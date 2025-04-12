5 Types Of People That No One Likes To Be Around, According To Psychology

Most of us try to be the kind of person others enjoy spending time with — someone thoughtful, reliable, and easy to talk to. But every so often, we run into people who, despite maybe meaning well, drain the energy from the room the moment they enter it. These types aren’t only mildly annoying. They can have a lasting impact on everyone they encounter.

What’s interesting is that psychology actually supports the idea that certain behaviors consistently turn people off. In fact, research shows that there are at least five types of people no one likes to be around. Whether it's the way they dominates every conversation or constantly complain, there's a reason why these tendencies leave people feeling uneasy or frustrated.

Advertisement

1. The chronic complainer

Keira Burton from Pexels via Canva

It’s completely normal to vent from time to time. Everyone needs a sounding board now and then. But when someone constantly focuses on what’s going wrong in their life without any interest in solutions, it starts to take a toll on others.

Advertisement

Chronic complaining has been linked to increased stress and anxiety, not just for the person doing it, but for those listening too. According to a study from Stanford University, repeated negative thinking can actually rewire the brain, making it easier to fall into cycles of pessimism.

People often feel emotionally drained after being around someone who always points out the downside of things. It also creates an environment where positivity and problem-solving are almost impossible. Over time, others may avoid the complainer just to preserve their own mental well-being.

The truth is, it’s not the occasional gripe that causes issues. It’s the habit of constantly focusing on what’s wrong and refusing to see any light in the situation.

Advertisement

2. The one-upper

You tell a story about something exciting that happened to you, and before you’ve finished your sentence, they’ve already launched into a bigger, better story of their own. The one-upper often isn't trying to be rude, but their need to redirect attention to themselves makes conversations feel competitive instead of relatable.

As psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., explained, "The persistent need to demonstrate one’s worth or dominance can create an atmosphere of tension and mistrust, gradually corroding the foundation of mutual respect and understanding."

It’s exhausting being around someone who turns every shared moment into a comparison. Instead of celebrating others, the one-upper uses those moments to shift the spotlight. That can make people feel unheard and undervalued, which slowly chips away at any real sense of connection.

Most people want to be listened to, not measured against. When this dynamic repeats too often, it becomes easier just to stop sharing altogether.

Advertisement

3. The perpetual victim

FatCamera via Canva

This type of person always seems to be the wronged party, no matter what the situation. While genuine hardship deserves empathy, people who consistently blame others and take no accountability can make relationships feel heavy and one-sided.

Advertisement

"Individuals who habitually indulge in [self-victimization] (also known as playing the victim) do so for various reasons: to control or influence other people’s thoughts, feelings and actions; to justify their abuse of others; to seek attention; or, as a way of coping with situations," shared Dr. Nicola Davies. "Although they can actually change circumstances to avoid being [victimized], they won’t seize the opportunity because they want to play the role and appear as victims to others and themselves."

It’s hard to have a balanced relationship with someone who refuses to see their role in conflict. Over time, people may start to feel like they’re walking on eggshells, constantly managing the other person's emotional responses. Instead of fostering closeness, the perpetual victim pushes people away with a narrative that never changes. What they often need is support and honest reflection, but what they typically receive is distance.

4. The interrupter

Some people interrupt because they’re excited or passionate, but when it becomes a pattern, it sends the message that the voice of the person who was speaking doesn’t matter. Conversations with interrupters feel rushed and disconnected, and studies show that being interrupted often leads to feelings of frustration and lowered self-esteem.

Advertisement

Career coach Marty Nemko, Ph.D., said that when you interrupt people frequently, you come off as rude. "Consciously or not, most people feel disrespected when not allowed to finish what they’re saying."

When someone regularly talks over others, it can break down trust and discourage open dialogue. Friends and colleagues may start to shut down or avoid conversations altogether. Even if the interrupter doesn’t mean to be dismissive, their behavior can come off as controlling or self-centered. Listening is a key part of connection, and without it, relationships tend to weaken.

5. The judgmental know-it-all

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Advertisement

Everyone’s entitled to an opinion, but constantly criticizing others or offering unsolicited advice wears people down. Judgmental individuals often make others feel like they’re being evaluated instead of accepted, and this can trigger anxiety or defensiveness in social settings.

"Feeling judged alienates others and makes it hard for them to trust you," noted health writer Sanjana Gupta. "Being compassionate and understanding on the other hand helps build supportive relationships."

Even well-intentioned advice can feel invasive when it’s delivered without empathy or curiosity. Most people just want to be heard and understood, not told what they’re doing wrong. Over time, this type of behavior builds a wall between people. Instead of feeling supported, others may feel policed or looked down upon, which makes honest conversation nearly impossible.

Advertisement

Nobody's perfect, and we all fall into less than ideal behavior from time to time. But when certain patterns become the norm, they can really impact how others experience us.

The good news is that all of these tendencies can be worked on with a little self-awareness and effort. Being someone others enjoy being around doesn’t mean always being cheerful or agreeable. It means being mindful, respectful, and willing to grow. And that’s something all of us can strive for.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.