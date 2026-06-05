When we meet someone new, it's be mere seconds before we make a judgment about them. In fact, we can judge a person's trustworthiness within 500 milliseconds of hearing their voice. And while it's easy to give someone the benefit of the doubt, people with bad character are easy to spot if you watch for certain behaviors that reveal their true intentions.

A person like this is selfish and impulsive, and will do what they can to get what they want from you. Whether it's manipulating you with their lies or gossiping about others with the intention to do harm, this isn't the type of person you want to be around. So, knowing what to watch for can save you frustration and hurt.

People with bad character are easy to spot if you watch for these 10 behaviors

1. The way they treat others who don't benefit them

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While the age-old rule of treating others the way you want to be treated is taught from a young age, it doesn't mean people follow it. For those with bad character, they're self-centered and focused on what they can get out of people, and you can often tell that they're not the best person based on how they treat others.

Do they show kindness, no matter what stage of life someone is in? Or do they turn their back as soon as things get rocky? They'll likely almost always go running when things get difficult, but they don't realize that being kind is much more than physical gain. Because acts of kindness boost physical and psychological health.

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2. If they switch personalities around different people

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Those who are genuine almost always keep the same personality. Whether it's in the workplace or out with friends, they remain the same. It doesn't matter if it's their partner or a stranger, they're consistent, no matter who the crowd is.

Even if others make fun of them or side-eye them, those with good character know that being honest about who they are is almost always the best way to go. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about a person with bad character. They look for ways to make connections and get ahead, and will change their personality to get there.

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3. How they react during conflict

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If you could have it your way, life would always be lived on easy mode. Living a peaceful life and having no conflict is what most people strive for, but that's not always the reality of a situation. Life is filled with its fair share of difficulties, but it's the way a person responds in these hard times that say a lot about who they are as a person.

If someone is level-headed and open-minded, they're a good person, but the opposite of that is someone who manipulates and never takes accountability. And when it comes to choosing people you want to be around with, psychologist George S. Everly, Jr. stresses that the consistency of a person's behavior is a deciding factor.

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4. Their response when their friends succeed

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True friends are elated when their friends win, whether it's a promotion at work or even a new relationship. No matter what happens in their personal life, they're constantly cheering on their closest friends. You'll never have to worry if they're a good person because they show it in their words and actions.

But people with bad character are easy to spot if you watch for the way they respond when a friend lets them know they've accomplished something. Are they truly excited and happy, or are they quiet and making nasty comments behind their friend's backs? Depending on how they react, you'll know exactly who someone is.

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5. If they lie about random small things

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Everyone lies at some point, it's just human nature. People don't plan on being deceitful, but things happen and people panic. Uncertain on how their loved one will react, telling a white lie or two isn't a crime. It's actually if they lie about small, unimportant things that determine if they have bad character.

As clinical psychologist David J. Ley explained, "Often, people tell lies because they are trying to control a situation and exert influence toward getting the decisions or reactions they want. The truth can be 'inconvenient' because it might not conform to their narrative." But when people lie just to control everything, they're just being manipulative.

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6. If they gossip excessively

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Whether it's about family drama or celebrities, gossiping itself isn't always a bad thing. But when a person gossips excessively, even talking poorly about the people they call family or friends, it's an indicator that someone is dishonest. And nobody wants to be around someone who is always this negative.

Constantly bringing down the mood and judging others, only those with bad character engage in this behavior. Miserable and feeling superior to others, the average person will be driven away almost instantly.

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7. Whether or not they break promises easily

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As hard as people try, breaking promises happens from time to time. Working way beyond your limit, letting a person down here or there isn't ideal, but it is human. And for good people, they're always regretful when they hurt those they love the most.

Hating that they couldn't keep up their end of the deal, they'll do their best to make it up to you, starting with an apology. As therapist Cara Gardenswartz said, "A sincere apology begins with the person acknowledging the harm caused and accepting responsibility for it."

Unfortunately, when someone has a bad character, they have zero issues with breaking promises, and they do so very easily. Making a flimsy excuse, they'll never accept responsibility unless someone forces their hand. And even then, they're still reluctant.

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8. If they lack empathy for others

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Good people can't help but empathize with others. In fact, empathy is deeply rooted in evolution for not just humans, but many others species as well. An empathetic person is careful about how they treat others, and they respond to certain situations from a compassionate standpoint. While they think about others, someone with bad character is selfish.

They only think about themselves and never reflect on their own behavior. Self-centered and prideful, through their behavior, you'll see just how much empathy they lack. From blaming others to acting cold-hearted, it's like they have no humanity left in them.

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9. If they play victim when confronted

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Genuine people are going to take accountability for their actions. No matter how difficult it may be, they care enough to put their ego to the side and do what's right. It's not easy, but as licensed clinical psychologist Jennifer Caspari explained, "Letting your guard down and being fully yourself builds self-acceptance and self-esteem, enhances relationships, and improves quality of life."

Unfortunately, individuals who are manipulative will play the victim when confronted. They may fake tears and blame everyone but themselves. And you'll never know just how badly you were influenced until the damage has been done.

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10. How they're loyal only when it's convenient

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In order to determine if a person has bad character, pay attention to their loyalty, whether it's to friends or a job. Are they always there for the people they love or the job they have, or do they flake when things get hard. Is their loyalty consistent, or is it conditional?

Unfortunately, people like this don't commit to people or things because it's the right thing to do. No, they only do so when it's convenient for them. They're only looking out for themselves, and they aren't afraid to hurt others if it means getting their way.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.