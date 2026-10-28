People With Very Little Mental & Emotional Intuitiveness Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Intuitive thinking doesn't come with a solid explanation. It's centered on social awareness and instincts.

We don't always notice someone's intuitive powers, but people with little mental and emotional intuitiveness give themselves away in conversations. They're not tapped into the social energy of their surroundings, and care more about their own avoidance than listening to their gut.

Phrases people say when they have very little mental and emotional intuitiveness

1. 'Prove it'

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Gut feelings don't come with evidence, but that doesn't make them any less valid. In fact, intuition often promotes more creative problem-solving and quick decision-making that certain situations require.

Sometimes, people may take mental shortcuts and make mistakes, but believing that intuition is bad simply because it lacks an explanation is an immature mentality.

2. 'How was I supposed to know that?'

Many people who are intuitively closed off and lacking in empathy tend to use excuses like "How was I supposed to know?" to avoid accountability. When their partners are clearly upset, they turn a blind eye because they're neither intuitive nor observant.

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Obviously, nobody is a mind-reader, but it doesn't take a ton of intuitiveness or presence to notice when someone you know deeply is upset.

3. 'What do you want from me?'

Instead of using their gut feelings as a guide in situations where someone is clearly hurting, these kinds of ignorant and passive people say, "What do you want from me?" to defend against accusations of selfishness. They make others spell out exactly what they need, because they don't have the intuition or empathy to make their best guess.

Sometimes, we have to ask someone what they need to show up for them. But in close relationships and friendships, you shouldn't always have to ask a person how to do that.

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4. 'Have you considered this?'

Most people who lack intuition aren't innately disconnected. Instead, they're dealing with chronic stress or anxiety that's making it feel impossible to tap into their thoughts and feelings.

They may overthink more than the average person. And it's evident in phrases like "Have you considered this?" or when they overwork themselves too much to slow down.

They're always second-guessing someone's intuitive thoughts and running in mental circles. Their urgency is a distraction from the introspection that a gut instinct would cause.

5. 'That's your opinion, though'

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Our emotions and thoughts aren't facts. But our unique personal experiences and perspectives can bring something innovative to otherwise rigid conversations. Even our intuitive nudges or gut instincts can shape a conversation, even if they're not obvious facts.

Someone who relies entirely on intellect and factual evidence often turns down gut feelings by saying "that's your opinion" as somewhat of an insult. If they fear being vulnerable or looking inward, they're going to demonize other people for doing it.

6. 'You're just nervous'

Many people struggle to understand the difference between anxiety and intuition, making it hard for them to know what's truly a bad gut feeling and what's their nervousness taking over. If that's the case, they may also project those worries and insecurities onto others, dismissing their gut feelings with phrases like this.

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Even for people who lack mental and emotional intuitiveness altogether, they may use phrases like "you're just nervous" to invalidate someone's awareness.

7. 'You're overreacting'

This kind of phrase is also wildly invalidating. Even if it's said with a light tone or evidence of humor, they're still gaslighting someone for bringing their intuitiveness to the table.

They want someone to feel crazy or doubtful in themselves, usually to uplift their own analytical thinking. When they say "you're overreacting," they usually mean "I don't want to deal with the possibility that you're right" or "I don't have the words to handle this."

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8. 'Just push through it'

Hustle culture isn't just pushing people toward burnout at higher rates. It's also urging people to ignore their body's messages and avoid the mindfulness we all need more of to live happy, healthy lives.

So, someone without the space or skills to tap into their intuition may be comfortable grinding through discomfort or saying "push through it" to someone. In reality, they're putting their long-term well-being at stake.

9. 'I can't find the answer'

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While an intuitive person can connect dots and notice patterns, someone lacking this kind of awareness often says, "I can't find the answer."

They need clues and tangible evidence to form any kind of opinion, whereas intuitive people can make sense of things in their own minds. It's clear they're missing some level of original thought.

RELATED: People With Good Social Skills Understand 9 Things That Usually Go Over Everyone Else's Head

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.