chill generally have issues with insecurity and anxiety. When a deeply insecure person is confronted with their shortcomings or faced with a major loss, they tend to flip out. They also tend to blame anyone but themselves, simply because they can’t face the outcome of their behavior.

Psychologists note that blaming others is a way to self-soothe and reduce emotional distress. It also gives them a convenient way out of dealing with their own stuff.

Advertisement

3. ‘I know my rights!’

Lara Jameson from Pexels via Canva

Maybe it’s just me, but I've noticed a large number of people who have no ability to filter their language or behave like a normal person insist on their “rights.” But, what “rights” are they even talking about?

More often than not, people with zero chill tend to think they have a right to be a jerk or a right to be treated with “kid gloves” when they do outrageous things. That’s not true. That’s not how life works.

Advertisement

4. ‘[Anything incredibly blunt or straightforward]’

AzmanL from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Like other ways of defining slang, saying someone has “no chill” also can have other connotations. Another way people perceive having no chill is to not care about what other people think or to be unable to care about tiptoeing around other people’s emotions.

A person who has this flavor of zero chill might be the one who bluntly asks, “Is there a reason why everyone is so afraid of addressing this issue?” or they may be the person who abruptly tells someone that they’re interested in a date. Either way, if it’s unusually blunt, it’s likely a sign that the person has zero chill.

Advertisement

5. ‘I said no. Did I stutter?’

G-Stock Studio from Getty Images via Canva

Speaking of being blunt, there’s a good side to being the person with no chill in a group of friends. These people tend to be the ones who have little problem saying no to something they feel uncomfortable doing.

Having no chill can be a superpower in this sense. This is doubly true when you realize how many people have a hard time saying no. (That’s around 60% of the population, if you wanna get the real stats behind it.)

Advertisement

6. ‘It’s just a joke!’

mediaphotos from Getty Images Signature via Canva

The term “no chill” often means that someone says something that makes other people dislike them or says something that is totally off-kilter. When they say something truly awkward, they may try to pass it off as a joke. In fact, it may have been a joke. Maybe.

Regardless, “joking” is often used as a backpedal device for people who say something that came off as incredibly cringey or rude. In other words, it’s part of a “no chill” toolbox.

Advertisement

7. ‘I’m just being honest…’

Polina Zimmerman from Pexels via Canva

This is a phrase that tends to have the same flavoring as the one above it. In many cases, people who are actually trying to be rude, cruel, or otherwise negative will use this phrase as a way to try to excuse their own behavior or cover it up.

It’s a narcissist’s favorite phrase, but there’s also a flipside to this. Many well-meaning but anxious and awkward people also use this phrase. It’s most commonly used by good people when they accidentally blurt something out, only to realize how bad that probably sounded.

Advertisement

8. ‘Stop telling me to calm down!’

sambarfoto via Canva

This phrase has a slightly different connotation. The whole point of having zero chill is that you are always on edge or awkward or anxious around people. When people pick up on that, they tend to tell them to chill out.

I’ve never actually seen this turn out well. Like, ever. Telling others to calm down can come off as gaslight-y to those who hear it. Needless to say, they often react by telling others to knock it off.

Advertisement

9. ‘I mean, it doesn’t have to be a big thing, unless you want it to be. Do you? I mean, we don’t have to…’

dragana991 from Getty Images via Canva

Many people with a lack of chill tend to be wishy-washy when it comes to dating. They don’t want to come out and ask a person out, because they’re worried they’ll lose that person forever. So, they may approach a person, make it sound casual, unless the other person says they’re all on board.

It’s one of those awkward ways that people play off things they want as just casual interests.

Advertisement

10. ‘I can’t do this right now’

Moyo Studio from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Because being no chill tends to be associated with anxiety, it’s not surprising to hear that a lot of people who are said to have zero chill tend to duck out when their anxiety gets to be too much.

This is actually a smart coping mechanism for people who have severe social anxiety. It often helps them avoid freaking out in public.

Advertisement

11. ‘Why are you always doing these things to me?’

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We have all met at least one person who overreacts to everything they do. They are often the person who feels like a victim whenever they are criticized, even when it’s a matter of criticism that’s justified.

They tend to be difficult to manage because there’s no way to get them to behave in a calm and professional manner anytime a minor hiccup could happen. As a result, they don’t tend to work at a single job or keep a friend for too long.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.