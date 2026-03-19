Many people opt for the self-checkout at the grocery store for a sense of peace or control, while others are protecting themselves from the embarrassment of the items in their carts. While it might seem like a mundane choice, people who use the self-checkout even when the regular line is shorter usually have certain distinct personality traits that are far more nuanced and influential on their lives.

From a sense of hyper-independence to a deep-thinking mentality that leaves them lost in their own thoughts, this choice of running errands might be more tied to their personality than they realize. And it goes way beyond just a preference.

People who use the self-checkout even when the regular line is shorter usually have 10 distinct personality traits

1. They don't trust others easily

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While a sense of trust in others and institutions tends to boost happiness, according to a study published in Psychology Bulletin, many self-reliant, introverted people prefer to handle things themselves. Whether they're fueled by social anxiety or unresolved trauma, they don't trust others easily and prefer to be in control of whatever they're going through.

Even if it's checking out at the grocery store and paying for their groceries, they're used to maintaining control, which is why they often opt for the more convenient self-checkout over regular lines.

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2. They're hyper-independent

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While hyper-independence can sometimes be a defense mechanism for people with unresolved childhood trauma, according to relationship coach Annie Tanasugarn, it's also possible that a self-reliant person simply feels more comfortable alongside introverted habits. They appreciate being able to craft their own routines and follow their own pace, even if it means dodging social interactions they don't have the energy to entertain.

They know how to do things themselves and often believe that they can do it better than anyone else in ways that urge them to always prioritize that independence, even in the grocery store.

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3. They're deep thinkers

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Many people who are inherently deep thinkers need more space to reflect, think, and regulate, which is why they're more prone to introverted behaviors while navigating daily life. They're the people who walk around with headphones on all the time or choose the self-checkout at the grocery store, even when the regular line is shorter, because it offers them space to exist in their minds.

They're naturally introspective, but they also tend to lead with introspective habits on a daily basis, so they can think deeply without the distractions of entertaining or listening to strangers and small talk.

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4. They have a strong sense of imagination

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Many people with strong imaginations are constantly stuck in their own thoughts and zoning out in boring conversations to entertain themselves. They're often distracted by the rush of their deep-thinking minds when forced to navigate social situations, which is why they often choose self-checkout in the grocery store.

Even in more structured creative environments, creative people tend to thrive when they're left alone to appreciate idleness. They have a strong inner monologue, big ideas, and a strong sense of imagination, which tends to be all they need for entertainment when they're running errands and navigating social spaces.

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5. They have social anxiety

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While it's possible that someone who avoids human interaction at the grocery store is simply introverted and trying to protect their social battery, it's also possible they're struggling with social anxiety. Being around other people, like running errands and being in social settings, does tend to improve their mood, as a study from the Journal of Anxiety Disorders explains, but they may still appreciate being left to their own devices.

They use the self-checkout because it's easier and more convenient, but also because it allows them to soak up social energy without having to worry about having an entire conversation with a clerk by going through the traditional lines.

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6. They're protective of their personal space

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Someone protective of their personal space and energy may be more likely to make subtle choices while running errands or navigating life in public spaces to safeguard their boundaries. From choosing to wear headphones to protect their social batteries to opting for the self-checkout, they're protective of how and where their energy is used.

Even when the regular line is shorter, it's not worth the stimulation of standing in a busy line or the draining of energy that comes from entertaining small talk with someone who's self-aware and protective of their personal space and time.

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7. They're sensitive

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According to a study from Scientific Reports, many emotionally sensitive people are also more likely to get overstimulated quickly by sensory information. In a grocery store or while running errands, being around a million people, hearing a constant influx of loud noises, and being forced to engage in small talk can feel like too much to manage.

That's part of the reason why sensitive people often choose self-checkout to protect their sanity. Their sensitivity might offer a powerful glimpse at empathy and connection in social conversations and interactions, but for their own sake, they tend to steer clear.

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8. They're practical

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While practical and efficient people certainly do make and follow time schedules, if they're having a bad day or running late, it's more important for them to take stock of their energy and manage that instead. Especially if they're more comfortable and confident going through the self-checkout, they're practical enough to make the best decision for their energy and mood, rather than just their time.

Practical people are often framed through a rigid line, but in order to manage a schedule or lifestyle, they also have to be self-aware and emotionally grounded to thrive.

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9. They're incredibly organized

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If someone's incredibly organized and gets a lot of joy from being intentional with their process when running errands, chances are they're opting for self-checkout to wield some kind of control.

Whether it's having the space to organize their wallet after paying without holding up a line or stacking their groceries in an incredibly efficient manner, they don't want to offer someone else the chance to ruin their system by going to a regular line in the grocery store. Especially if organization is something they take a lot of pride and joy in, having these small moments in their routine can feel grounding and stress-relieving.

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10. They appreciate structure and systems

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For someone who appreciates the predictability of structures and systems, choosing the self-checkout at the grocery store is a "no-brainer" decision, even when the regular line is shorter.

Conversations and social interactions bring unexpected chat and uncertainty, and if they're not energized enough to lean into that discomfort, structures provide clarity. They don't need to have an interaction with someone after a busy, social-heavy day at work. They just want to rely on the peace and ease of a machine to do the work themselves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.