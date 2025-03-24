We’ve all been on a phone call that has gone on for way too long. Sometimes, the person on the other end rambles on and you’re left trying to tactfully end the conversation without hurting their feelings. Sometimes the conversation is obviously over but there’s no clear way out of the call. Whatever the situation is, it’s important to handle it with politeness and not alienate the other person. Luckily, there are several ways you can end a phone call without making it awkward.

Unfortunately, we rarely manage to end a phone call in a way that is both efficient and polite. It’s as if we think we owe the other person something and simply cannot get off the phone because of it. As researchers from Purdue University said, “Perhaps because we feel that the termination of an interaction may be perceived as a threat to terminate the relationship, we humans go through a veritable song-and-dance when taking leave of our fellows.”

Here are 11 ways to politely end a phone call without making it awkward

1. ‘Talk to you soon’

One of the most favored ways to end a phone call is with a simple “talk to you soon.” This method can be effective because it implies there will be another conversation with another chance to talk. Even if you actually have no intention of ever following-up, “talk to you soon” shows the person you’re talking with that they don’t have to squeeze everything possible into the conversation.

Licensed psychologist Dr. Luke Allen, Ph.D., agreed. He said this is a good option because it “implies anticipation for future conversation.” By showing someone that you intend to speak with them again, you give them a chance to save some of what they have to say.

After all, who doesn’t want to be mysterious? Saying everything there is to say leaves no room to wonder what will be brought up next time. If you lean into this polite way to end a phone call, you’re opening the conversation up to a certain amount of ambiguity that can serve you well.

2. ‘It was great catching up with you’

By letting the person you’re talking with know that you enjoyed talking to them in this way, you’re being gracious and showing kindness. “It was great catching up with you” implies that you really liked the conversation and hope to speak again soon. At the same time, it also signals that the phone call really is over.

“Whether you’re wrapping up a conversation with your friend, family member or an acquaintance, the goal is to be direct while being gracious and appreciative,” lifestyle and wellness writer Noma Nazish said. “If you’re engaging with someone talkative, setting a clear time boundary can help you navigate a smooth exit.”

“It was great catching up with you” carries just the right amount of graciousness and shows that you truly are thankful for the talk you had. It also shows that you are interested in doing the same again in the future, which will flatter the person you’re talking to. It offers a great escape to any phone call.

3. ‘Is there anything else I can help you with?’

“Is there anything else I can help you with?” is admittedly more of a professional option. Most wouldn’t use that wording when talking to someone close to them. However, there are plenty of professional phone calls that go on for too long and need a little more control.

By asking if there’s anything you can do to help out the other person, you’re showing that you genuinely care about them and the conversation you’re having. You’re also giving them the chance to chime in with anything else they might have to say. If there really is anything else they need, you’re letting them bring it up.

This caring way to end a phone call is known as a classic call-closing statement, according to Indeed’s editorial team. This means it is used frequently at the end of a customer service phone call to ensure the customer received all of the help they needed and isn’t in need of anything else.

4. ‘Thank you.’

This may be one of the more basic ways to end a phone call, but it is effective. Showing gratitude for the conversation you had and the time someone spent talking to you is a very gracious and kind thing to do. It can also be used in a variety of situations, whether the conversation is professional or personal.

Integrative therapist Renée Zavislak advised that this is actually the best way to end a conversation. “By ending this way, you take the burn out of what could otherwise feel like a rejection,” she said.

Taking the time to thank someone is a polite thing to do, and a sign that you enjoyed your time talking together. By showing your gratitude, you’re also showing that the phone call will not soon be forgotten and the time was truly valued.

5. ‘I don’t want to take up any more of your time.’

The genius thing about ending a phone call with “I don’t want to take up any more of your time” is that you’re putting the ball back in your own court. You’re implying that you are the one who has taken up too much time and overstayed their welcome. There is no implication that the other person has done anything wrong or gone on for too long.

Nazish pointed out that doing so makes you appear considerate, even if there really is no other event anyone has to get to. “Be mindful of time, especially if you or your conversation partner has another commitment or appointment to make or if it’s getting late,” she shared. “You can politely acknowledge it in your exit line and part ways.”

