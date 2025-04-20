There's nothing worse than existing as a woman in the world and having to put up with arrogant men who claim to know it all just because they've mistaken their loud opinion as being the truth. These types of men have little room for being able to hear a perspective that contradicts their own, even if there's validity to it. It's incredibly easy to just fall into the trap of staying silent and refusing to confront these men, with some women choosing their peace over trying to engage in a conflict.

However, other women refuse to take these men at face value. They'll quickly put them in their place, using one of the many phrases brilliant women use to humble arrogant men, all while remaining classy and composed. Women with the ability to combine assertiveness with grace can instantly make sure a man like this never forgets the lesson. Without even having to raise their voices or become agitated, these women stand their ground and walk away with their heads held high.

Here are 11 phrases brilliant women use to humble arrogant men

1. 'Confidence is quiet, insecurity is loud'

This phrase speaks volumes to the men who think that being loud and arrogant with their thoughts and behaviors means they're coming across as confident and put-together. Women know that true confidence lies in being secure in yourself without needing all of that extra validation from other people in the room.

"For many, hurt and invalidation starts very early and continues throughout their life in one form or another. As a result, many people learn that their fundamental sense of self-esteem and self-worth comes not from within but from others, and so they constantly seek other people's approval or attention," mental health coach Darius Cikanavicius explained.

Real confidence doesn't come from arrogance or thinking you're better than everyone else. It comes from knowing that you're enough and not having to tell everyone around you that.

2. 'It's cute you think you're the smartest person in the room'

As one of the phrases brilliant women use to humble arrogant men, this one is full of sarcasm but, underneath, they're letting men know that just because they talk over others and stand firm in their opinions doesn't mean they automatically know more than everyone else. They're effortlessly able to call out someone's ego without making it into an entire confrontation.

According to educator and lecturer Christopher Dwyer, PhD, "'If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room,' was a piece of advice I was once given. Indeed, it is a good piece of advice — it promotes the notion of individual betterment in the sense that if you're indeed the smartest or most knowledgeable person in the room, there's less of a chance to learn something of value from the others around you than in the alternative situation."

He continued, "That is, not being the smartest or most knowledgeable person in the room ensures that there's someone there from whom you can learn something of value." Because, the truth is, there's always something to learn from others, even if you truly think you're intellectually better than anyone, which is almost never true.

3. 'I hope you realize humility is more attractive than arrogance'

There's nothing worse than an arrogant man who can't recognize that his behavior is a major turn-off and that most people appreciate humility instead. When women use this phrase, they're not trying to belittle these men, they're simply trying to bring about some reflection when it comes to their behavior.

Truthfully, self-importance is not an attractive trait. It ends up driving people away because they don't feel that you're being authentic and genuine in the interactions you're having.

As psychiatrist Dimitrios Tsatiris, MD pointed out, "Humility is a dying virtue because it is misinterpreted as weakness, fragility, and meekness. It is in contrast to the Western cultural ideals of individualism and unrestrained capitalism. Its demise is unfortunate because humility comes with many benefits."

4. 'Not everyone needs to agree with you'

Confidence is simply not trying to be right all the time and being comfortable knowing that you were wrong or that not everyone will agree with you. It doesn't invalidate your opinion in the slightest because everyone has their own way of thinking; it simply challenges your ability to grow from different perspectives without taking it personally.

It's not an attack when someone doesn't agree with you, and this phrase reminds arrogant men that they shouldn't take things to heart. To have a meaningful conversation with people means they're coming with different experiences and viewpoints.

"Fulfillment of your relationships with those you care about depends on being able to communicate across the divides that sometimes develop between us," explained psychology professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD.

5. 'Just because you're loud doesn't mean you're right'

"Just because you're loud doesn't mean you're right" is one of the many phrases brilliant women use to humble arrogant men. It's a reminder that volume and assertiveness don't equal truth and accuracy.

In many situations, arrogant men believe that just because they're the loudest in the room means they should immediately command respect and authority, not realizing that respect is earned through being respectful to others.

The easiest way to be disrespectful is raising your voice, cutting people off, and not allowing anyone else to voice their thoughts because you believe that what you're saying is gospel. Instead, the loudest person in the room is usually trying to hide their insecurity by drowning out any opposing viewpoints.

6. 'I admire your confidence, even if it's a little misplaced'

In many situations, being overconfident is simply not needed. This phrase not only emphasizes the importance of being self-aware enough to realize that while confidence is admirable, it often loses its impact when the person is unwilling to listen to others and demonstrate respect.

There truly is a fine line between being sure of yourself and dismissing others. "Confidence isn't a bad thing. Being very sure of yourself can give you the push you need to try new things and take risks that can help you learn and grow," psychology educator Kendra Cherry explained.

"However, overconfidence can lead us astray and lead to costly mistakes in many areas of our lives. Awareness of the problem can help you make a more balanced and realistic assessment of your abilities," she concluded.

7. 'I appreciate your thoughts, but I have my own perspective'

When women use this phrase, they're letting arrogant men know that just because they've interjected with their own thoughts, which is appreciated, it doesn't just automatically invalidate what they've been saying and the perspective they have in a conversation. A healthy and productive dialogue means being able to acknowledge that multiple viewpoints can exist at one time.

As psychotherapist David W. Johnson explained, "In order to resolve conflict constructively, so that all parties are satisfied with the outcome, a person must be able to hold all the opposing ideas, positions, and perspectives in mind at the same time and still function effectively,"

8. 'It's okay to be humble, it doesn't make you less powerful'

Many men are under the impression that if they display even an ounce of humility, they won't be taken seriously. They believe that getting respect from others means constantly asserting their dominance and leaving zero room for others to interject or have input. However, it's actually the opposite.

There's nothing weak about being humble, and it doesn't mean people will respect you less just because you're aware that overconfidence is not an attractive trait. People are drawn to others who are aware that they hold intelligence but don't feel the need to constantly prove it.

9. 'It's okay to let others shine too'

The good thing about success and achieving milestones is that it doesn't just happen for one person and no one else. Everyone can have their moment to shine, and as one of the phrases brilliant women use to humble arrogant men, this one is a gentle reminder that just because someone else is doing well doesn't mean that you're suddenly falling behind.

According to psychotherapist Kelli Miller, LCSW, "Arrogant people often make everything about themselves, and they dominate or steer conversations to talk about themselves. They often manipulate people to stay on top and tend to look down on others. They're secretly insecure, which means they get upset if you question them."

Arrogant men make everything about themselves because of the deep-seated insecurity that they're not the ones in the spotlight. They often view someone else's shine as a success when it should just be fuel for them to do good as well, instead of it being a one-sided competition.

10. 'People don't need to be told how great they are'

This phrase is a reminder that true greatness often speaks for itself. Arrogant men believe that just because they're being loud and boastful, it should automatically bring admiration their way. The truth is that most admirable people don't just walk into a room and start listing off their achievements and accolades, hoping that it'll equate to a level of respect they think they deserve.

People who are truly great have enough confidence and self-validation to know they don't have to prove it to others. They simply walk into a room and allow their actions and thoughts to speak for themselves.

11. 'Intelligence is knowing you're always learning'

Arrogant men usually think they know everything, but the problem with that mentality is that they refuse to appreciate the growth and evolution that comes with being open to learning more. As smart as a person can be, there's always something else they can learn from the person sitting next to them.

True arrogance is thinking you know everything and not letting others impart their own experiences and wisdom. It's refusing to acknowledge that a person's unique experience and perspective could challenge your way of thinking and expand your mind.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.