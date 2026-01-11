It isn't always easy being smart. But while the average person struggles to read the room, highly intelligent people are over-analyzers who have a keen eye for what's going on. This is why people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid some otherwise common conversations. No, intelligent people aren't trying to be rude. While it may feel that way every time they shift and deflect, an intelligent person's main goal is simple: to keep the peace.

Because of this, they tend to be sure to avoid tense topics. They understand that saying less about issues that will only raise tempers is crucial for having productive conversations.

People with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid these 11 common conversations

1. Pointless small talk with no direction

People with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid pointless small talk with no direction. It sounds a bit cold, however, they're quick to cut conversations short that don't have a purpose. No, they aren't trying to be rude or disrespectful, but let's face it: there are only so many hours in the day. Between work and their own personal life, the last thing they want is to be caught up in nonsense.

This is why they redirect conversations and only engage in deeper talks or talks with purpose. While people may criticize them, there's no denying that deeper conversations have their perks. According to psychiatrist Carrie Barron, when people have meaningful conversations with each other, it tends to boost their mood.

2. Gossiping about people who aren't present

Sure, the average person might claim that they hate to gossip, but when push comes to shove, there's no denying that gossip is an all too common theme in the average person's conversation. From gossiping about coworkers to gossiping about family members, people use this topic to bring entertainment into a conversation. And while it may be slightly amusing, people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid gossiping about people who aren't present.

On the outside, gossip might not seem like a huge deal. However, intelligent people understand just how harmful gossip can be, which is why they try to avoid it at all costs. Beyond the negativity, gossip tends to come back around, causing more drama than it's worth.

3. Complaining about problems with no intent to solve them

Nobody wants to be that person who chronically complains every day. The average person understands how toxic and unhelpful it can be. Despite this fact, more and more people find themselves complaining more often than not. With how difficult times are becoming, there's not a lot to look forward to. That being said, people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid complaining without the intent to solve.

Complaining can only get people so far. If it isn't backed up with solutions or next steps, highly intelligent people try to avoid it at all costs. As psychotherapist Nancy Colier, LCSW, Rev., explained, our desire for suffering "is at some level driven by a desire to feel better. But regardless, the result is that it makes us feel worse and causes us to suffer more than we actually need to." So, even if it's hard, those with high intelligence prefer to vent in healthier ways than complain to someone who probably doesn't care.

4. Status signaling conversations

The average person isn't doing as great as they'd love to be. With the economy only getting harder, the last thing people want to hear is celebrities or rich people bragging about their Christmas hauls or where they went on vacation. This is why people with extremely high intelligence almost always avoid status-signaling conversations. Unlike some people, intelligent people know how to read the room.

From observing people's body language to keeping up with what's happening in the world, they use their knowledge to move accordingly during conversations. This is why they keep most success stories and purchase buys to themselves. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry.

5. Hot takes

While scrolling on social media, everyone's seen at least one person whose done a hot take video. Smiling into the camera, they'll say the most basic opinion, while simultaneously wrapping it up to appear more shocking than it actually is. Yet, while these 'hot take' videos might seem amusing in the comfort of one's own bedroom, people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid hot takes.

Believe it or not, most people aren't as open-minded as they'd love to seem. From philosophy to politics, everyone's got their own way of thinking that will never be changed. On the flip side, highly intelligent people are pretty open-minded. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology cited that openness is associated with intelligence. So, rather than spending time trying to convince others of their hot takes, they allow people to sit in their own world and keep their hot takes to themselves. Not only does it save them a headache, but intelligent people know that trying to convince someone who doesn't want to be convinced is a waste of time.

6. Rehashing old discussions

It's hard to get over arguments. No matter how small the issue seems in the moment, hurt and anger have a way of making us the worst version of ourselves. This is why people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid rehashing old discussions. They may love the person they're talking to, but intelligent people refuse to entertain something that will only become more detrimental to the relationship.

As most people know, focusing too much on the old rarely leaves room for the new. This is why they're quick to cut someone off whose only focused on the past. While they value their opinion and feelings, rehashing the past without a proper solution or conclusion will only make an already tense situation worse.

7. Emotion-based arguments

Despite popular belief, intelligent people are pretty emotionally intelligent. Known for being able to empathize deeply while keeping their cool, intelligent people aren't simply feeling-less robots, as some people make them out to be. Even so, there's a reason why people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid emotion-based arguments. Due to their intelligence, they understand that most conversations can't be had until both parties can keep a cool head.

This is why they're quick to take breaks. While it's a bit rude to interrupt someone whose going on an emotional rant, according to licensed psychologist Guy Winch, Ph.D., "Understand that when your partner gets too overwhelmed, they will not be able to absorb what you say, no matter how right or justified you are in saying it." So, rather than waste their time, intelligent people wait until everyone's in a better headspace to have that serious discussion.

8. Overexplaining themselves

Let's face it, most people struggle not overexplain themselves. It doesn't matter how much inner work someone's done to stand tall and confident within themselves. The truth of the matter is that nearly half the population are utter people pleasers. According to a YouGov survey, 48% of people self-identify as people pleasers. This can explain why so many people struggle not overexplain themselves.

Yet, while this may be true for some people, people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid overexplaining themselves. Now, it's not to say intelligent people aren't people pleasers. However, unlike some, intelligent people understand that overexplaining themselves will only lead to more confusion. This is why they're quick to say what they mean and then move on. While it's never truly easy, being direct is the quickest way to resolve most issues.

9. Endless hypotheticals

Most people want to be more positive in life. In a world that's only becoming darker, positivity is one of those rare traits that are pretty hard to come by, as humans are wired for negativity. Yet despite how hard some people try, it's easy to allow 'what ifs' to tear them apart. Filled with anxiety, the average person is constantly wrestling with their mind. However, while this may be the case for normal people, people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid endless hypotheticals.

No, it's not easy, but whenever an intelligent person finds their mind drifting down a dark path, they try to ground themselves. Whether it's leaving the conversation, using their senses, or exercising their thoughts away, smart people find ways to bring themselves back to the present moment.

10. Discussions revolving around blaming others

When people feel unheard and frustrated, it's easy to allow emotions to get the better of them. It doesn't matter how irrational they know they're being. Once someone goes down that rabbit hole, it's hard to come back up again. Luckily, people with extremely high Intelligence almost always avoid discussions about blaming others. Sure, it isn't always easy to become frustrated and bitter with other people.

While intelligent people know it takes two to tango, it doesn't make it any easier. Still, for their own mental well-being, intelligent people find a way to cool off rather than place blame. Even if it's hard, they'd rather cool off now than say something they'll regret later.

11. Discussing how busy they are

Finally, people with seriously high intelligence almost always avoid discussing how busy they are. On the outside, this sounds random, right? After all, what can discussing their busy schedule truly do for others? However, the main issue with discussing how stressed or busy someone is often boils down to focusing too much on the negatives. While the average person might not mean to, bringing up their stressors can cause those around them to become stressed.

This is why they try to keep things light for most people. It's not easy, but as psychologist Ryan C. Warner, Ph.D., said, "Positivity can transform your life, guiding you towards greater happiness and resilience." So, even if it's hard, intelligent people push past their stressors and try to focus on making the most out of the present moment.