This can also be a subtle way to point out that the phone call has gone on for a bit too long without saying so outright. It’s a reminder that everyone’s time is precious, including yours, and there’s only so much time you can spend talking to someone.

6. ‘I wish I could talk longer, but I have to go do…’

When the phone call has clearly lasted too long and it’s time to go, you can politely let whoever you’re talking to know that you simply have something else you have to get to. Maybe it’s a meeting or appointment, or maybe it’s something more personal, like taking care of your kids. Whatever the reason, any reasonable person will be perfectly understanding of your need to end the conversation.

Licensed psychologist Natalie Bernstein said she likes this method because it lets the other person know that you’re done with the call, but not in a rude way. “Offering a transition can be helpful in avoiding feelings of rejection or discomfort,” she explained.

Sometimes honesty really is the best policy. Let the person you’re on a call with know that you have something else that desperately needs your attention, but you enjoyed your time talking with them all the same. This kind approach can work wonders.

7. ‘Feel free to reach back out if you have any questions’

This is another great professional option to use when speaking with a colleague over the phone. It lets them know that you are open to any future conversations they may want to have. While you are cutting off the phone call you’re having at present, you’re leaving the door open for further talks, which they will surely appreciate.

Entrepreneur and content strategist Matt Lurie noted this is a good option because it doesn’t directly ask the other person if they have questions, which would open up the floor for them to ask any that they may have and take up more time. Instead, it’s a suggestion that they get back in touch at a future point, possibly in another way.

While you want to end a phone call when you’re done with it and ready to move on to something else, it’s important to keep the other person’s feelings in mind. Don’t act too abruptly or make it seem like you’re not someone they can reach out to for help again if they need it.

8. ‘I hope you have a great rest of your day’

This is a simple and traditional way to end any phone call, but it still works like a charm. It signals to the other person that you are indeed ready to hang up, but does so by offering up a kind remark that they can carry with them.

Parade contributor Beth Ann Mayer reminded readers that “it’s not always necessary to reinvent the wheel.” Using a popular and beloved statement like “I hope you have a great rest of your day” is totally acceptable when ending a phone call, especially when you want to avoid awkwardness.

By wishing the other person well, you’re showing that you are gracious and courteous, and that whoever that person is really matters to you. It’s a nice step to take to form a rapport with them and keep things pleasant for any future conversations.

9. ‘I have to go, but I will do…’

There are two ways this could be helpful in ending a phone call. First, it makes it clear that you unfortunately have to end the conversation, but you will act on what was discussed. Although it’s over, the talk won’t be far from your mind.

Second, this can be a wise way to go over what was discussed during the phone call. This can be especially helpful for business calls, when you need to summarize what was said and ensure everyone understands it properly.

As psychiatrist Dr. Zishan Khan, MD, said, “Lastly, when ending a phone call, it is beneficial to ensure there is an understanding of what will come next. Is there another conversation that needs to occur? Are you planning on sending an email recap of what was discussed?” By taking a minute to go over what was said, you’re setting clear expectations.

10. ‘Let’s talk again soon!’

Similar to other options, saying “I’ll have to go, but let’s talk again soon” makes it clear that you are no longer available and the call must end. However, it also opens up the door for future conversations, suggesting they will happen, and even encouraging them. It’s a sign that you can’t talk any more right now but would like to do so in the future.

Lurie noted that this kind of sign-off can be particularly useful after a “natural pause” occurs. It’s a great way to step in and take back control, especially if you feel like the other person has taken over. It’s also always good to offer “a glimpse of follow-up action items,” like planning to speak again.

11. ‘I’ll let you get back to your day.’

Saying “I’ll let you get back to your day” really may be the perfect way to end a phone call. It’s exceedingly polite, particularly because it comes with the implication that you care about the other person and their time, even more than your own. For all they know, you actually had something else you wanted to bring up, but you chose not to out of respect for them.

“The key is to be respectful and mindful of both your needs and that of your conversation partner,” Nazish said. In other words, respect goes a long way, especially when you don’t just show it for yourself but for the other person, too.

One of the most polite things you can do is show that you care about whoever it is that you’re talking to. This is a great way to do that. It’s a way of saying that you would never overstay your welcome or overstep their boundaries.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.