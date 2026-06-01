High-level thinkers are not just people who know a lot of random facts or use big words. They are the kinds of people who pay attention to the small things other average-minded people tend to miss. Like how someone acts in a conversation, when a room feels tense, or when an idea needs to be viewed from another angle, that kind of high-level thinking is what sets them apart from people who move through life on autopilot.

The things high-level thinkers notice that typical people with average minds pay no attention to can happen during a simple conversation, at work, in a friendship, or even when they are alone with their own thoughts. They are usually the people who read the room and spot patterns. They tend to ask better questions and notice when something doesn't feel quite right.

Here are 10 things high-level thinkers notice that average-minded people pay no attention to:

1. They look for who is actually listening in a conversation

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Active listeners make people feel seen and heard, activating the reward center in their brains, as a study in the journal Social Neuroscience reveals. High-level thinkers can be present with others while reflecting on their own thoughts and feelings, but the average person is too busy coping with biases and anxiety to be truly engaged.

Some are even too caught up in looking for something or someone better to come along, or indulging in the distractions of their phones, to actually care about engagement in social interactions. Their lack of care and curiosity is obvious, at least to someone who regularly makes space for them when other people are around.

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2. They notice body language and the energy people bring into a room

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With a tendency to listen more than they speak, high-level thinkers can often sense the energy and notice the body language of the people around them. While the average person is too caught up in their own needs and anxiety to notice these small details, people with complex minds can't help it.

They're naturally more present in conversations and can alter their behavior depending on the environment to work in their best interests. They're often charming, charismatic, and likable because they know what people want and need before they have to ask.

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3. They tune into new ideas and embrace different points of view

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High-level thinkers are great listeners and deliberately social people. They notice when someone has a different set of beliefs or opinions, and they lean in. They're not in the business of avoiding or running away from challenging debates and stimulating conversations.

They know what they know, and they notice what they don't.

Especially when they have a chance to change their minds and gain a new perspective, they avoid defensiveness by engaging with the intention to learn. Even if it's something small, like a favorite restaurant or a new hobby, being open-minded in these interactions makes high-level thinkers happier and healthier, according to a Stanford report.

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4. They can spot when something is unnecessarily complicated

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According to a study in the WIREs Cognitive Science journal, the most intelligent people make an effort to simplify their language and make complex topics more understandable to everyone in conversation. That's the biggest difference between them and the average person: they don't cling to complex words and topics for the sake of seeming smart. They use their high-level thinking to make everyone feel included.

They think in complex, nuanced ways, and can make metaphors and unique explanations work for everyone. They also notice when something feels overly complicated and make an effort to simplify it.

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5. They understand how to think differently and solve problems in a new way

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The parts of the brain responsible for a high-level person's intellect and knowledge often overlap with those that prompt innovation and creativity, according to a study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology. That's why it's not surprising that these types of people always find unique ways to draw on innovation, even in unexpected parts of their professional and personal lives.

They understand that creativity isn't just a practice that rules their hobbies or creative jobs, but also changes how they solve everyday problems and even interact with other people. Their creativity is something to weave into their thought processes to think outside of the box, rather than something they can only make space for when drawing a picture or making a piece of art.

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6. They question people who make assumptions

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According to a study in the Journal of Intelligence, the most intelligent people rarely accept conspiracy theories on a surface level because they're wired to go deeper. They want to understand things at every level and pick apart the nuances that an average-minded person pays no attention to at all.

Considering their presence for stimulating conversations and these nuanced topics, of course, they instantly notice when someone makes an assumption. They can't help it. When someone reads a headline and accepts it as truth, or refuses to delve deeper into a debate, high-level thinkers are not only left unfulfilled but also instantly aware of the ignorance of the people around them.

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7. They sense their own internal patterns and habits

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You have to be somewhat of a high-level thinker to entertain introspective routines and reflection. It takes a lot of personal comfort and security to go inward, unpack the day, and consider your own thoughts without immediately shoving them away or running. However, these high-level thinkers gain a lot from going inward, including a level of self-understanding and trust that the average person overlooks completely.

As a study from the Frontiers in Psychology journal suggests, noticing personal patterns and behaviors, and, more importantly, finding meaning in them, is how people grow their own self-concept. On top of that, they find community and a sense of belonging more easily because they understand themselves more deeply.

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8. They take advantage of opportunities to try new things

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Most people are excited by novelty, but it's usually only high-level thinkers who actively seek out opportunities to try something new. Especially when they have no idea what to expect or how to behave, they embrace these opportunities to come out of their shells, learn from others, and even make mistakes that benefit their personal growth.

Trying new things encourages the brain to release dopamine, which elevates our mood. So, while it's often uncomfortable to admit we don't know something and actively seek it out, we're doing a good deed for ourselves by leaning into the challenge and noticing these chances to get out of our comfort zones.

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9. They're aware of when it is better to stay quiet

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High-level thinkers know when to be quiet. They know how to instantly read the energy of any room and are attuned to other people's needs before they even say a word. These truly brilliant people know when it's valuable to stay silent and when they can add value by speaking.

While this skill doesn't necessarily have to be earned, it's still a superpower in its own right and requires a lot of internal practice to implement patiently. Not only does it make people better listeners, but it also helps people build stronger relationships and communicate more openly.

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10. They spot chances to use what they have learned in real life

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Becoming a lifelong learner and implementing new skills are keys to living a better, more fulfilling life. However, the average person often stays in their comfort zone and finds it difficult to lean into what they don't know rather than what they do.

They struggle to say "I don't know," but they also rarely find places to practice what they're learning, whether at work or at home, for fear of rejection or embarrassment. However, high-level thinkers regularly notice and take advantage of these opportunities. They have the reflection skills to notice their internal barriers, the regulation skills to manage them, and the internal resilience to keep trying.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.