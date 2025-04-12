Highly intelligent individuals are known for their ability to process information, think critically about problems and conflicts, and make excellent decisions regarding their life goals and aspirations. They're misunderstood a lot of the time, yet they're also respected for their unique thoughts and approach to life. One thing they make sure to never do is be a follower. They value their individuality because they know that being different is a true indicator of growth and authenticity. Because of this, there are several things highly intelligent people refuse to do that everyone else keeps saying yes to.

While lots of average people have no problem agreeing to do what others want them to, highly intelligent individuals actually take the time to sit back and think about how, and if, following along will better their circumstances. Nine times out of ten, these individuals will choose to do something based on their own values and morals, which makes them incredibly selective about most of the actions they take.

Here are 11 things highly intelligent people refuse to do that everyone else keeps saying yes to

1. Over-commit themselves

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Highly intelligent people are masters at being able to recognize when they don't have energy to give to other people. They're not quick to say yes to things if they know they're already stretched thin, and because they constantly want to give their best efforts to things, it makes it easier for them to never overcommit themselves.

"People who are overcommitted generally try to do much more than is humanly possible, and they use up their all energy in the process, to the point that they can get sick to the point of exhaustion and poor health," explained Dr. Peter Bongiorno. "You also don’t have to be the volunteer for that church or community project because you feel guilty. You may not need to check all those emails or answer every Facebook comment at night. It is ok to let someone else do it and delegate when you can."

Advertisement

2. Engage in meaningless small talk

fizkes | Shutterstock

Highly intelligent people would prefer to have conversations that aren't surface-level or meaningless. It's not that they don't want to talk to individuals who enjoy the art of the small talk, but that for them, it lacks a certain amount of depth and satisfaction that they simply aren't able to get from idle chitchat.

They enjoy exploring complex ideas, sharing insights with others, and discussing topics that challenge their way of thinking. While research has found that people tend to enjoy small talk more than they anticipated that they would, highly intelligent individuals would prefer a deeper and connected conversation that isn't about something they deem to be unimportant.

Advertisement

3. Let others dictate their time

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Highly intelligent individuals are people who value their time and refuse to waste it doing things that don't bring them satisfaction and fulfillment. Rarely are they people-pleasers, and if something doesn't fit into their schedule, they won't make time for it because they understand their time is precious to achieving their personal goals and obligations.

They know when to say no to things that won't serve them or their future because they would rather be spending their time doing something productive that falls within their values. It's also incredibly healthy for them to know themselves well enough to say no to things.

"Saying no can create more mental health stability by helping with self-care and build your self-esteem and confidence by setting boundaries. Saying no may be a daunting thing to do, but there are ways to make the process a bit easier," Mind Matters, a mental health organization, explained.

Advertisement

4. Follow the crowd

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

If there's one thing highly intelligent individuals value, it's their independence and free will. Rarely, they'll just mindlessly go along with the crowd because they don't want to feel left out or isolated. Instead, they prioritize being their own individuals with their own minds. They have no problem making a decision that might not be popular amongst the masses.

"Spontaneously copying other people’s thoughts or choices or simply going with the crowd is often referred to as 'herd behaviour.' It is a frequent occurrence amongst humans as well as many other animals, a common example being sheep," explained psychologist Eva Krockow, Ph.D.

There's nothing attractive about being a mindless sheep to highly intelligent individuals, and even if they're the odd man out, they would rather stick to their own thoughts and choices.

Advertisement

5. Avoid difficult conversations

fizkes | Shutterstock

Highly intelligent people are good at confronting conflict when it arises. They don't shy away from having difficult conversations, especially when they know that addressing any point of tension that arises will only lead to growth and better relationships in their lives. They're calm because their aim is to get a better understanding of the other person's perspective so that they can avoid not only having to have the conversation again, but so they don't repeat the behavior.

"Even when the tough conversation does not result in preserving the relationship, these conversations may deepen our understanding of a situation, leading to closure. It takes courage to speak up and often displays values like self-respect, desire for connection, and care for others," insisted psychotherapist Jennifer Gerlach, LCSW.

Advertisement

6. Spend too much time on social media

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

On average, a typical social media user spends an estimated two hours and 23 minutes scrolling on their phones per day. Social media can be quite addicting, but highly intelligent individuals are aware that spending all of their time falling down social media rabbit holes will lead to a less productive lifestyle, which isn't something they strive to do.

They're highly focused individuals who make sure to spend their time doing things that can contribute to their personal growth and tasks at hand. If something is a distraction, they'll do everything in their power to eliminate it from their routine, whether that means turning off their phones will working or setting blocks on their devices so they can't even access social media while trying to be productive.

Advertisement

7. Stay stuck in their comfort zone

Stock 4you | Shutterstock

Highly intelligent people value growth above all else. The thought of never being able to change and evolve isn't something they can accept, mostly because it isn't truly possible, and they know that. Whereas some other people may be scared of change and would rather stick to their routine and everything they know, highly intelligent individuals have a more open mind.

It's because they know the value in getting out of their comfort zone and trying new things. If they remain stagnant, it doesn't leave a lot of room for learning new things, and that's something they cherish and nurture more than anything else: the power of education and expanding their viewpoints.

Advertisement

8. Make impulsive decisions

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Being able to avoid making impulsive decisions is something highly intelligent individuals have control over because of how in tune they are with their emotions. Most of the time, making an impulsive and rash decision comes from a heightened sense of emotions and feelings, but these individuals are thinkers above all else.

They'll turn over all possible solutions in their mind before coming to a final decision, and they won't agree to do something unless they know exactly what that outcome could be and how that would impact their lives moving forward. They are incredibly introspective and have no problem mulling over something for quite some time before deciding to either do it or leave it alone.

Advertisement

9. Procrastinate excessively

fizkes | Shutterstock

Highly intelligent individuals are big on not wasting their time. This means that when there's a deadline for a project or task, whether it's personal or professional, these people would rather tackle it at the first opportunity they had instead of pushing it off. They're aware that prolonging anything will only increase the amount of pressure they'll feel about that one task until it ends up getting completed.

They would rather give themselves an ample amount of time to do something compared to putting it off and stressing themselves out about it. No good comes from procrastinating, and they're more than aware of that.

Advertisement

10. Surround themselves with negativity

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

The minute that something or someone starts bringing negativity into their lives, highly intelligent people will make sure to get rid of it because they know that it won't bring anything but strife and tension. The last thing these individuals need is to feel drained or weighed down by the company they choose to keep.

They understand that in order to stay focused on their goals, they need people and things around them that uplift them instead of dragging them down. Negativity has no place in their lives, and while other people may make compromises or excuses, highly intelligent people would rather keep to themselves than have others bring their energy down.

Advertisement

11. Avoid self-reflection

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Since personal growth is an important quality that highly intelligent people want for themselves, they rarely choose to live in ignorance when it comes to who they are. They're constantly self-reflecting and learning about their qualities, both the good and the bad, because it helps them come to a better understanding of who they are.

Remaining stagnant is a huge fear for these types of people, and by avoiding self-reflection, they're aware that they won't be able to harness the necessary tools in order to grow, evolve, and change into a better version of themselves.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.