The One-Minute Lemon Test That Reveals If You're An Introvert Or Extrovert

This is not an elaborate "make lemonade" joke.

Personality tests are always in style and are almost more compelling than reading your daily horoscope.

But do you know about the ultimate personality test? You can't do this one online; instead, you've got to do it in real life.

Known as the lemon test, it requires a trip to the grocery store, but it's totally worth it.

Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce you to the lemon juice personality test.

No, this is not a test to see if you have a "sour" disposition. (I love puns, but will acknowledge that a line must be drawn somewhere.) Rather, the lemon personality test determines your personality traits, and whether or not you are an introvert or an extrovert, all by measuring your spit.

The science works like this.

There's a part of your brain called the Reticular Activating System, or RAS for short. It's stimulated by social contact and by the introduction of food to our mouths.

Photo: Wikipedia

Scientists have come to believe that introverts have more activity in the RAS. This means that introverts produce more saliva than extroverts when confronted with stimulus.

In order to take this personality test, follow the instructions below:

Drop a large taste of lemon juice on your tongue and swirl it around for ten seconds. Use cotton balls to swab up all of the saliva you have produced. Weigh the cotton balls. Now, con a friend into joining you in this exercise. Weigh their cotton balls.

Extroverts produce 50 percent less saliva than introverts. Those numbers are hard to ignore.

It's funny to me that the brain's way of communicating that you are an individual who needs time alone to recharge and restore is by producing a ton of saliva, but there you go.

Maybe it was an early defense mechanism for introverts. They would be forced to go to a party they didn't want to go to, and when they were corned they could just spit out a massive amount of saliva and then flee. That seems unlikely, but it's fun to think about all the same.

I tried the lemon experiment myself and confirmed that I am one heck of an introvert, and my floor is still covered in the salvia to prove this. Even typing about it now my lips pucker and my mouth floods with saliva.

I wonder if I'll now react that way when presented with social obligations as well. We'll have to wait and see.

