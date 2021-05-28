How Honest Are You? Let This Personality Test Figure It Out!

Honesty is a highly admirable character trait. Sure, sometimes telling the truth isn't exactly easy to do, but at the end of the day, everyone can agree that telling a difficult truth is much easier than having to cover up a lie.

They have a tendency of spreading and becoming even bigger than ever before! While most people consider themselves to be fairly honest people, we've all stretched the truth before or at least told a little white lie.

But it's impossible to honestly say just how, well... honest we are, because no one human being is truly capable of being objective about themselves.

Luckily, you don't have to wonder just how honest other people think you are at all.

Instead of engaging in awkward conversations asking people if they think you're super trustworthy, you can take this free personality test and find out in a matter of seconds whether or not you're considered to be an honest person.

The personality quiz is simple. To get it done, all you need to do is take a quick look at the optical illusion below. When you do this, pay close attention to the first thing in the picture that catches your eye.

Once you've done that, scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals about how honest you really are.

1. If you saw the stars first...

If you saw the stars first, you're so honest it's surprising that you have yet to confess to chopping down a cherry tree.

That's right, when it comes to being honest, you're as upright as they come. In fact, sometimes people say you're too honest.

You can't help it, it's just how you're wired. Being honest is great, but you need to remember that honesty without kindness is cruelty.

2. If you saw the moon first...

If you saw the moon first, you're the kind of person who people aren't quite sure about when it comes to sharing your secrets.

You seem kind and caring, and you are, but you also appear to be a person with plenty of secrets, and that's because you also are.

People think you'll keep a secret, but only as long as it doesn't interfere with your own comfort.

3. If you saw the birds first...

If you saw the birds first, you are the sort of person people never tell their secrets to.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

They also make it their business to second-guess everything that you say, and you do have a tendency towards exaggeration.

If you want to earn trust, demonstrate that you deserve it. Stop spreading gossip all around town.

4. If you saw the girl first...

If you saw the girl first, people think you're trustworthy, but only when the mood strikes you.

Because you're a bit of a loner, people assume that you aren't interested in their lives. So when people keep things from you, it isn't because you aren't trustworthy, it's just that they think you aren't interested.

Want to hear more secrets? Express more of an interest!

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.