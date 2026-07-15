People Who Literally Don’t Care What You Think Almost Always Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Many people live their lives for others, even if they do so unconsciously. They care more about other people’s opinions than about what would be best for themselves. And then there are people who literally don’t care what you or anyone else thinks. These people are more concerned with serving their own interests than they are with being everyone’s cup of tea.

The confidence people like this possess often shows up in the way they speak. If someone genuinely isn’t preoccupied with pleasing everyone, they use phrases that reflect their clear boundaries and independent thinking. Not caring what people think isn't necessarily the same as being rude or dismissive. The healthiest version of that mindset comes from knowing your values well enough that outside opinions don't constantly determine your choices.

If someone literally doesn't care at all about what you think, they'll frequently use these phrases during casual conversations

1. ‘I changed my mind’

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When you’re not worried about appeasing anyone or proving to someone that you’re correct, changing your mind is far more accessible. You’re willing to listen and try to understand someone’s perspective, without being defensive about your own. It’s a superpower, especially in our world of people who cling to overconfidence at their own expense.

According to Stanford experts, having a changeable mindset is also a wellness trait. You protect your stress levels, personal happiness, life satisfaction, and relationships when you’re willing to evolve and grow as a person. It’s usually the people who don’t care what others think who can tap into this powerfully rewarding trait, even in casual conversations.

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2. ‘I’m excited about it’

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Living your life authentically means doing the things you actually love, instead of following trends about what everyone else enjoys. It means making plans, wearing clothing, spending time with people, and making space for hobbies that actually bring joy.

The most authentic people aren’t afraid to be excited about things, even if nobody else around them cares. They’re not trying to appease people or prove their worth by liking the same things, and most of the time, people end up enjoying their company more because they aren’t forcing it.

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3. ‘I don’t know the answer’

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So many overconfident people overestimate their skills and overpromise to people because they’re afraid to admit they don’t know something. They’ve tied up their self-worth in being the smartest person or having all the answers, when in reality, true competency speaks through phrases like “I don’t know” and “I need help.”

Especially when someone else gets the chance to speak and help someone, everyone benefits from these moments. Nobody wants to be shut out of a conversation by someone who’s trying to prove themselves at the expense of honest connection and true productivity.

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4. ‘I don’t really feel like it right now’

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Instead of apologizing for someone else’s disappointment or saying yes to plans they’re too exhausted to attend, people who don’t care what others think set their boundaries with intention. They’re not afraid to make someone else annoyed by protecting their peace.

Of course, we should sometimes inconvenience ourselves to show up for the people we love and care about, but never to the point where we’re consistently overlooking our own needs. That’s why authentic people are so fulfilled and healthy. They’re not overextending themselves or making elaborate excuses when they could just say no.

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5. ‘I’ll think about it’

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Rather than creating more stress for themselves by committing to plans and events they’re not sure about, people with inner security say things like “I’ll think about it.” They’re comfortable with uncertainty, and they’re also not afraid to set a boundary when they need to.

Someone who lives for other people’s validation and approval might say yes all the time, without ever checking in on their own needs and schedule. However, these people don’t need other people’s reassurance to feel secure and happy.

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6. ‘I don’t mind being alone’

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Compared to people-pleasers or immature folks who need other people around to distract and reassure them, truly secure people enjoy and protect their alone time. They’re not afraid to be the only person doing something or the only one at home alone on a Friday night.

They’re in tune with what their bodies and minds need, even if it strays from what the entire friend group or office chooses to do.

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7. ‘I was wrong about that’

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It takes a lot of self-assuredness to admit that you’re wrong, but being comfortable with mistakes like this is how people grow into better versions of themselves. When you’re not worried about playing into a specific narrative or maintaining a facade to get attention from others, saying “I was wrong” is much easier.

The only person you have to convince is yourself. It’s not easy to say phrases like this, but having the inner security to do so is what transforms these moments into true learning opportunities.

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8. ‘I’m disappointed, but I understand’

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Instead of hiding and shoving down their true feelings when someone hurts them, the most secure people, who don’t need external validation, are willing to express their disappointment. Even if it’s not always easy to express themselves and have these hard conversations, phrases like this are an act of self-care.

They can understand and forgive someone in the moment, instead of holding onto their anger to stew over later.

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9. ‘I’m proud of it’

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Instead of seeking validation and recognition from others, those who don’t care what others think can praise their own work. They can say “I’m proud of this” on their own and around others without expecting anything. They do things without broadcasting them to the world and form goals without needing to share them prematurely.

Whether it’s bad artwork, projects at work, or personal growth, they’re secure enough to set their own standards and succeed on their own.

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10. ‘I’m not repeating myself’

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We often waste our energy trying to prove or explain ourselves to people who are dead set on misunderstanding us. They don’t have our best interests at heart, so trying to appease them is impossible and nothing short of exhausting.

That’s why these kinds of people are comfortable saying “I’m not repeating myself” when people aren’t respecting their ideas or opinions. They know what they’re trying to say and are comfortable leading their own way, without anyone cheering them on or understanding them on the sidelines.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.