People Slowly Losing Their Tolerance For Frustration Often Say 6 Phrases In Annoying Conversations

Everyone has a different ability to handle frustration. We don’t just wake up one day and decide that we're officially done with everything. Instead, little things start bothering us more than they normally would. The closer we get to that breaking point, the more our language gives away our feelings.

6 phrases people say when they're losing their tolerance for frustration:

1. 'I have a lot on my plate right now'

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Perhaps one of the more recognizable sayings on this list. We have all heard someone use this expression, or used it ourselves. If you heard someone say this, I would classify it as the beginning stages of a loss of tolerance.

People who say this usually respond when someone asks them to do something. Sometimes it’s just one more thing that can tip them over the edge. It doesn’t necessarily mean the person asking is doing anything wrong. They might just be asking at the wrong time. When someone already feels like they have too much going on, even a small favor can suddenly feel much bigger than it actually is.

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2. 'That's not my problem'

Piggybacking off the first saying, this one is similar. It’s more of a dismissal. Maybe someone is tired of constantly having to solve other people’s issues or is being tasked with items that aren’t necessarily under their job description.

Solving issues takes mental capacity, no matter how big or small. When someone is throwing all of their problems onto someone else, that delays that person from solving their own issues. That, right there, is getting in the way of someone’s wants or needs.

Once they're exhausted, you will often hear them start rejecting favors or problem-solving. They have just spent so much time helping everyone else that they are at the end of their rope. It's not being inconsiderate, they are just at capacity.

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3. 'Learn how to drive!'

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This is kind of an umbrella statement for the road rage that can happen when someone is losing their tolerance for frustration. Some people are naturally angry and aggressive drivers, but if you notice a friend who usually isn’t start raging behind the wheel, then something is probably up.

Regulating your emotions is easier when you’re not frustrated, and it gets even harder when you're close to your breaking point. We tend to take our frustration out on other things that seemingly have nothing to do with our current issue. In this case, it's other drivers.

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Suddenly, the person going five miles under the speed limit is the worst person you have ever encountered. Someone merging in front of you becomes a personal attack. You’re honking and screaming, and it's getting you nowhere but more worked up.

4. 'I'm at my breaking point'

This is pretty straightforward. It’s usually a last-ditch warning before you see someone quite literally lose it. Someone saying “I’m at my breaking point” probably isn’t looking for another problem to solve or someone asking them to do something else. They are telling you that they are already at their limit.

Sometimes people say this jokingly, of course, because who hasn’t said “I’m literally at my breaking point” after having a slightly inconvenient day or receiving a dry text from a situationship? But when someone who normally has a lot of patience starts saying it seriously, it might be worth paying attention to. Especially if it is coming from someone who is not a close friend or jokes frequently. If you hear this, I would take a step back if possible.

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5. 'Are you serious right now?'

I know when you read this, you said it in a specific tone. A tone of disbelief usually paired with a face that is actually saying, "Are you stupid?" There is a difference between genuinely asking if someone is serious versus saying “Are you serious right now?” in that tone. You know the one.

Usually, this means whatever just happened was enough to push someone a little further than they wanted to go. Maybe it’s something small, maybe it’s something that has been happening repeatedly, but either way, their patience is clearly running thin.

Sometimes this phrase is the last little bit of disbelief before frustration turns into an actual aggravation. They might not even be angry at you specifically. They could be frustrated with the situation, and you just happened to be standing there when the levy broke.

6. 'I need space'

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A rather cliché saying, but just because something is cliché doesn’t mean it isn’t true. When someone says they need space, they are usually being honest.

When someone needs space, they're telling you that they have reached a point where they don’t want to deal with anything or anyone for a little while. It doesn’t necessarily mean they are mad at you. Sometimes they just need to be alone with their thoughts and figure out what is actually bothering them.

It's a mature way to let someone know your patience is wearing thin (much more mature than yelling at someone out your car window). After being frustrated over and over, you eventually need a break from whatever is causing it. Maybe that means going for a walk or putting your phone on Do Not Disturb for a while.

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Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human-interest topics.