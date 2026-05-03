If you heard the same slang in a Gen Z and boomer conversation, you'd be alarmed. And that's for a reason.

Our language, slang, and phrases are rooted in our societal and personal experiences, which is why they shift between generations over time. They give us a sense of belonging with our "people," many of whom happen to be the same age. However, there is also a lot of tension that comes from language choices when they don't align, like the phrases Gen Z uses often that boomers think are completely out of touch.

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Here are 10 phrases Gen Z uses often that boomers think are completely out of touch

1. 'That's so embarrassing'

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Embarrassment is largely an underappreciated, underfelt experience in our world, regardless of age. We need to learn to be comfortable with discomfort to make the most of our lives, because if anything is true for everyone, it's that life is rarely easy or fair.

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However, in the world of social isolation and digitally curated lifestyles on social media, it's no surprise that phrases like "that's so cringy," "yikes," or "that's embarrassing" are common for Gen Z to say. They're afraid of the feelings of rejection that come from being embarrassed or making a public mistake, even if laughing at themselves is the key to learning and growing.

2. 'YOLO'

From "you only live once" to "do it for the plot," many young people have resorted to these justifications for risky behavior, overspending, and occasionally making bad decisions. Of course, they're rooted in a desire to try new things and take life a little bit less seriously, but to different generations, they can feel like excuses to avoid responsibility.

Of course, young people battling loneliness and constant screen time want to feel a little bit bolder and braver, but when it comes at the expense of their security or peer pressures others into risky behaviors, it can be a bit misguided.

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3. 'I'm adulting'

For young people, the phrase "adulting" is simply a way to express all the work, responsibilities, and obligations that come from being a "real" adult out of young adulthood. Whether it's chores or work responsibilities, you'll often hear a Gen Z person say, "Wow, I'm really adulting."

While it's often annoying to hear this phrase as a boomer who's spent most of their life managing all these "adult" tasks without complaint or praise, for young people who have delayed a lot of the defining parts of adulthood, like marriage and homeownership, they can feel like a big deal.

4. 'I'm just a girl'

So many young women justify bad behaviors and ignorance with phrases like "I'm just a girl." Of course, it's often a joke and less serious than it sounds from the outside, but sometimes, it's actively infantilizing women in a real way.

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For boomers who have also worked incredibly hard for gender equality and lived through some of the most turbulent changes of women's roles in their lifetime, hearing a young woman undermine her own independence and freedom can come across as a personal attack. It feels disrespectful, even when it actually is a joke, in the face of their lived experience.

5. 'It's basically free money'

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Boomers still often resort to cash to budget and be fiscally responsible. However, young people have a much different mentality toward the cash in their wallets. In an age of digital banking and online shopping, cash is Gen Zers' "free money." If it never touched their bank account, it's free game to be spent, even on things they may not need.

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Of course, for boomers who may be tired of hearing about Gen Z's financial problems, listening to phrases like this is another piece of evidence that they're not being as thoughtful with spending as they could be.

6. 'I just need to bed rot'

In a world of constant stimulation and entertainment, Gen Zers often "bed rot" for a sense of nothingness. They lie in their beds for hours on end, eat, watch movies, and do nothing in hopes of subconsciously accounting for all the external noise. However, for boomers, being "lazy" and doing "nothing" is inherently out of touch, especially in their minds, that value hard work and "hustle" above rest.

There is a lot of research that argues Gen Z's justifications of "rest" aren't actually true when it comes to bed rotting, because the more you do it, the more your sleep hygiene worsens. Of course, rest is important, and Gen Z challenges to hustle culture are necessary, but glamorizing bed rotting may actually be "out of touch," as boomers claim.

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7. 'That's such a flex'

Boomers' core values tend to promote privacy and humility in their lives, so it's no shock that "flexing" wealth or seeking status openly are behaviors that bother them about Gen Z. Of course, chasing trends and feeding into "flexing" behaviors can make Gen Z people feel like they belong in ways that are missing in their daily lives. However, in reality, it only does more harm than good.

According to a study from the International Journal of Economics, "flexing" only encourages wasteful behavior and consumerist mentalities that sabotage Gen Z's sense of peace and comfort. So, on top of all the social differences between Gen Z and boomers' values of privacy, there's also a sense of resentment that comes from the financial wastefulness many young people leverage for attention.

8. 'You're a pick-me girl'

By Gen Z terms, being a "pick-me girl" is all about pleading for the interests, validation, and attention of men, even at the expense of their female friendships and inner self-worth. These women tend to cultivate internalized misogyny, where they're more focused on the male gaze than their own peace and well-being.

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However, it's typically Gen Z men who are actually perpetuating a lot of the gender discrimination and harmful traditional norms that shape this behavior in nuanced ways. So, it's not surprising that boomers, who know what it's like to need male approval for security in their lives, are annoyed by cruel terms like this.

It only creates more room to pick apart women and create female competition in a world that's still largely driven by male-centric norms. Of course, it feels out of touch for women to blame other women for feeding into these norms, especially when they tend to be rewarded for their behavior. Boomers may agree, usually, with the problematic nature of this "pick-me" sentiment, but they know there's a better way to address where it's coming from.

9. 'You're so toxic'

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Gen Z is largely criticized for being unable to "cope with the reality of life," largely from older generations, especially in the workplace. However, the things they're actually dealing with, like financial insecurity, a poor job market, and media overload, are seemingly reasonable things to be upset about.

However, when they start to blame-shift, weaponize accountability, and cling to a victim mentality in their own lives by calling people "toxic" when things get difficult, they're not doing themselves any favors. Especially in the eyes of boomers, who pride themselves on being hard workers and resilient in the face of challenges, phrases like this can easily be called "out of touch."

10. 'I'm triggered'

Many older generations have qualms with Gen Z for being easily "offended" or "triggered," so it's not surprising that a phrase like this is exactly the kind of language boomers think is out of touch. However, they're on to something. Not only do experts agree that trigger warnings and tiptoeing around issues undermine the resilience of people experiencing trauma, but it also pressures them to avoid the discomfort and exposure they need to lean into to learn to cope and heal.

Of course, protecting people who have been through trauma and creating spaces for them to feel safe are endlessly important, but as many boomers agree, also making space for discomfort is essential. You're allowed to be "triggered," but not everyone in the room will rush to your side and coddle you through discomfort, because chances are they're probably dealing with their own unique struggles alongside you.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.