8 Things Millennials Were Taught About Work Ethic That Gen Z Just Doesn't Get

There are quite a few things that Gen Z just doesn't seem to get when it comes to work ethic. As a millennial creator who relies on daily consistency to make a living, I’m always looking for ways to streamline the creative process. Procrastinating isn’t always bad, especially if I need a rest.

Sitting idly often generates excellent insights for me, but we usually need to get on and do things. Some things I’ve found get in the way, and others help make my energy and enthusiasm for work explode — these are work ethic concepts that as a millennial have found are harder for younger generations to grasp.

Here are eight things millennials were taught about work ethic that Gen Z just doesn't get:

1. Focus is overrated

First things first — you need to let go of the need to ‘be more focused.’ Forget it. You’re not the Dalai Lama.

This just adds pressure and closes you up further. You need to relax. Forcing ourselves to be more productive makes us less productive. Start from a place of zero pressure.

Findings from a 2022 study indicate that forcing productivity, meaning pushing yourself beyond your limits to work constantly, can significantly decrease productivity due to factors like burnout, reduced focus, and negative impacts on mental health. This is often referred to as toxic productivity.

2. Let go of the story you're telling yourself

Many of us are imprisoned by stories we tell about ourselves without realizing it. We say, ‘I’m just not a good writer,’ or, ‘I’ve always been lazy.’ Of course, you procrastinate if you’re continually sabotaging yourself with these words.

It would help if you instead were biased to action, regardless of the feelings that come up when you do. Allow your actions to inform a new identity (an action-taker), not your old stories of who you falsely think you are.

Research published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology on self-sabotaging productivity indicates that individuals often engage in behaviors that undermine their success due to underlying issues like low self-esteem, fear of failure, perfectionism, or a belief that they don't deserve success, leading them to subconsciously sabotage their productivity through procrastination, distractions, or setting unrealistic goals that set them up for failure.

This can be rooted in past experiences and learned behaviors, where individuals may have associated success with negative consequences, causing them to avoid it.

3. You need to know your why

No wonder you can’t be bothered to do stuff if there’s no apparent reason for doing it. That’s how this works. It would help if you had a compelling enough reason to take action.

No ray of light will beam down and show this to you. You create the reason. Write the thing down, feel yourself filled with renewed enthusiasm, rise from your recliner, and move.

4. Quit it with the mulit-tasking

When we look at our massive to-do lists and feel overwhelmed, many overcompensate by trying to do several things simultaneously. Good luck with that, num nuts.

You make things much harder. You need to become rational now and realize that you can only do one thing, free of distractions in your environment and your mind.

According to a 2000 study, focusing on one thing at a time, or single-tasking, is significantly more effective than attempting to multitask.

The human brain is not designed to handle multiple complex tasks simultaneously, leading to reduced productivity, increased errors, and impaired cognitive performance when trying to multitask.

5. Know your top two to three priorities

We potter around aimlessly, mainly for one reason: We don’t know what’s worth doing more than the rest.

Ask yourself: what is the one thing I can do today to make this day worthwhile?

Now, you’re using your intelligent brain. Got the ONE thing? Good. Now figure out the following most important two to three things.

Note the difference between ‘urgent’ and ‘important.’ It would help to focus on the important stuff without getting carried away in the seemingly urgent. Please don’t confuse them, or you’ll become a servant, making someone else happy at your expense over the long run.

6. Break an overwhelming task down into tiny steps

Now that you know your main priorities for the week and day, you can make things easier and more precise. Break the main one down into the next simple and actionable steps. Now breathe a sigh of relief, dance like you forgot what year it was, and fist bump the sky.

Research published by Cambridge University Press indicates that breaking down large tasks into smaller, more manageable subtasks significantly improves motivation, reduces stress, and enhances overall productivity.

This approach makes the task seem less overwhelming, allows for a sense of accomplishment as each more minor step is completed, and facilitates better planning and progress tracking.

7. Find a way to enjoy what you do

If you forget all else, know this: we all have the power within us to make whatever we do fun, even if it’s a teensy weensy bit. Washing the dishes? Make it enjoyable.

Writing the next article? Be like Shakespeare and write the first draft with a feather. Stop resisting, relax, and ease into things, and you’ll never need to procrastinate again.

8. Write down your goals; don't just talk about them

It’s easy to hear someone bang on about writing down goals but then to ‘forget’ to do it. Nah. Just do it now. Write down a list of cool things you’d love to make happen in the next month and year.

Commit it to paper and make it real. Most people write goals, get excited for 2 minutes, and then forget them. Not you, bro. You push against this invisible resistance, which keeps the masses mediocre.

You re-write your goals daily so that your vision is continual and colorful every day. Not only do you have clarity, but you’re also informing your daily behaviors as a hero who is on the journey. Winners don’t work towards their goals; they BECOME the person who achieves them today.

A 2007 study from Dominican University indicates that individuals who write down their goals are significantly more likely to achieve them. Studies show a roughly 42% higher success rate for those who physically document their goals than those who don't; this is attributed to the act of writing solidifying commitment and activating the brain's Reticular Activating System, which helps prioritize information related to those goals.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

