People With Intuitive Intelligence Usually Carry 7 Rare Habits All Throughout Adulthood

Intuition is mysterious. It usually comes as a gut feeling. Since it’s an emotional experience, some people don’t think it has anything to do with intelligence.

That’s not entirely true, though. The two are often closely tied together. Intuition is a high-level form of emotional intelligence related to how we process our feelings. People who possess this particular gift tend to have certain habits that serve them well throughout their entire lives.

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People with intuitive intelligence usually have these rare habits they stick with throughout their lives:

1. Journaling

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Intellectual intuition doesn’t just appear out of nowhere. It’s a skill people have to develop over time. People with exceptional intuition have to think through their past experiences to notice where things went wrong. To do this, these people pick up the habit of journaling.

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Writing down their thoughts and feelings allows them to reflect, revealing patterns that keep showing up in their lives. These people are able to tell when something's about to go wrong because they’ve learned which situations keep creating problems. Their reflection guides their intuition, and their intelligence helps them understand the best way to handle the issue.

2. Observing their surroundings

Intuitive intelligence helps people pick up on things most wouldn’t notice. These people are exceptionally aware of what’s going on around them. They develop that skill by routinely observing their surroundings and how people are acting. They’re able to pick up on signs that someone is upset or that something around them isn’t right. Their intuitive intelligence doesn’t just make them aware of their surroundings and the people they’re with. It also makes them aware of themselves.

These people intuitively know whether they’re acting how they should. While observing what’s going on around them, they’ll notice if they do something other people don’t like and try to fix it. By constantly observing their surroundings, they can show up as the best version of themselves and avoid crossing people's boundaries.

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3. Setting a schedule and sticking to it

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Intuitive people use their gut feeling to know what works for them and what doesn't. They’re mindful people, so they won’t want to keep doing the things that aren’t working for them. Instead, they’ll get in the habit of setting a routine for themselves that helps keep them on track. It might sound easy, but not everyone can do this.

In fact, many people struggle to stick to a goal-oriented schedule they set for themselves. But intuitive intellectuals know how to manage themselves. They use their gut to tell them what works best for them and their brain to keep them on schedule.

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4. Actively listening to others

Since intuitively intelligent people can pick up on how someone’s feeling without them having to say anything, they’re usually great friends to turn to when something is wrong. Their intuitive intelligence helps them understand how they can best help their friend.

Most of the time when people are upset, they just need a listening ear. Intuitive people know that’s usually the best support they can give, so they get in the habit of actively listening to others.

That might not sound like a habit, but active listening takes effort. They can’t just sit there and let their friends rant. They’ll ask questions and point out certain things they notice too. It shows the other person that they care enough to think deeply about the issue and to want to help. Their intuitive intellect will also help them know just what questions to ask.

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5. Taking on creative hobbies

Intuitive people can frequently be found working on some kind of creative hobby. They’ll make it a habit and build it into their schedule. They’re not just doing this to entertain themselves. They’re also doing it to build their intuition.

Creativity causes people to tap into their feelings in a unique way. People use their intuition to guide their ideas for creative projects. It helps people build their intuition, and these people are smart enough to recognize that. They’ll make a habit out of doing creative hobbies because they know it’ll make their intuitive intelligence stronger and stronger.

6. Meditating

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Another thing people with intuitive intelligence love to do is meditate. Mindfulness is one of the key traits of intuition. Although they’ll partially develop that skill through journaling, they also do it through meditation.

Meditating isn’t the same as reflecting. It’s not meant for people to think through what’s been bothering them. It’s meant for people to shut off their brains for a minute. Meditation causes people to sit still and clear their heads. It helps people feel more present in the moment and aware of their surroundings. It focuses their attention and stops their mind from wandering off, so they’ll be able to notice when something's wrong. Mindfulness helps them listen to their gut feelings because, with a clear head, they’re more likely to hear the message it’s sending.

7. Researching topics that interest them

Intuitively intelligent people make a habit of researching in their spare time. They’re always trying to learn about something new. Their intuition helps them notice things they don't understand, and their intellect makes them curious. When they have a gut reaction to something but they don’t know why, they’ll have to find out more.

It might not happen every time, but these people can pick up on patterns pretty easily. When they notice they react the same way to similar things, they’ll have to get to the bottom of it. Their intuition helps them see that if they don’t, these issues could keep cropping up. Their research also helps them better understand the world, which further strengthens their intuition.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.