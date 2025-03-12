Boomers were raised on a strong emphasis on the “grind” mentality. Hard work and long hours were seen as signs of dedication, even if it meant they neglected their own well-being and mental health. However, that mindset has undergone significant changes with each new generation, as values like balance, flexibility, and purpose have become more highly prioritized.

Because of these priority shifts, even millennials and their preferred habits are labeled as “lazy” by some boomers. On the contrary, millennials see these evolving behaviors as the result of significant cultural shifts in prioritizing personal well-being and work-life balance over a constant drive for more and more achievement.

Here are 11 millennial habits that boomers think are quite lazy

1. Working from home

Working from home became an option that was accessible to most workers amid the pandemic, and many millennials noticed how it could significantly change the workforce. Thanks to remote work, people who were spending less time and money on commuting could have a more flexible schedule and were able to work from the safety of their own home without catching or giving any of their colleagues contagious illnesses.

According to a 2024 FlexJobs report, 56% of millennials support remote and hybrid work options. Of those, 45% of millennials prefer to work remotely full-time. However, some boomers perceive working from home as a convenient excuse younger generations use to work from their beds while wearing pajamas.

2. Side hustles instead of full-time jobs

A Bankrate survey revealed that 44% of millennials work side hustles or flexible jobs that allow them to make ends meet. Most side hustles include freelancing, selling products online, or working for food delivery services such as DoorDash.

Some boomers assume that millennials pick up side hustles to avoid working full-time jobs. However, many millennials have to work side hustles in addition to the full-time jobs they already have.

They are often fresh out of living in their parents’ homes and need to find ways to make ends meet, even if it means having to deliver food until midnight after working all day.

3. Taking frequent breaks

Life can get overwhelming, and sometimes you just need to hit the pause button to stop what you’re doing and refresh. Some boomers may equate taking breaks to laziness and motivation. However, taking frequent breaks to recharge only makes people more dedicated workers.

According to The Wellbeing Thesis, taking breaks helps reduce stress in the workplace, maintain performance, and increase energy levels, leading to better overall health and a more sustainable work routine.

Most millennials know that needing a time out does not mean that they are lazy. It means that they are humans who would be unable to function if their brains were working 24/7.

4. Prioritizing mental health over work

Without stable mental health, most people would not be able to tackle everyday life. A Pew Research Center study noted that millennials have higher rates of depression than any other generation. Additionally, the American Psychological Association reported that 12% of millennials have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, which is more than double the percentage of boomers diagnosed.

This makes them one of the most anxious generations. However it also makes them more aware of the importance of taking care of their mental health, even if it means being less productive or taking some time off of work.

While boomers may label anxious millennials as lazy or unfocused, they may actually be some of the most dedicated people who are committed to doing the work they need to better themselves.

5. Using technology for convenience

It is rare to spot a millennial without a smartphone in their hand or an Apple watch on their wrist. Other than Gen Z, they are one of the most tech savvy generations and rely on technology everyday to check the boxes on their to-do lists.

Whether it be making a deposit via mobile banking, purchasing clothes from online retailers, or simply texting and catching up with friends, most millennials could not imagine a life without technology.

But boomers can. We often hear them complaining about millennials and other younger generations who “always have their face in their phone.” Little do they know, the person who appears to be enthralled by their phones and laptops may have just launched an online brand that will blow a boomer’s business out of the water.

6. Switching jobs frequently

When people switch jobs often, they may be perceived as indecisive with little drive for their career goals. However, just because someone may have a new job every couple of years does not mean that they are not hard workers. They may just be trying to get a better sense of who they are.

A Gallup report revealed that millennials are the generation most likely to job hop, with 21% of millennials claiming they've changed jobs within the past year (more than three times the number of non-millennials who report the same).

Many millennials strive to seek purpose and fulfillment at their jobs. If they are not experiencing it, they have no issue with moving onto something else that progresses their career growth.

7. Not working overtime

Every employee has a set of scheduled hours that they are expected to work within. As soon as that time is up, they should be able to pack up for the day and move onto other plans. However, some boomers appear to be consumed with the idea that in order to be successful, you have to be willing to work far beyond your scheduled hours and put everything else on the back burner.

Millennials know that working into the night and neglecting their own well-being does not determine their success. You cannot work to the best of your ability when you are exhausted and burnt out.

8. Taking time for self-care

Boomers often believe that any activity that is not considered “productive” by societal standards is lazy, including hobbies that promote self-care. However, taking some time to decompress and recharge is one of the best things you can do for optimal brain health.

Even the most successful people recognize the importance of self-care. Bill Gates goes as far as spending two weeks out of the year alone in the forest for some reflection, reconnection and much needed down-time during what he dubs as his “think week.” And he’s about as successful as you can get!

Millennials know that there is nothing wrong with taking a day to do face-masks, pour themselves a glass of wine, and park themselves in front of the television if it means that they are taking much needed time to take care of themselves the best way they can.

9. Living with their parents as adults

While boomers may think that millennials who are still living under their parents’ roof are lazy and codependent, it is perhaps one of the wisest financial decisions they can make for themselves. CNBC reports that 1 in 3 U.S. adults aged 18 to 34 live with their parents, not because they refuse to get a job or do their own laundry, but because the current economic climate has made it impossible for them to afford a home of their own.

This does not mean that they do not have the desire to move out of their parents’ house (trust us, they most certainly do). For them, living with their parents is a wise investment in their future. They are building enough savings to the point where they’ll be able to buy a home one day rather than spending their 20s struggling to afford groceries and throwing all of their hard earned paychecks toward rent.

Not all millennials are fortunate enough to have this option. When they do, they’re going to seize it.

10. Social media use during work

Some boomers seem to be appalled by how invested younger generations have become with social media platforms. While we are certainly guilty of spending some of our time mindlessly scrolling through Instagram reels, social media has opened the door for opportunities generations before us could not access.

According to a study by Deloitte, Facebook alone has created over 4.5 million jobs globally, highlighting the significant number of jobs generated by social media platforms worldwide.

Many millennials workers actually rely on social media as part of their work. Even though it may look like they are passively surfing Facebook, they could be creating revolutionary content that will help their brand succeed.

11. Favoring experiences over material possessions

While some boomers may prioritize their most expensive coats and purses over experiences, many millennials prefer to have the memories they will make during an unforgettable excursion. Experiences often provide lasting memories and stories, which can be more fulfilling than the temporary satisfaction of buying something new.

Research from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin indicates that people derive greater long-term happiness from experiences than from material possessions.

“It would be unfair to compare a shirt to a trip, but when we account for price, we still see this result where experiences are associated with more happiness,” Amit Kumar, lead author of the study, noted of his work.

The reality is that material things will come and go, and some people will forget they even have them. Still, staring at a Lois Vuitton wallet may not evoke the same emotions as looking at pictures of the last vacation you took with your parents does.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.