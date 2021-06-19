This Personality Test Reveals What You're Dying To Hear Your Man Say To You

We all have dreams about things we wish our partners would say.

This doesn't mean we don't appreciate our partners; it just means that we are romantic (at least a little bit), and that when it comes to being wooed there's nothing we'd like more for a little literary license and poetic flair.

You don't expect heaps of roses every single time you sneeze, but you know a romantic verbal gesture would warm the lobes of your icy, icy heart. And there's a personality test that can help.

I can hear the anti-romantics out there shaking their heads. "Ew gross, sweet nothings? I think not."

Don't get it twisted. I don't think that every person out there wants to hear exactly the same thing from their romantic partner.

While passionately whispering, "I remembered to put the seat down" might not do it for the real love-heads out there, you can't tell me that the pragmatics girls out there wouldn't go weak at the knees at such a declaration.

If you aren't sure what you want to hear your partner say to you, don't worry, we've got you covered.

This simple visual and free personality test is designed to help you quickly find out what you're dying to hear your lover say — whether you knew it or not!

And it couldn't be easier.

Just look at the image below and pay close attention to what first catches your eye. Then, scroll down and read about how what you saw first reveals the thing you're just dying to hear your partner say.

1. If you saw the wandering priest...

If you saw the wandering priest first, this is what you want to hear your lover say:

"Let's plan a trip to Bhutan. We've always wanted to go and we keep putting it off. I know it would make more sense to save to buy a house or to pay off our student loans, but I think this epic adventure would help us feel more connected to each other."

Don't be afraid to embark on a spontaneous spiritual journey with your beloved.

2. If you saw the hidden face...

If you saw the hidden face first, this is what you want to hear your lover say:

"We've been together for a couple of years, but I still feel like there's so much more we could get to know about each other. Let's cancel our plans for the weekend and take a staycation to really connect."

Your lover isn't afraid to go there, and you shouldn't be either.

3. If you saw the hawk...

If you saw the hawk first, this is what you want to hear your lover say:

"I know you have been busy and I've been keeping crazy hours, but I need you now more than ever before. Come home from work early and I will ravage you the way I used to."

Get it, girl!

4. If you saw the town...

If you saw the town first, this is what you want to hear your lover say:

"I never thought I was the kind of person who would ever settle down, but when you are near me and I look into your eyes all I can imagine is the future with you and the family we make together."

Does it get any sexier than commitment?

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and the Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.