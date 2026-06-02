You Can Usually Tell How Intelligent Someone Is By This Incredibly Rare Quality Most People Lack

The first thing that most of us will do when we encounter anything new is name it. We do it when someone new walks into a room, or when someone comes up with new ideas. The name comes to us with its attached meaning, and then we move on.

When was the last time you labeled something without understanding it? Or judged something as one thing when you didn’t know what it meant? I’ve done it. Given that we can never fully understand anything, in theory, we label things (often incorrectly) all the time.

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I label; we all label. It is a human need to label things because it allows us to communicate vague concepts and helps us make decisions. Labeling has its uses. A lot of us, however, do work that requires us to see things from different perspectives, to make new connections, and to be creative. But it also has its downsides.

You can usually tell how intelligent someone is by their ability to resist the urge to judge

THE AFRONAUTZ / Unsplash

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Labeling puts things into boxes and kills creativity

The ability to express ourselves fluidly and with color comes from the recognition that things have multiple meanings, to see that there is "no spoon" (see: The Matrix).

If I want to stand out and have better ideas, I know I need to go against my default mode, which is to judge quickly. Too often, we think we know it all.

To nurture an open, and therefore more creative mind, one that is capable of cultivating compelling ideas, I'm working on the rarest quality of all: the ability to observe.

"Visionaries can perceive almost invisible potentials in previous discoveries or ideas. They don't necessarily invent something utterly original from scratch. Instead, they take existing work forward to an entirely new peak," explained therapist Dr. Gloria Brame, PhD. Observers who stop long enough to notice what everyone else has moved past end up noticing connections that so many miss.

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When I was at school, I was often found on the periphery, watching others with fascination. But after a while, I was criticized and labeled as boring and quiet. For a long time, I rejected the act of observing, relating it to the shame I felt. But I have since rediscovered its importance.

I try to observe more often — and label and judge less

The next best thing is to set aside time to observe people walking and talking, the birds, the weather, plant life, and how the light changes. Notice when you judge quickly. When you do, gently replace it with observation.

An extra benefit is that observation takes you out of your head. If you are self-conscious, observation is calming. I suppose this is all a form of meditation, but you acknowledge the richness of the world around you and allow it to teach you.

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Doing this attaches a subtle stigma. You are "weird" if you observe, because most people rarely observe. But as James Broughton said, “Follow your weird.”

There is power in observation and in seeing the world for what it is. This is the truest source of wisdom.

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Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.