3 Behaviors That Seem Rude But Actually Stem From Deep Brilliance

Brilliance is my North Star in life. Some might think that it has to do with ego and that I’m a narcissist who wants to appear brilliant. But that’s far from the truth. Brilliance is my north star in life because I’ve had a heavy impact on my life because of some specific people’s brilliance.

I’ve been magnificently inspired by Kobe Bryant’s work ethic.

I had my hope restored after reading about how David Goggins found fuel in his messed-up childhood traumas.

I was stunned and consequently, transformed by Steve Jobs’ self-belief.

These have, in turn, made me want to find, develop, and experience my brilliance.

I want to be brilliant because I want to experience the highest form of self.

I want to be brilliant because I want to know what it’s like to have an outrageous belief in my abilities to do anything.

I want to be brilliant because I want to inspire people to pursue their brilliance.

To that end, I study the abstract concept of brilliance — obsessively. In this article, I want to discuss four signs of brilliance that may seem a bit off-putting at first.

Here are three behaviors that seem rude but stem from deep brilliance:

1. Solving everyone else's problems for them

Every small city or county has a list of The Usual Suspects. The logic is simple. Whenever a crime occurs in the city, these are the people police believe to be most likely to be the offender.

Similarly, there also exist The Usual Consultants. A Usual Consultant would be someone whom everyone around them comes to when they have a specific problem or query in life.

Here’s an example: We have a surgeon in our hospital whose brilliance is extremely evident. He’s very young. But still, even the most senior surgeons of the hospital I work at, including the Head of the Department, often consult him when there’s a difficult case.

They even have him be present in the operating theatre while they’re operating, just in case they run into problems they’re unable to solve.

This is a sign of undeniable brilliance. That’s because when many people go to the same person to solve a specific genre of problem, they’re collectively accepting his or her brilliance.

Frequent consultation is a strong indicator of expert power, derived from specialized knowledge and skills that clients seek out repeatedly. A recent study found that this consistent demand validates the consultant's knowledge base and perceived ability to provide effective solutions.

2. Ignoring the wisdom of experience

Consider this. If you’re being given the same life advice by two people:

One: Someone who’s older than you.

Second: Someone who’s younger than you.

Would you be receptive to both people in exactly the same way if all other factors were matched? Nope. You are more likely to listen to the advice given by someone older than someone younger.

The logic is simple. There’s an invisible ego barrier that restricts you from receiving wisdom from people younger or at a lower social position than you. But sometimes, someone’s brilliance is so much that it jumps this barrier. Consider the last example I gave.

The surgeon I talked about is very young and is in an entry-level hospital position as a surgeon. Even then, the senior surgeons and even the HOD of the department take his advice.

That’s brilliance that has jumped ego barriers — an undeniable sign of brilliance. Research suggests that truly brilliant individuals often exhibit qualities that involve transcending the limitations of the ego. This can manifest in a deep sense of connection to something larger than themselves, a willingness to challenge their assumptions and learn from others, and an ability to approach challenges with openness and a freedom from self-imposed limitations.

3. Skipping niceties

We have a pediatrician in our college who’s disliked by almost everyone. I wouldn’t want to disclose his name here, so let’s call him John.

So, John’s a narcissistic bodybuilder whose self-absorption sickens most people. One day, one of my roommates was in the Obstetric operation theatre during a C-section. John was there too. And something unfortunate happened.

As the surgeon pulled the baby out from the mother’s womb, the baby didn’t cry. His body had turned completely blue — due to a lack of oxygen. His heart wasn’t beating.

John carried the baby, rushed him to the baby corner, and intubated him within a matter of seconds. (Intubation is the insertion of a tube through a person’s windpipe to help them breathe when they can’t on their own.)

He then pushed a shot of adrenaline down the baby’s throat and successfully resuscitated him. The baby’s heart started beating again, and he began to turn red.

The baby was later taken to the Neonatal ICU, where he recovered satisfactorily. As my friend told me this story, he said, "Whatever we might think of him, he saved that baby’s life that day. It was awe-inspiring to see him depict such extraordinary skills in such a high-pressure situation."

My friend disliked him too. But John’s brilliance overwhelmed that dislike. And my friend had to appreciate him for what he deserved. The brilliance that overcomes dislike and hate is no ordinary brilliance.

Research suggests grit predicts success better than IQ or talent, highlighting the importance of consistent effort. Experiencing and overcoming failures can enhance perseverance and resilience. Learning from mistakes is vital for building resilience.

Walk on the path to brilliance — and look for signs along the way. That’s what I’m trying to do. And you should, too. These are a few signs that you have achieved brilliance that cannot be faked.

You’ve moved from consuming to contributing within a field.

You’re the usual consultant many people come to for advice in a specific field.

You have achieved brilliance that jumps the barriers of ego. You’re asked for advice even by people older or in a higher social position than you.

You have achieved brilliance that jumps the barriers of distaste. Even people who dislike you appreciate your brilliance in specific fields.

Akshad Singi, M.D., has been published in Better Humans, Mind Cafe, and more.