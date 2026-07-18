People Who Stopped Caring What Anyone Thinks Usually Say 10 Phrases To People They Don't Like

When people care what someone thinks, they base all their actions and words around appeasing them. But there comes a point where they may realize that constantly worrying about others' opinions is exhausting. Once they no longer seek approval or validation, their interactions become more honest.

So, when people stop caring what anyone thinks of them, they use specific phrases directed at those they don't like. They don't need to hide how they feel anymore, and aren't afraid to set clear boundaries. Instead of walking on eggshells, they're protecting their peace and staying authentic to themselves.

When people stop caring what anyone thinks, they often say these phrases to those they don't like

1. 'Nah, I'm good'

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It's not easy to shut down their emotions and stick to their own thoughts. After catering to others for so long, people who have stopped caring about the opinions of others aren't afraid to stand up for themselves. They'd rather be blunt than hide their true feelings.

It can feel a little frustrating to those on the receiving end. As licensed psychologist Jonice Webb explained, "When a message is perceived as hurtful, the person you’re attempting to communicate with is more likely to shut down or go on the defensive." But by using this phrase, they're making it clear where they stand.

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2. 'You're wrong'

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Everyone has their own opinion, but differing views is what makes us human. However, when someone doesn't care and dislikes a person, they may sound a bit passive-aggressive. So, it's common for them to say, "You're wrong."

It may just feel like helpful advice, and they aren't thinking too much of it. When confronted, they may say, "I'm just being honest," and while that's great, it may seem a bit disrespectful.

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3. 'I mean, that's your opinion'

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When someone truly cares about a person, they aren't afraid to dive deep with them. Spending countless hours discussing back and forth, when someone doesn't like a person, they may be dismissive of them. They really couldn't care less about their thoughts.

Feeling no need to dig deep, they'll dismiss others. In their eyes, they don't see anything wrong with it. Even though dismissing others can be hurtful, it's their way of maintaining their own unique ideas and not really caring if anyone is offended by it.

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4. 'Not interested'

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People who don't like a person make it very clear how they feel. With an uncaring attitude, they aren't trying to spare anyone's feelings, especially if that person isn't respecting their boundaries. They don't have time to cater to someone trying to make them feel insecure.

They may be stuck in their own views, but they don't owe anything to anyone, especially a person they dislike. They don't need to give an explanation. Instead, they'll simply say "not interested" and move on.

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5. 'I have other priorities'

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When someone stops caring about what others think of them, their priorities shift. Now focused on what they want, instead of trying to please others, they may reveal this truth to someone they really don't like or who has given them trouble in the past.

People who are unbothered aren't caught up in how they come across. Living authentically in their own truth, they're the happiest version of themselves. Even if it's at the expense of others, there's no denying that those who live authentically tend to have higher life satisfaction.

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6. 'Let's agree to disagree'

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When someone is over the nonsense, they'll say anything to put it behind them. They don't want to expend too much energy arguing with someone, so they'll say, "let's agree to disagree." Of course, it's passive-aggressive, but they aren't looking to resolve an argument.

They'd rather walk away from a conversation that's going nowhere, and it doesn't bother them. They don't need to compromise or appease anyone but themselves. They live for their own happiness, nobody else's.

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7. 'I'll pass'

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It doesn't take much to spot how uninterested someone is. From a sigh to an unconscious eye roll, body language can reveal where they stand. And when they say something like "I'll pass," they're further explaining how little they care about the approval of others.

Their patience and kindness are only reserved for those they actually care about and who respect their boundaries. Even if they're coming off as dismissive, where they're making others feel ignored, they simply don't need to hear anything further.

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8. 'Do whatever you want'

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People who care what someone thinks will change their behavior to make sure they're happy. But for those who don't care what someone thinks about them, they'll tell them to "do whatever you want." They may seem dismissive, but they're actually just encouraging them to act the way they please, without involving them in it.

They don't want to deal with anyone's outbursts, and would rather brush things under the rug than address it further. Doing this isn't exactly healthy, but it's just one way they cope with someone disrespecting how they feel.

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9. 'Believe what you want'

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People who stopped caring about others' opinions don't think twice about their reputation. Living life by their own rules, they aren't afraid to tell people to "believe what you want." They aren't trying to make excuses or convince someone, they're really just giving up.

People are going to believe what they want, regardless of what you say, so unbothered people shrug their opinions off. As clinical psychologist Monica Vermani said, "As much as we may fear others’ opinions, we seek them out and place a lot of value on them. The reality is that when we care too much or allow others' opinions to guide our choices and sense of self-worth, they can do us a great deal of hurt and harm… in both the short and long term."

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10. 'I don't really care'

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If someone's gotten to a point in their lives where they're completely tired of others judging them, they'll simply tell them "I don't really care." And they don't. They no longer care about others' thoughts or opinions, and they don't need to, either. They're sick of playing nice.

Even if it hurts someone's feelings, they're more cognizant of where their energy goes, so they don't want to waste it arguing with another person who won't see eye to eye. At the end of the day, they're standing in their truth, so nothing else really matters.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.