People Who Are Authentic & Deeply Intuitive Usually Use 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Authenticity is all about being your true self and not hiding your personal quirks, where being intuitive means someone relies on their gut instincts to make choices.

Unfortunately, with social media so prevalent, many people tend to craft their lives online to look perfect. That means they're less authentic and likely push aside their intuition in place of acceptance. While technology has a big influence on our daily lives, people who are both authentic and deeply intuitive have a way with words, using certain phrases in even the most casual conversations.

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Authentic and deeply intuitive people often use these phrases in casual conversation:

1. 'What can I do to help?'

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We each have unique ideas on how to best support our friends. Our advice has worked for us in the past or for someone else we know, and while it seems supportive, it might not really help our friends in the way they need. But instead of making things worse, an intuitive, authentic person asks what they can do to help.

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Feeling heard is a great form of support. Not only are they intuitive enough to know that the same help isn't for everyone, but they also understand the importance of being listened to. They're an authentic friend who won't stop at simple advice, wanting to actively get involved to solve the problem.

2. 'I feel like...'

Authentic, intuitive people don't try to hide their emotions. They feel comfortable sharing them with their friends, expressing their true thoughts and emotions, even if it's not what others want to hear. Because of this, a person with these qualities won't hesitate to say what they feel like, whether it's wanting to go home or needing time to rest.

They don't shy away from negative emotions because they trust that their closest friends know what they're feeling. They also trust themselves to know what they need to combat negative emotions. While some people can get nervous about expressing their emotions, these people know it's important to stay true to themselves.

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3. 'Have you considered this?'

When intuitive people listen to others talk in circles, they're quick to listen first and then think of how they can help. So, asking if they've considered other options comes naturally, wanting to provide direction and support.

Because intuitive people trust their gut, they have a feeling on how to best help solve issues, in the same way authentic individuals will share their true beliefs. They aren't just telling others to do something, they're really suggesting you consider it because their gut tells them it's the right thing to do.

"Intuition helps you act from instinct, not impulse — a look before you leap wisdom that points you to positive energy," psychiatrist Judith Orloff sums up well. These people are naturally reflective, so they want to offer a new perspective that others might not have thought of.

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4. 'I appreciate your honesty'

Authentic people don't want to be surrounded by fake friends, wanting to be around people who are real and upfront. They know that everyone makes mistakes and will avoid people who pretend that everything they do is perfect. When they say, "I appreciate your honesty," they really do mean it.

They invite criticism because they know they can always improve, and are tougher than the average person. If someone gives unnecessary criticism, they aren't always able to respond with grace, though. They want helpful thoughts from others who aren't hyper-critical, and have well-intentioned advice.

5. 'I've always noticed...'

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We notice different things around us in the world. Many people use this phrase in conversations, but they aren't all intuitive or real about expressing their thoughts. But what they say afterwards indicates if they're actually as straightforward and genuine as they want to be.

If they say they've always noticed something that feels pretty obvious, they likely don't know what they're talking about. Intuitive people have a strong awareness of their surroundings, and have seen and acknowledged the basic parts of life already. So, when they notice something insignificant, it's because they use their feelings to guide them.

6. 'I don't think you mean that'

People who are authentic and intuitive are aware of how they speak in conversations, and pick up on clues that someone may not be staying true to themselves. They do this by trying to connect what a person says to what they know about them, and if the points don't add up, they can spot that inauthenticity.

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Not everyone can immediately notice when someone else is lying, but they rely on their intuition to help them. They associate intuition with authenticity, and that notion influences when they think gut feelings should guide their decisions.

7. 'What do you think?'

Trusting your intuition doesn't mean ignoring all other facts around you. People like this are used to trusting themselves so they know it doesn't always work. Sometimes, and unfortunately, a gut feeling can be wrong. By acknowledging this, they're authentic about their own capabilities.

They know when their intuition isn't the best way to navigate a problem and seek outside help instead. They ask "What do you think?" to get advice from others on problems they can't solve themselves, and then decide whether the advice they receive is worth taking.

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8. 'This keeps happening'

Intuitive people notice the actions of others and can detect patterns over time. They recognize behavioral patterns and how people respond to situations. People are informed by their experiences, and authentic, intuitive individuals pick up on them. When they say "this keeps happening," it's because they're noticing the small things and how bad behaviors can repeat without change.

But they might also say this about themselves. They're honest enough to notice their own patterns and don't try to ignore them. Instead, they acknowledge it by talking to trusted people in their social circles about what they've noticed.

9. 'I don't like that'

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Being authentic and intuitive doesn't necessarily mean someone is kind, it just means they understand the world around them and take it as it is. It also means they can be entirely honest with themselves, especially when it comes to what they do and don't like. As such, they tend to avoid people-pleasing behaviors.

They aren't afraid to say they don't like something, even if it makes another person unhappy. They're honest about their feelings, and if they pretend they like something when they don't, it points out a flaw in themselves that they need to address. When they say, "I don't like that," they truly mean it.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.