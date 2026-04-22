People Who Aren’t Afraid To Do One Thing Almost Everyone Tries To Avoid Usually Have A Major Advantage In Life

Wouldn't it be awesome if we were really great at every new thing we tried? Nobody really wants to mess things up and make mistakes, but what if it's the only way to truly learn and get a leg up in life?

New research shows that people who aren't afraid to take a chance and make a mistake may be able to learn faster and more easily. Going into a new endeavor, happy to fail without embarrassment, isn't an easy thing to do. These unique individuals understand, however, that getting something wrong isn't a setback; it just gets you one step closer to success.

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While many try to avoid making mistakes, science says it's actually an effective strategy for learning.

Memory scientists previously discovered that attempting to recall something can improve learning, even if it's unsuccessful, so a group of researchers decided to put this idea to the test. Tabitha J. E. Chua and Steven C. Pan from the National University of Singapore conducted a series of experiments where they tested their participants' ability to learn Spanish vocabulary using one of two methods.

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The first group was asked to guess the word's meaning first, then review the correct answer, and the second group simply studied the word with an associated image. Each participant was given the same 36 Spanish nouns from categories like food, animals, clothing, and tools. After completing a set of menial tasks, both groups performed memory tests to see how many vocabulary words they retained.

The group that was allowed to take guesses while studying the words consistently outperformed the reading-only group.

On both free recall tests and multiple choice questions, the results were clear. Those who actively made mistakes during the study period were able to remember far more Spanish words than those who only viewed the terms and images. Regardless of how the test questions were presented, the advantages of guessing remained.

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When asked, the participants also agreed that the guessing method felt more effective to them. Around 60% reported that they would prefer to use this strategy for learning going forward.

Several foreign language learning apps like Duolingo and Rosetta Stone already incorporate similar strategies into their programs. The lessons are typically formatted by presenting a word, asking users to make an attempt at guessing the meaning, then providing instant feedback. While this type of content is engaging and can often feel like playing a game, it also allows learners to form connections from their mistakes and remember information over longer periods of time.

The concept of learning by mistakes has significant applications in other areas of life.

To put it simply, humans learn through a process of prediction and correction. When you guess something and get it wrong, your brain doesn't just discard the experience. It creates a connection between what you expected to happen and what actually happened. Then, your brain uses the information to refine its future decisions.

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It's not just about how much you can guess or remember perfectly; it's also about building understanding and strengthening your thought processes to help you tackle other situations. You're not just repeating the same mistake over and over, so you can actually learn to determine why something works or doesn't.

Your resilience and adaptability will grow exponentially, which matters just as much as how much knowledge you have. So set your fears aside and allow yourself to be comfortable with being wrong! You'll be better for it.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.