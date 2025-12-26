In your career, you might think that professionalism and a strong work ethic are at the top of the list of professional values sought by employers. They are certainly on the list, but many other core values are vital in business and also bring harmony to every aspect of your life. When you set life goals, just like business goals, aligning your personal and professional values as you map out your plan to stay on track is the shortest route to keeping your life in balance. Plus, it’s the path that adds meaning to your life.

Public official, educator, and political reformer John Gardner, when he talked about achieving personal and professional excellence, offers an interesting perspective: "Meaning is not something you stumble across. Meaning is something you build into your life. You build it out of the values for which you are willing to sacrifice something. You are the only one who can put together the unique pattern that will be your life. Let it be a life that has dignity and meaning for you. If it does, then the particular balance of success or failure is of less account."

It doesn’t matter in which order you put these professional values. The point is to see them fitting somewhere in your life and use them as a guide for making choices and decisions.

If a person was raised with a work ethic, they’ll always display these 9 qualities:

1. Integrity

Integrity plays in any arena. Being honest and trustworthy in your words and actions lets others know that you hold yourself to a high moral and ethical standard. Having integrity builds solid relationships, no matter where you are.

Research found that leaders who value integrity act according to moral and ethical principles, making them predictable in behavior and decision-making. This consistency allows employees to model their behaviors and achieve outcomes aligned with the values of the organization.

2. Dependability

Being dependable works wonders to show your boss, colleagues, and family that they can count on you for whatever they need or expect. Research shows that employees display greater performance when they consistently deliver reliable work over time. Dependable professionals become vital team members and get more chances to advance because they build trust through proven track records of quality work and meeting deadlines.

3. Responsibility

Taking responsibility for your behavior is a power play. If you’ve made a mistake or said something hurtful, being the first to clear the air is mature and a professional value that comes in handy at home, too. When employees feel personally responsible for their work, they naturally strive for excellence and improved quality of that work. Research found that accountability helps employees become more self-reliant and confident while instilling a sense of ownership that benefits both the individual and the organization.

4. Flexibility

Also seen as adaptability, flexibility allows you to accept change and face it with a collaborative spirit. You're more able to explore new ideas, strategies, and solutions with an open mind. Highly adaptable employees are flexible and open-minded, and studies found that it was this flexibility that enabled them to put trust in those leading the change and stay calm and open-minded amid organizational changes.

5. Loyalty

Loyalty is a two-way street, both as a professional value and a personal one. When you're loyal, it's a sign of respect. And, what you give, you get back tenfold. Research from 2024 found that organizational commitment and employee loyalty are critical constructs that contribute to organizational success. When employees are loyal and committed, they fulfill their duties with dedication and provide their best effort, which creates a foundation for trust and lasting relationships between employees and employers.

6. Self-motivated

When you're self-motivated, you likely take the initiative to see the big picture and take action even before someone asks. That’s a handy value — at home and work. Self-motivated employees are driven by internal satisfaction rather than external rewards, which leads to higher initiative and engagement. Studies found that workers with strong intrinsic motivation show 46 percent higher job satisfaction and are considerably more likely to take action and persist in challenging workplace situations.

7. Confidence

When you show up with confidence, you inspire others to step up their game as you become a role model because you always do the right thing. You often take calculated risks, clearly understand your strengths and weaknesses, and show that you have faith in yourself.

Research found that nearly all workers perform better when they feel confident, with 98 percent reporting improved performance. They also revealed that confident employees are 96 percent more likely to stay at their company and 94 percent report being happier at work, which creates a positive ripple effect throughout the organization.

8. A growth mindset

The opportunity to learn and grow might mean a lot to you. Personal and professional growth is essential for your sense of satisfaction and to keep things in harmony. Keeping up with new trends and developments gives you a purpose at work.

When lifelong learning and skill development are integrated into the workplace, they result in better performance: Studies found that the combination of continuous learning and skill enrichment leads to a more proficient and adaptive workforce, which contributes directly to organizational success and encourages a culture of continuous improvement.

9. A positive attitude

Having a positive attitude cannot be overlooked. You don’t dwell on adverse circumstances because you’re always looking for new solutions.

You create an environment that fosters optimism and enthusiasm, achieving the best outcomes. Let your professional values do the heavy lifting. Everyone responds well when you bring outstanding personal and professional values into the atmosphere of your life.

When you align yourself with these values, not only do you create a meaningful life for yourself, which includes significant work, but it allows everything in your world to operate in harmony.

Making decisions in life can be challenging, but your values can do the heavy lifting. Use your values as a checklist as you face each new choice or decision.

Ask yourself this question: "Does my choice to do X align with my values of integrity, loyalty, and responsibility?" If it does, it’s a no-brainer that you’re on the right track. If it doesn’t, it should be an easy "no" that points you in another direction.

Decide what personal and professional values have meaning for you, and let them be your personal GPS to making good decisions that keep you on track to living your life with dignity, achieving your goals, and bringing harmony and balance both at work and home.

María Tomás-Keegan is a certified career and life coach for women, transition expert, and founder of Transition & Thrive with María.

