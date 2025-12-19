Stereotypes have typecast men into the role of ultra-masculine providers. It paints the picture that to be a true man, you have to appear tough and mask your emotions. More than anything, they put on this armor to protect themselves. While some women may value a man like this, most of us are seeking someone who is in tune with our emotions and kind-hearted.

If you’d rather a sweet man than an overly tough one anyday, science is on your side. Research has sought to determine whether being masculine, feminine, or a combination of the two is more beneficial. Instead, a real strength is caring masculinity. Fulfilling needs does not need to be shaped by gender norms. Instead, women tend to appreciate men who approach their lives with kindness. If you have found yourself a truly kind soul, his role as a husband is something he values. He is never afraid to show his emotional side. All he wants to do is make you feel loved and appreciated. They are special partners to find, and they’ll show it in the words they use with you.

If your husband uses these 11 phrases, you’re married to a truly kind soul

1. ‘I appreciate you’

In a long-term relationship, actions can become expected. When you’re in a routine, telling someone you appreciate the effort they put in can be forgotten. We became accustomed to one person making dinner or doing the laundry. However, a lack of appreciation for hard work can turn into resentment.

If you are married to a truly kind soul, he does not feel entitled to anything from you. He values the effort you put into the household and the relationship. He will tell you how much he appreciates you. He may even step in to do certain tasks for you just to provide extra support. He will not only tell you how much he appreciates you, but he will also show it with actions.

2. ‘I hear you’

No matter how wonderful a marriage is, some issues are bound to come up. Arguments are part of life. Anyone who claims their relationship is conflict-free is not being truthful. What matters most is how an argument is solved. Having a partner who listens to you and allows you to share your feelings is special.

Active listening is one of the most important things you can do for your partner. If your husband settles arguments quickly by giving you the space to talk, he is a truly kind soul. Relationships can be profoundly affected by poor communication and inadequate listening. A man who values hearing you out shows how much he cares about you.

3. ‘I have your back’

Everyone wants to feel supported in their marriage. It’s key to have your partner’s best interest at heart. It’s also important to stand by them through thick and thin. A husband who always has his wife’s back is there for her on her worst days. She knows that she can always talk to him about how she’s feeling, and he will provide the most emotional support he can.

According to Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD, ABPP, the person closest to you must have your back in all situations. In a marriage, that person is likely your husband. A truly kind soul will always reassure you that they are there for you by using the phrase, ‘I have your back.’

4. ‘I was wrong’

I’ll be honest, sometimes it is difficult to admit when I am wrong. Even if I fully understand my poor choices, verbalizing them isn’t easy. Denial is a defense mechanism. We will hold on to the idea that we were right to save our fragile egos. When you are married to a very kind soul, your husband will have no issues using the phrase ‘I was wrong.’

All of us are capable of saying the word ‘sorry.’ However, not everyone is prepared to fully take responsibility for their actions in a genuine way. A truly wonderful husband knows that saying sorry and admitting fault is essential to maintaining a happy relationship.

5. ‘I’ll make dinner tonight’

Life is hectic. In most marriages, both partners work. Balancing life at home can become difficult. One person may take on the task of making dinner each night. If you’re the one who always takes on the evening meal, it can become overwhelming. A truly kind husband will offer to take the job off your plate whenever he can.

Sharing family meals can be healthy for everyone. There are few phrases more appreciated at the end of the day than ‘I’ll make dinner tonight.’ It allows everyone to eat together, but takes the stress off your shoulders when you’re recovering from a long day. A truly kind soul is happy to do everything he can for his wife.

6. ‘Tell me how I can help’

Women struggle to let people in. They can feel guilty taking time away from their tasks. It’s not surprising that they won’t always ask for help when they need it. Whether they have too many things on their to-do list, or are going through a difficult time. In a healthy relationship, partners can usually pick up on moments when the other person is stressed.

When you are married to a truly kind soul, he will notice when you are struggling with something. He knows that you may not be able to ask for help. Whether it’s out of pride or fear, he knows you well enough to tell when you need help the most. He’ll use the phrase ‘tell me how I can help’ to show you how much he cares, and to encourage you to let him take some of the weight off your shoulders.

7. ‘What are you thinking about’

A truly kind soul knows when something isn’t right. He’ll pick up on your body language. Noticing that something is off, he’ll want to find out what’s going on. It could be that you’re lost in thought, or you are struggling to process something. Whatever the situation may be, a wonderful husband sees you and wants to know what you’re thinking.

Asking your partner the right questions produces the best form of communication. Even if he thinks he could read your mind and predict the answer you’ll give, he asks to make sure he clearly understands you. He wants to be there for you, and does so by checking in with you as often as possible. He’s not afraid of the answer. All that matters is that you can talk about your thoughts.

8. ‘Let’s do something just the two of us’

Let’s be honest, life is overwhelming. Work, family, and social obligations always weigh on us. We have to practice time management successfully to make everyone happy. Somewhere along the way, though, something will be missed in the process. Sometimes, that can be quality time spent with our partner.

When you marry a truly kind soul, he knows the importance of carving out time for just the two of you. If he doesn’t prioritize one-on-one time, he knows it may not happen amid the chaos of daily life. “Relationship quality is enhanced through attention, interest, and attraction. Taking the time to plan and enjoy dates with your partner reminds them that the fire is still burning,” says Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., M.Div., Ph.D. She stresses the importance of spending quality time together. A good partner plans one-on-one time to strengthen the connection.

9. ‘Let me take over’

As we mentioned earlier, women feel pressure to keep everything together. They have the idea that if they do not do something, it will not get done. It’s not uncommon for women to feel guilt, no matter what. Whether she believes she didn’t accomplish enough during the day or wasn’t able to connect with her husband or children, whatever it may be, she has a hard time letting go and relaxing. She puts too much pressure on herself.

A husband with a truly kind soul knows his wife struggles with this. He wants to make sure she has enough time to rest. If you’re trying to take on every task yourself and your husband stops you from overdoing it and convinces you to rest, he is a good man. He’ll use the phrase ‘let me take over’ to ensure what you’re working on gets done and that you have the ability to rest properly.

10. ‘I love you’

In a marriage, we expect our partner to say they love us. We want to hear them verbalize love. This is not always an easy task for men. Men can hesitate to use the words ‘I love you.’ Dr. Avrum Weiss says that we all have the capacity to feel love for others, so why is it so hard to say it out loud? Much of it can be chalked up to social norms that make men feel weak when expressing love.

A good husband will never struggle with telling you how much he loves you. It is something that is meaningful to him. He wants to show his admiration for you in any way he can, and he knows saying ‘I love you’ goes a long way.

11. ‘You make me happy’

A truly kind soul knows how lucky he is to have a partner. He values her impact on his life. When you tie the knot with a man like this, he is always going to make sure you know how happy you make him. Sometimes, saying this phrase gets forgotten in the hustle and bustle of daily life.

A man who constantly tells you how happy you make him will boost your self-esteem. You’ll always know where you stand in your relationship. The reassurance can go a long way. Sometimes, we can grow anxious when a partner doesn’t share their feelings for us. A truly kind soul knows that words go a long way, and he will confirm the words he says with the actions he takes.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.